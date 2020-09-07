The second wave is seemingly rolling in France. The variety of new corona infections is growing sharply. The very best variety of new infections was ever recorded on the weekend.

The variety of New corona infections * will increase in the course of the vacation season.

* will increase in the course of the vacation season. Subsequent Germany has additionally France to struggle with it.

has additionally to struggle with it. The federal authorities speaks one Journey warning for the Covid-19 danger areas Ile-de-France included Paris and Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur out. (see replace from August twenty fourth, 10:15 p.m.)

for the included and out. (see replace from August twenty fourth, 10:15 p.m.) All information for Coronavirus in Germany learn in our ticker.

Replace from September sixth, 9:23 pm: France has seven new ones on Sunday Corona danger areas expelled within the nation. Based on the federal government, 28 of the 101 French administrative districts at the moment are thought of “purple zones” the place the virus “actively circulates”. Corona measures might be tightened in these areas whatever the nationwide rules.

The 4 departments are additionally affected North, Bas-Rhin, Seine-Maritime and Côte-d’Or with large cities like Lille, Rouen, Le Havre, Strasbourg and Dijon the 2 administrative districts on the Mediterranean island Corsica and the abroad division on the island Reunion Island within the Indian Ocean.

First in August had been the Higher Paris space and elements of the Mediterranean coast have been declared danger areas. Germany has a journey warning for the Paris area in addition to the French Riviera and Provence pronounced.

Corona in France: Once more over 8,000 new infections in sooner or later

Replace from September sixth, 3:42 p.m.: For the time being now we have to observe with concern France look. The Grande Nation not too long ago recorded a number of thousand new corona infections per day. After the nation in Europe in contrast with the strongest of the pandemic the state of affairs was drawn after a rigorous Lockdown however appeared to get below management, the second wave is now feared. The Ministry of Well being reported 8,975 new circumstances on Friday (see earlier replace). Up to now 24 hours there have been 8,550 new infections. 4.7 p.c of the evaluated assessments had been due to this fact constructive.

Why are the an infection numbers final in such spheres? There is no such thing as a clear clarification, declining consciousness of hygiene guidelines among the many inhabitants or the phenomenon of returning vacationers are mentioned. When trying on the statistics, one factor is especially putting: the contaminated are getting youthful and youthful. As reported by the New York Times, round 30 p.c of these newly contaminated are in France to be assigned to a comparatively younger age group: You’re between 15 and 44 years of age.

This growth, which can be noticed in different international locations, has benefits and drawbacks. On the one hand, the nation’s well being system is relieved, as younger folks develop fewer signs and due to this fact must be handled much less usually in hospital. Recorded in March and April France at instances greater than 1,000. Covid-19 deaths per day – The intensive care beds reached their capability limits, some sufferers needed to be handled in Germany. Alternatively, the delicate signs skilled by youthful folks additionally harbor dangers. They usually carry the virus in them unnoticed and thus infect older folks, who then battle with the illness harder. So the state of affairs in France stays tense.

In the meantime, the worldwide race for a vaccine is intensifying – secret companies have additionally intervened. Specialists see parallels to the Chilly Warfare.

Corona numbers explode: Extra new infections than ever earlier than – France experiences 9,000 new circumstances

Replace from September 4th, 8:20 p.m .: Whereas the present Corona numbers in Germany stagnate, the second wave appears to have slowly however absolutely arrived in France. After the Ministry of Well being already had a powerful 7,157 infections on Thursday rise reported, the variety of New infections drastically once more on Friday. As reported by ntv, citing the French Ministry of Well being, the variety of new infections elevated by an additional 8,975 circumstances on Friday.

That is the very best improve in new infections ever recorded in France. France registered the very best improve in new infections up to now on the finish of March. At the moment, in line with the well being division, round 7,500 circumstances had been recorded every day.

Corona in France: Variety of new infections exploded at March degree – a number of new “purple zones” recognized

Replace from August 27, 9:10 p.m.: France continues to report extraordinarily excessive numbers on the New infections with the Coronavirus. Inside 24 hours 6111 folks contaminated. There have been extra new circumstances in France solely on March 31, 2020. The day earlier than, the pattern was confirmed in France with 5,429 new infections.

The federal government additionally stated on Thursday nineteenth Additional Administrative districts to “purple zones“, As introduced by Prime Minister Jean Castex. There at the moment are a complete of 21 danger areas. The classification permits the authorities to increase the corona measures.

A lot of the Mediterranean Sea–Area in addition to the departments across the large cities Bordeaux and Toulouse at the moment are among the many notably affected areas. There, the variety of new infections has exceeded the edge of fifty to 100,000 inhabitants for greater than per week.

Thus far, Paris and the Bouches-du-Rhône division across the port metropolis of Marseille have already been labeled as such zones with “energetic virus unfold”. Germany warns its residents towards touring to the larger Paris space and the realm across the Côte d’Azur and Provence.

Replace from August twenty seventh, 2 p.m .: Additionally the Tour de France * is within the shadow of 2020 corona. Across the large Tour of France from Good till Paris there may be loads of criticism. In focus: the Covid-19 assessments.

Corona in France: criticism of the German journey warning

Replace from August 26, 5:53 p.m.: On the German Journey warning for the south of France there may be criticism: the tourism affiliation of the area Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur described the choice of the Overseas Workplace on Wednesday (August twenty sixth) as “violent” and “unjust”.

The pinnacle of the tourism affiliation within the south of France, François de Canson, reprimanded the journey warning: “We’re getting on very poorly with this case as a result of our area is most frequented by German prospects in September,” he emphasised. Germans spend round 5 million in a single day stays on campsites and resorts annually.

The Robert Koch Institute had the southern French area and the larger space round Paris declared on Monday to be danger areas, the federal authorities issued a journey warning. The variety of new infections in these areas had risen above the mark of fifty per 100,000 inhabitants (see earlier replace).

In France Greater than 3,300 new infections had been not too long ago recorded inside 24 hours, greater than twice as many as in Germany. Based on the French Prime Minister Jean Castex the variety of circumstances has tripled inside just a few weeks. With greater than 30,540 deaths is France one of many hardest hit international locations within the EU.

Corona virus in France: Federal authorities points journey warning for Paris

Replace from August twenty fourth, 10:15 p.m .: Increasingly more well-liked trip locations for Germans are closing in the course of summer season Corona*-Threat areas velvet Journey warnings.

The Federal Authorities now additionally has one for the French area of Ile-de-France, together with the capital, by the Overseas Workplace Paris in addition to for the area Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur pronounced on the Mediterranean coast.

Vacation within the corona pandemic in France: journey warnings for Paris and Côte d’Azur

The end result: Each areas at the moment are on the repeatedly up to date checklist of the federal Robert Koch Institute (RKI) as Covid-19 danger areas guided. Such a classification takes place after a joint determination by the well being, international and inside ministries.

The consequence for Vacationers out Germany: You need to give attention to the insidious Coronavirus get examined. If there may be nonetheless no end result, you additionally must go to quarantine at residence by yourself accountability. The so-called 7-day incidence is decisive for the evaluation as a danger space.

Means: Areas are (often) as Corona danger space labeled if there are greater than 50 new and confirmed ones inside the final seven days Corona circumstances per 100,000 inhabitants.

Journey warning and danger areas: “France is seeing rising numbers of Covid 19 infections once more”

Within the Statement by the Foreign Office is it[called:”France records increasing again COVID-19 infection numbers. The regions of Île-de-France, in particular the Départements Paris 75, and Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (PACA), there in particular the Départements Bouches-du-Rhône 13 and Alpes-Maritimes 06 on the, are particularly affected Mediterranean coast. In these regions the number of New infections 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over seven days. “

Travel to French overseas territories is, however, “strongly discouraged”. Previously there was already a big one Corona outbreak on a facility popular with nudist holidaymakers in Cap D’age known.

Coronavirus in France: trend since the easing is worrying

First report from August 23: The number of Corona*Infections in Germany is increasing. On Saturday, the 2000 mark was exceeded for the first time since the end of April with 2034 new cases.

The numbers are also increasing in neighboring France. The health authorities reported loudly ntv a total of 4897 new infections within just one day – the highest number since Lockdown in May.

As in Germany, the trend since the easing has been worrying. Also noticeable in France: Currently are clear more younger people infected with corona, unlike in spring.

Coronavirus in France: the end of the holiday is imminent – many holiday returners expected

Health Minister Olivier Veran said to “Le Journal de Dimanche “ on the current situation and expressed concern. He sees big risks to approach the land. They are already now Infection numbers are very high and the end of the holidays is still to come in France. Many holiday returnees * are expected in the next few weeks. In Germany and Italy, there was another increase during and after the wave of returnees.

Corona virus in tourist resort on the Mediterranean: Around 100 vacationers in France tested positive

The authorities were “very concerned” about a new, massive one Corona outbreak in one Tourist place. In a nudist complex in Cap D’age Almost 100 holidaymakers have now tested positive for the corona virus.

Just like the newspaper L’Independant reported had been greater than in lower than per week 800 Covid-19 assessments carried out. In the meantime, US President Donald Trump brings out different weapons. (got here) * Merkur.de is a part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors community.

Listing of rubric lists: © image alliance / Michel Euler / AP / dpa