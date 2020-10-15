F.France’s President Emmanuel Macron has announced night curfews in Paris and numerous other large cities in the country in the fight against the corona virus. These curfews would apply for at least four weeks from Saturday between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., Macron said in a TV interview on Wednesday evening.

In addition to the greater Paris area, the metropolises Grenoble, Lille, Rouen, Lyon, Aix-Marseille, Saint-Étienne, Toulouse and Montpellier are affected, according to Macron. The lock applies to cinemas, restaurants and theaters, among other things. This measure had previously been speculated. The head of state announced that there will be controls and penalties.

The goal is to keep economic life alive – help for companies will continue. “We will continue to work,” emphasized Macron. “We have not lost control,” he said, but the situation was “worrying”.

27,000 new infections within 24 hours

The corona situation in the country has been worsening for weeks. France, with around 67 million inhabitants, reported almost 27,000 new infections within 24 hours over the weekend – a record.

The highest corona warning level applies in numerous French metropolises, including Paris and Lyon. Bars are already closed, and there are stricter hygiene measures in restaurants. Experts blame private celebrations and parties in particular for the spread of the virus. The situation in the capital is of particular concern. There, the number of Covid-19 patients in the intensive care units continues to rise.

In the spring, France had already imposed very strict exit restrictions in the fight against the virus. People were only allowed outside the door with a form, the time in the fresh air and the range of motion were limited. In some places there were night curfews in connection with this. Curfews were also imposed in some places during the suburban unrest in 2005.