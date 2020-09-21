The corona situation in Europe is coming to a head again. Spain is taking restrictive measures. Great Britain will impose heavy fines in the future.

Coronavirus pandemic in Europe: The number of new Covid-19 cases keep on climbing.

Especially in Spain and France the virus is currently spreading rapidly.

Also in Great Britain the infection situation is coming to a head – the government responds with restrictions.

Update from September 21, 7:32 a.m.:

Update from September 21, 7:32 a.m.: From this Monday apply in Madrid (Spain) strict corona restrictions. The measures are valid for two weeks and mainly affect people in the south of the capital. Around 850,000 residents are allowed no longer leave their districts, as announced by the regional government of Madrid. The exceptions are therefore to travel to work, to medical care and to take children to school. In addition, parks are shot in the places. Shops, bars and restaurants are allowed to stay open if they accept 50 percent fewer guests. In addition, gatherings of more than six people are prohibited. Authorities fear that a second corona wave could spread from Madrid to all of Spain.

Update from September 21st, 6.51 a.m.: In Great Britain 3,899 new corona cases and 18 more deaths were recorded on Sunday. The numbers are increasing rapidly in all age groups. Like the British The Guardian reported, high-ranking experts will be one this Monday “Rare” live televised address hold. Chris Whitty, chief physician for England and the British chief advisor Sir Patrick Vallance should therefore contact the population with the latest figures and data and warn people about the winter. Scientists are reportedly supposed to prepare people that if the numbers don’t improve, new severe restrictions will be inevitable, given the situation. So in London the situation is increasing. The British metropolis is on the verge of a lockdown.

Update from September 20, 2:54 p.m.: Given a rapid increase in Corona cases stands Great Britain according to the Minister of Health Matt Hancock on one “Turning point”. When asked whether the country with a further Lockdown (see update from September 20, 9.29 a.m.) have to expect, said Hancock on Sunday the broadcaster BBC: “I’m not ruling it out, I don’t want it.” If everyone followed the rules, another lockdown could be avoided.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also reportedly considering reintroducing a Prohibition of assembly for people from different households and restrictions on the opening times of pubs.

Update from September 20, 9:29 a.m.: Britain is with 42,000 corona deaths currently the country with the most fatalities in Europe. Violations of the Corona protection rules people there can now end up dearly (in terms of money): The country is fighting against them Pandemic* heavy fines. Who about the Isolation obligation after a positive corona test * or disregarded at the request of the health authorities, will face a future fine of up to 10,000 pounds (the equivalent of about 11,000 euros), as the British government announced on Saturday. The new regulations therefore apply from September 28th.

Even citizens who are looking for a international travel not in quarantine go, threatens fine. The minimum penalty for violations is included 1000 pounds. Repeated or particularly serious violations will result in a charge of £ 10,000. Companies must also pay the maximum amount to their employees in compliance with the quarantine Discharge threaten.

“The best way to fight this virus is by everyone sticking to the rules and isolating themselves if there is any risk of transmitting the coronavirus,” said Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The new fines would be introduced so that no one underestimated the importance of the protection rules. He had previously visited a department at Oxford University on Friday, in the one Corona vaccine Research is being carried out, as he announced on Twitter:

Because of the dramatically worsening corona situation and a possible second wave * Great Britain is currently threatened with another nationwide Lockdown. On Saturday, however, vaccination opponents demonstrated in Trafalgar Square in London:

Corona situation in Europe is worsening: Numbers continue to rise – neighboring country reports over 13,000 new infections

Update from September 19, 2020, 9:30 p.m .: Across Europe, the numbers of New corona infections on. Also France is affected by the renewed increase. On Friday, the country reported more than 13,200 new cases, a record since the pandemic began. Now the numbers rose again. With 13,498 corona cases on Saturday France will increase its own value from Friday again, so ntv. The number of deaths rose by 26 to 31,274.

Corona in Europe: The situation is worsening in several countries – lockdown and cordoned off districts

First report from September 19, 2020, 11:20 a.m .: Madrid / Paris / Rome – Numerous countries in Europe have faced rapidly increasing New corona infections tightened their measures. France reported more than 13,200 new cases within 24 hours on Friday, the highest value since the start of the pandemic and tightened the measures in the capital Paris, among other places. Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson already spoke of a “second wave”.

Corona in Europe: 4,700 new cases in Spain

For more and more countries, the Foreign Office has due to the increasing number of infections Travel warnings pronounced. Spain has been a risk area for several weeks. The Spanish Ministry of Health recently registered almost 4,700 new infections within one day (data status: September 18, 2:00 p.m.).

As a reaction, six districts and seven municipalities in the surrounding area are to curb the in the Spanish capital Madrid from Monday (21.9.) Corona pandemic * be partially cordoned off. You are then only allowed to enter or leave for urgent matters – for example for work, for visits to the doctor, school or after a summons from the judiciary. Regional President Isabel Ayuso announced this on Friday (September 18). There are similar barriers in other parts of the country, such as Mallorca.

Corona in France: Finance Minister infected

The events in France seem to be even more intense. 13,215 The government recorded newly confirmed cases on Friday, according to the official Corona dashboard. The number is a record in French statistics. The values ​​have never been so high. Like Spain, France is a corona risk area according to the Robert Koch Institute.

France’s Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire has tested positive for the coronavirus. He immediately went into domestic isolation in accordance with health regulations. He said he had no symptoms on Friday evening via Twitter. He will remain in quarantine for seven days and continue to perform his duties. There were also many discussions in France about the Tour de France *, which is taking place despite the pandemic.

UK: Johnson speaks of “second wave”

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that he had been a few weeks ago second wave warned “and now we see them approaching us”.

Minister of Health Matt Hancock told the BBC: “We want to avoid a national lockdown, but we are prepared for it.” He pointed out that the number of Covid-19 patients in British hospitals is currently doubling every eight days.

In large parts of northeast England, new contact restrictions were already imposed on Friday. The rules are due to be extended to Liverpool and other areas in North West and Central England on Tuesday. Great Britain is the country with the most fatalities in Europe with 42,000 corona deaths.

Italy: 1,907 new corona cases

Also in Italy the situation seems to be tightening again. The number of new infections falls with a value of 1,907 compared to France and Spain, but for Italy this means an approximation of the infection situation in May. As can be seen from the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the value has not been so high since spring. On May 1, 1,965 new cases were registered.

Last Monday (September 14th) the Italian opened schools finally its doors for children and young people again. For around two-thirds of school-age children, classes began again on Monday after a six-month break. The country closed its schools because of the corona pandemic on March 5, and they were not closed longer in any other European country. Because of the spread of the virus, strict precautionary and protective measures apply when starting school.

Israel: Nationwide corona lockdown comes into force

In Israel, where one of the highest infection rates in the world was recorded in the past two weeks, another nationwide occurred on Friday a few hours before the Jewish New Year celebrations Corona lockdown in force. Schools and most shops are closed for three weeks. This means that the lockdown beyond the Rosh Hashanah New Year also applies during the holidays of Yom Kippur and Sukkot.

The World Health Organization (WHO) called the number of deaths worldwide this week as unacceptably high. The number of deaths is not growing exponentially, but 50,000 deaths per week are “an immense number,” said WHO emergency coordinator Michael Ryan. “That’s not where we want to be.” More than 30 million corona infections have already been detected worldwide, and around 950,000 people have died.

The German biotech company Biontech * is very far in the development of a corona vaccine * – and is planning something spectacular in the fight against the coronavirus. Meanwhile, experts recommend a simple home remedy that will help prevent the spread. Virologist Christian Drosten warns of a worsening corona situation in Germany. (lb with dpa and afp) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen digital network

