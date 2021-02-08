Computer homeschooling is impossible for many families. In Egypt, a village girl simply takes matters into her own hands.

ITMIAH taz | Two water buffalo peacefully chew their hay again. A little bored, they look at the village school opposite in Itmiah, a small town in the Egyptian Nile Delta, two hours’ drive from Cairo. Not much is going on: Like all schools in the country, the school has been closed since the beginning of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of the usual screaming of children, the three-story building is silent. Only the flapping of the Egyptian flag in the wind can be heard.

If many parents in Germany complain about the troubles of online homeschooling in times of corona and the consequences for families and children, the pandemic in other parts of the world means a total loss of teaching. According to estimates by the Egyptian Ministry of Communications, 52 percent of the population have no Internet connection.

Even in Itmiah, hardly any child knows the luxury of having their own computer. For the children here, as for most of the other 19 million pupils in Egypt’s state school system, the closure of their school means the cancellation of lessons without replacement.

If it weren’t for Reem El-Khoury. She is something like the heroine in everyday Egyptian education – a very young heroine: Reem is twelve years old. Every morning she puts up her blackboard on the exposed brick wall of her modest house. Then she spreads out a large mat on Dorfgasse that will function as a classroom for the next few hours.

Everything is ready for the first lesson of the day for the neighborhood kids. Today a good dozen children come together, sit on the mat and spread out school books and exercise books, all at an appropriate corona distance and, like Reem, with a face mask over their mouth and nose.

Reem wants to be a math teacher

Reem in jeans, in her cream-colored blouse with long, wide sleeves and her wine-red headscarf looks a bit like a real Egyptian teacher. She teaches Arabic, math, English and religion to children up to nine years of age. A replacement for the lost lessons has evolved from an original game. “When Corona started, the children in the village played on the street all day. I thought it would be better if I teach them, ”she says. “We started with our school books and exercise books. Then someone in the village donated the tablet to me. “

Every morning Reem gives classes in front of her house, then she learns her own material at home to stay fit for when school opens again. In the evening she prepares the next lesson for the other children. That’s how she describes her day. Reem has natural authority; all children listen carefully and want to impress her with their answers. “Reem said come on, let’s play something new. We brought exercise books and pens and started to write, ”says eight-year-old Muhammad, who sits at the very front of the mat and is busy taking notes.

Reem leads the lessons exactly as she knows it from her own village school. She slowly writes a word on the blackboard in Arabic and English and checks again in her textbook that everything is correct. Then she points to the board and calls out kitab, the arabic word for book, yaani, that is, and finally book. This is repeated aloud from a dozen small mouths: “Kitab yaani book “ (Book is called book), followed by a “assad yaani lion“(Leo means lion). But Reem’s real passion is math. She wants to be a math teacher one day, she says.

When does the right school open again?

Some mothers also watch the class proudly of what the village has achieved. Reem’s teacher from the village school is also there. “Reem was always very smart at school and was very attentive. Then came Corona. At first I thought they were just playing, but then I saw that my daughter is more careful with Reem’s lessons than when I teach her at home, ”says Schaima Abdallah. When the right school will reopen, she cannot say: “We are waiting for a decision by the school authorities.”

Meanwhile, Reem has called for a break and changes from teacher to child in the same second as she romps through the village streets with her students and plays tag. The break in classes is over after half an hour. Their students run enthusiastically back to the class mat, jump and tumble over their books and notebooks to take a seat again on the mat in Dorfgasse. There are few places in the world where students return to class with such enthusiasm after their break.

Then it becomes quiet. Only the screaming of a donkey a few streets away can be heard, which obviously refuses to pull its cart through the village. The children are waiting for their young teacher to continue their lessons, who in her village in the Nile Delta celebrates a tiny educational victory every day with her modest means on the Corona front in Egypt.