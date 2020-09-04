Bitter news for holidaymakers from Germany: In the corona pandemic, the next region of Croatia is declared a Covid 19 risk area. One airline cancels many flights. The news ticker.

Coronavirus pandemic * : The corona *-Location in Croatia worsened significantly in midsummer.

: The in worsened significantly in midsummer. The counties Sibenik-Knin, Split-Dalmatia and Zadar were from Robert Koch Institute (RKI) to Covid-19 * Risk areas explained.

were from to explained. The German airline Eurowings repaints many flights Croatia and criticizes one Covid-19 protection measure sharp (see update from September 4th, 1:30 p.m.).

repaints many flights and criticizes one sharp (see update from September 4th, 1:30 p.m.). All developments for Corona crisis* in Croatia you’ll find here.

Update from September 4th, 2.30 p.m .: Croatia continues to strive for the Corona pandemic better to get a grip on.

As of September 4, 10 am, were in the 24 hours before 334 new Covid-19 cases registered. According to the Corona website of the Croatian government 283 patients with coronavirus symptoms are currently in hospitals, 15 of them in intensive care units.

Coronavirus pandemic in Croatia: Eurowings cancels flights to the Balkans

Update from September 4th, 1.30 p.m .: The German airline Eurowings repaints rows of flights Croatia – because of the Corona quarantine obligation for travelers returning from risk areas.

The booking situation has worsened significantly after the federal and state governments decided that returnees could not Covid-19 risk areas Have to isolate yourself for five days, said CEO Jens Bischof in Hamburg Aviation Press Club: “That’s why we are forced to take flights out of the system again.”

Especially on routes after Spain and Croatia will Eurowings Limit the offer, Bishop told the news magazine MIRROR. That means: originally had Eurowings planned to use 60 of its 100 aircraft again.

Due to the falling demand, however, one would “tend to go below the 50 machines”, said the manager – and criticized the Quarantine regulations: “The previous system was clearly the better and did less damage.”

Corona pandemic in Croatia: Dubrovnik was the location of Game of Thrones – now Covid-19 is here

Update from September 4th, 12.45 p.m .: The Coronavirus pandemic prepares Croatia continue to worry. So are loud Foreign Office the number of infections also in the county Dubrovnik-Neretva increased sharply. Dubrovnik is, with its historical old town and the picturesque location on the Adriatic, very popular with tourists.

The small town (just under 42,000 inhabitants) will soon become part of one Corona risk area? And with it the Filming location of the cult series Game of Thrones (GoT)? This was largely in Dubrovnik shot, for example the Lovrijenac fortress and the bay between the historic city wall by the water and the old town repeatedly served as filming locations for the epic.

But: during game of Thrones was a fictional series, the fight against a real danger is now prevalent in the extreme south of Croatia: the insidious Coronavirus.

This is also made clear by the New Covid-19 infections in 14 days for every 100.00 inhabitants that the Bavarian Broadcasting (BR) compiled in a graphic (as of September 4th). This summarizes the Europe-wide Corona case numbers in popular holiday regions:

County (Region) of Croatia Infections per 100,000 population Ranking list: most cases in holiday regions Split-Dalmatia 216 8th place (Europe) Sibenik-Knin 192 Place 10 Brod-Posavina 105 35th place Zadar 104 39th place

Coronavirus in Croatia: Dubrovnik-Neretva soon to be a corona risk area?

Update from September 3rd, 9:50 p.m .: After that Robert Koch Institute on Thursday the region Zadar to the Corona risk area declared and that Foreign Office before traveling to said region as well as after Split-Dalmatia and Sibenik-Knin warned, the situation now threatens to become critical in other areas as well.

So note that Foreign Office on his website in the epidemiological report Croatiathat also in the counties Pozega-Slavonia, Dubrovnik-Neretva as well as in the capital Zagreb the Infection numbers recently rose sharply.

Admittedly, this remark does not make any Travel warning dar and the mentioned areas still do not count as risk areas, however, the authorities seem to be watching these regions particularly closely. So it is quite possible that one or more of these counties will become Risk area is explained. Especially the port city Dubrovnik in the south Croatia is considered a popular destination for tourists

Corona: Popular holiday destination in Croatia now a risk area – alarming deaths in neighboring countries

Update from September 3rd, 2:10 p.m .: The insidious one Coronavirus accesses the Balkans further around. The neighboring countries are particularly affected by Croatia, the popular holiday destination for many Germans and Austrians.

How Focus Online calculated, died in, for example Montenegro In the past week, an average of 3.41 people per million residents in connection with Covid-19.

I’m also on Croatia adjacent Bosnia the value is 2.87 Corona*Deaths per million inhabitants, in Kosovo 2.0, it said.

Corona pandemic in Croatia: Zadar is now also a Covid 19 risk area

First report from September 3rd: Munich / Zagreb / ​​Pag – Croatia has continued with the spread of the insidious Coronavirus to fight.

After the regions of Sibenik-Knin and Split-Dalmatia, the German Robert Koch Institute (RKI) from Berlin has now declared Zadar as a third Croatian county on the Adriatic Corona risk area.

Party holidaymakers from Germany, Austria and Italy: Zrce Beach on the Croatian island of Pag. © Dalibor Urukalovic / Pixsell / dpa

“Before unnecessary, tourist trips to the Šibenik-Knin, Split-Dalmatia, and Zadar counties becomes currently warned due to high numbers of infections, “explained that Foreign Office.

Corona risk areas in Croatia according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI)

Counties in Croatia as corona risk areas popular holiday islands in the region Zadar Pag (with the party beach Zrce) Sibenik-Knin Kornati Islands (for sailors) Split-Dalmatia Brac, Hvar and Vis

Striking: To the region Zadar belongs to the island Pag with the Party beach Zrce Beach, this is where tens of thousands of young people typically make up each year Germany, Austria and Italy vacation. Zrce Beach is located on the island of Pag, but is near Novalja, that for Lika-Senj County, which is not warned about. However, it should be assumed that there is a risk of contamination across the island.

Vacation in Croatia: 311 new corona cases in the Balkan country

According to surveys by Bavarian Broadcasting (BR) and the Croatian authorities counted Croatia on 3rd September 311 new corona cases within 24 hours. A total of 10,725 Covid 19 infections had been counted, according to which 191 people in the Balkan country had died in connection with the insidious lung disease.

Follow all developments on the corona pandemic in Croatia as a holiday destination here in the news ticker. (pm) * Merkur.de is part of the Germany-wide Ippen digital editorial network