Croatia is coming more and more into focus in the coronavirus pandemic. The RKI declared another holiday region a risk area on Wednesday evening. All developments in the news ticker.

Update from September 2, 7:55 p.m.: Because of the increased number of New corona infections has the Federal government another part of the vacation country Croatia to the Risk area explained. Now there is also that Zadar County on the appropriate updated list containing the Robert Koch Institute published on Wednesday evening.

To be classified as Risk area usually follows a Travel warning. Before that, the federal government issued a travel warning for the two southern administrative districts, the counties Sibenik-Knin with the Krka National Park as well Split-Dalmatia with the port city of Split and the islands of Brac and Hvar.

The classification as Risk area means that for returning holidaymakers a Compulsory test on the Coronavirus engages. Until the result is available, they must be in domestic quarantine go. The central criterion for classification as a risk area is in

which states or regions there were more than 50 newly infected people per 100,000 inhabitants in the past seven days.

Coronavirus in Croatia: Covid-19 test series – holiday country not a corona hotspot?

Update from September 1st, 5:10 p.m .: Many return travelers bring this Coronavirus with from the Croatia vacation to Germany and Austria. This is a common accusation.

But a series of tests from Carinthia has now dispelled this prejudice. Again State press service from Klagenfurt loudly Small newspaper reported were last 1032 Croatia returnees in the Austrian state on the Pathogen SARS-CoV-2 tested – and therefore only found three positive results.

This speaks against the thesis that Croatia is a corona hotspot in Southeast Europe.

Update from August 31, 4:25 p.m .: Croatia responds to increasing criticism from abroad in the Coronavirus pandemic and rising Corona numbers in their own country. “The tourist infrastructure is only available within the framework of the official hygiene recommendations,” explained that Foreign Office Germany’s now too Croatia.

Corona in Croatia: Mask requirement is significantly tightened at tourist hotspots in Dalmatia

Hygiene rules and the Mask requirement were tightened again in the Balkan country. So have to be loud Foreign Office across the country in public transportation, shops and hospitals Face masks being worn. The mask requirement also applies to employees in catering.

In the vacation region Split-Dalmatiafor who that Foreign Office a Travel warning had pronounced, guests of cafes and bars must also Face masks wear. In addition, mouth and nose protection is prescribed for rooms in which there are more than three people. Previously there had been criticism, especially from Austria, after a number of returnees Croatia Covid-19 had been proven.

Sibenik: Visitors wait in front of a hospital to be tested for Covid-19 symptoms. © Dusko Jaramaz / dpa

The Corona numbers meanwhile keep shooting upwards. In mid-July she spoke Croatian National Tourist Board across from Merkur.de* 20 to 40 new infections detected daily. How calf* reported, but recently more than 300 new cases were detected daily. Also get loud SZ Accusations loudly that Croatia are significantly less than other countries on the insidious Coronavirus let test.

Vacation in the coronavirus pandemic: Croatia comes into focus

First report from August 29th: Nice Croatia in the Corona crisis his Covid-19 numbers? A report from Süddeutsche Zeitung according to the Balkans– Country significantly less tested than elsewhere. The supposed result: Less proven Corona cases.

That also in the Coronavirus pandemic not least of all German vacationers dependent Mediterranean country has come more and more into focus in recent weeks.

In the corona pandemic in focus: the Split-Dalmatia County with the holiday islands Brac, Hvar and Vis. © Sven-E. Hauschildt / dpa

So has it Robert Koch Institute (RKI) the capital Zagreb and the one popular with tourists Split-Dalmatia County with the vacation islands Hvar, Brac and Vis on the Adriatic coast too Corona risk areas explains that Foreign Office then spoke a corresponding Travel warning out – despite the increasing number of infections, but not for the entire country.

Croatia in the corona pandemic: Austria issues travel warning, Hungary closes the border

Austria had because of Covid-19 on the other hand declared a travel warning for the entire south-east European country, Hungary closes in the Corona pandemic on September 1st his Border with Croatia.

For good reason? According to SZ laboratory doctors would be the insidious thing in twelve percent of all smears in Croatia Coronavirus and this is “a clear indication that the country is testing too little”. The 7-day incidence *, which always remained below the critical value of 50, is “only partially meaningful”.

Coronavirus pandemic: is Croatia brightening its corona numbers with fewer Covid 19 tests?

Nice Croatia in the Covid-19 pandemic his numbers? Follow all developments here in News ticker. (pm) * Merkur.de and wa.de are part of the Germany-wide Ippen-Digital editorial network

