D.he exaggerated rays just couldn’t leave Enzo Perez’s face after this unforgettable evening. And when coach Marcelo Gallardo drummed his emergency goalkeeper wildly on the chest with joy, he even had to shed a tear. Because Perez is actually a midfielder at River Plate – After a bad Corona outbreak, he became a hero in one of the craziest games of the South American Copa Libertadores but between the posts.

“I want to emphasize our heart, our masculinity and our personality,” said Perez after the heroic 2: 1 (2: 0) in the group game against Independiente Santa Fe. After 20 positive corona tests at the traditional club from Buenos Aires, including all goalkeepers, only ten healthy field players were available. Perez, who was actually recovering from a strain, stood in the gate – and did the unfamiliar task with flying colors.

“I’m proud of the whole team,” praised the substitute keeper, who was even named “Man of the Match” because of his parades and was only powerless when he conceded a goal in the 73rd minute: “Today we showed what again for a group we are and what kind of person each and every one of us is. “

At 35, Perez has seen a lot. He played in the midfield of Benfica Lisbon and Valencia CF, and made 26 appearances for Argentina – but this game will be remembered above all. “In years, maybe decades, people will be talking about this night,” wrote the Argentine online portal of the sports newspaper As. In the social networks, fans outbid each other with funny memes.

Since the South American Football Association did not allow a youth goalkeeper to register at short notice, someone had to be found who could at least stand up despite an injury and who had two healthy arms. And since that did not apply to the former Nuremberg Javier Pinola with a broken forearm, the choice fell on Perez.



He holds (almost) everything that comes on his goal.

“My goalkeeper colleagues wrote to me. I also asked a few questions, ”he said of his game preparation. The goalkeeping coach advised him to always concentrate on the penalty spot: “With the adrenaline that I had, I sometimes got a little lost.”

But he didn’t have too much to do, after six minutes the River was leading 2-0 and the Argentines’ defense was bombproof even without a substitute. But as soon as Perez was called upon, he was there – albeit with sometimes unconventional movements. Independiente even tried to surprise the goalkeeper with crazy long shots, but there was nothing to be done either.



In the end, Perez is the celebrated hero and is named “Man of the Match”.

The last group game of the South American Championship is scheduled for River Plate on Tuesday. If the corona situation does not relax, at least one goalkeeper with experience is now available.