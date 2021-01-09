The requirements for private contacts have been tightened further. But what happens in the companies to prevent infection? Four logs.

The corona infection numbers remain high, 31,849 new infections and 1,188 deaths in Germany reported the Robert Koch Institute on Friday. The federal and state governments have tightened the measures to protect against infection in the private sector this week. But what is being done to prevent infection in the workplace?

There are different requirements for this: The Sars-CoV-2 occupational safety rule includes extensive measures, and also from the CoronaOccupational safety standard The Federal Ministry of Labor provides clear principles for companies. Employees should, as far as possible, work in the home office and not even come into the company. Where this is not possible, distances of at least 1.50 meters between employees and between staff and customers should be maintained at the workplaces. If this cannot be done organizationally, for example in assembly, masks must be worn.

“Transparent partitions” are to be installed when the public is open, according to the occupational safety standard. In the break rooms and in the canteens, tables and chairs should not be placed close together and no queues should be formed. The use of elevators should also be restricted.

The offices for occupational safety in the federal states and the employers’ liability insurance association are responsible for checking these measures. A “focus of work” has been placed on monitoring the corona measures, says Harald Henzel, spokesman for the State Office for Occupational Safety, Health and Technical Safety in Berlin. Checks are made without a specific reason or in response to complaints. However, the office’s staff was not increased.

While there was a lack of masks in many companies in the first lockdown, the equipment improved in the second lockdown, says Henzel. There are “surprisingly few complaints” from employees. The riskiest phase on a working day is possibly the journey by bus and train – hence IG Metall’s demand to allow home office as often as possible.

***

“The customer must be happy”

Markus Hedrich (name changed), 35, has been working for Amazon in the Leipzig logistics center for almost ten years. He’s been a union member for about as long.

“We are not adequately protected. There are areas in which the distance cannot be maintained. But Amazon doesn’t care either – ‘The package has to go, the customer has to be happy’ is the main goal.

There were always rumors about corona outbreaks at our location, allegedly a colleague of ours also died from it. But we don’t know anything about it. I think we need a lot more transparency and education about the areas in which corona cases have occurred. You don’t get precise information – and many are afraid of being infected.

Despite the corona pandemic, Amazon has discontinued massive amounts of Christmas aid, i.e. even more people in one shift. Over time, the company has made it mandatory to wear a mask – but of its own accord, without involving the works council. The works council then advocated designing the system in such a way that it would be more comfortable – for example by taking breaks. Currently there is one of 15 minutes a day, but that’s not enough. Working with a face mask is particularly stressful during physically strenuous activities. The operational issues are put above everything else. “

***

“We all wear masks at the factory”

Benjamin Kerschbaumer (name changed), 33, has been working at the BMW plant in Landshut since 2004.

“I work in the planning department and am responsible for the procurement of production systems, so my work takes place both in the office and in the production hall. We have over a hundred people working in the hall in one shift, and they can usually keep a good distance from one another because usually only one employee works on one component on each system. But when I work on a system, for example, I always do it together with the respective employee. In these cases, the minimum distance often cannot be maintained. But then we wear masks. In general, we all wear masks at the plant that we are only allowed to remove at our own workplace.

For me, the biggest change caused by Corona is the expansion of mobile work. So that the offices are not always fully occupied, anyone who can work from home can do the same. I often use it myself. At this moment, for example, I am sitting in the home office. Otherwise I work in an office with ten employees, where we have regrouped the workplaces so that the minimum distances are maintained. There is of course a restriction at lunch, as we can still go to the canteen, but can no longer sit together in the group there.

I feel adequately protected at BMW. Of course there are corona cases here too, the management informs us regularly about the situation. Some of my direct colleagues have already fallen ill, but luckily they all got through it well.

There was no corona bonus for us. However, I myself did not suffer any losses from Corona. Here in Landshut, only a relatively small number of colleagues had to take short-time work temporarily. “

***

“Many don’t want to work from home”

Ines Büdke (name changed) is in her early 50s and works in a Berlin tax office.

“In spring almost everyone was in the home office, although the office couldn’t provide enough technology and there weren’t enough certificates for access to the system. Most of them returned to office in the summer. However, we were asked if we wanted to apply for a regular teleworking position. I did that. You can now call me at home. In the beginning I called people, including taxpayers, from my private cell phone, of course we are not actually allowed to do that, but what should I do?

The technical equipment is still not entirely happy today. For security reasons we are not allowed to use external devices, and I still don’t have a printer. You have to ask the Berlin administration why! Whenever something had to be printed out, the few remaining attendants had to do it in the spring. At some point I went back to office, that was not to be expected of them! With a locked suitcase, I now drive back and forth several times a week with documents. Always at times when nobody else is there.

But you also have to say: It differs completely from line to line in the tax offices. There are some who had more teleworking positions from the start. But there are others too, because in the spring even the risk groups weren’t allowed to work from home. An absolute disaster.

Well, then everything is new again, and the measures should be tightened again. But many of us just don’t want to work from home. I would say we also have corona deniers in the team, that is dividing more and more. So now the infection numbers are significantly higher, but there are more people in office than in spring. The announcement came this week that we should reduce our presence again. But we do not consistently demand or control this. “

***

“A residual risk remains of course”

Matthias Janke, 53, is an exempt works council at Deutsche Post AG in Hagen. As a deliverer in DHL clothing, he delivered parcels himself until April 2020.

“The number of parcels has increased massively due to Corona. The Post, with its DHL brand, is of course very interested in ensuring that operations continue. So the colleagues have to stay healthy. Our employer has done a lot for this: We were provided with disinfectants and protective masks quickly after the outbreak of the pandemic. Upon request, we also got a water container and soap in the vehicle so that we could wash our hands in between.

Attempts are also being made to reduce contact with customers: it is no longer the recipients who sign on the scanners, but the deliverers. It looks like this: we ring the bell, put the package down and then step back two or three meters. So there is no longer any direct physical contact. But despite wearing a protective mask, there is of course a residual risk, for example when we meet people in stairwells.

Here in Hagen, we have only had 3 corona cases with around 100 employees – so hardly more than in the general population. Personally, I feared that it would be more, because each delivery person delivers around 120 customers a day. We were able to do rapid tests after every infection, voluntarily of course. Fortunately, no one was infected.

The parcel deliverers were really pleased about the corona premium of 300 euros, which Deutsche Post paid them as a token of appreciation. There was often no such thing with other delivery services that work with subcontractors and pseudo-self-employed. We are therefore repeatedly asked by these colleagues whether there isn’t a vacancy at Swiss Post – because with us a full-time single person earns 1,600 euros net when they join. But the deliverers work hard for that. “