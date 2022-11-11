China is touching on its zero-Covid policy. This is of no use to the millions in lockdown. The situation is worse than it has been since April.

fAirlines that bring passengers infected with Corona to China should no longer be punished for this in the future. This is what it sounds like when the Chinese government announces a relaxation of its zero-Covid policy. So far, a flight connection has been suspended on a weekly basis if more than four percent of the passengers on a flight have tested positive after landing in China. The fact that all passengers were able to show negative corona tests when boarding was irrelevant. This punitive measure, which led to extremely high ticket prices, is now being abolished. This was announced by the National Health Commission in Beijing on Friday.

Friederike Böge Political correspondent for China, North Korea and Mongolia.

A total of twenty marginal easing measures were announced after the country’s top leadership on Thursday dealt with the corona situation for the first time since the Communist Party congress. At the meeting, party leader Xi Jinping reaffirmed his adherence to his zero-Covid policy and at the same time signaled that this should be implemented somewhat less excessively in the future. Contact persons from contact persons should no longer be forcibly isolated. In the past, there have always been mass panics in shopping centers and parks when it was announced over loudspeakers that the exits would be closed because an infected person had visited the facility in the previous days.