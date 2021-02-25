I.Most high-rise buildings in Beijing are now posting notes urging residents between the ages of 18 and 59 to get vaccinated. Some who don’t get a friendly call from the neighborhood committee. But there is no compulsory vaccination. China is only pushing its vaccination campaign at half speed. The internal requirement to have administered 50 million doses by the Spring Festival two weeks ago has not yet been achieved. According to the Bloomberg agency, only 40 million syringes have been used so far. This is remarkable in a country that rarely admits that it has missed its goals.

China is far slower than the United States in the race for herd immunity. According to Bloomberg’s vaccination tracker, the People’s Republic has only provided 2.89 people per 100 inhabitants with at least one can of vaccine. America’s 20 out of 100. If Beijing keeps the pace, it won’t achieve herd immunity until the end of 2022.

In the meantime, these findings seemed to arouse nervousness in Beijing. At the end of January, the party newspaper “Global Times” warned: “Only if China’s vaccination rates roughly keep up with those in America and Europe can China continue to lead and continue to make the greatest contribution to the recovery of the global economy.” The newspaper demanded that China ” must be high on the list of herd immunity ”. Otherwise, the country will only be able to open its borders much later and lose the lead it has achieved by successfully containing the virus. This is “a new test for China,” warned the newspaper.

However, there is little sense of hectic in Beijing. Instead of pushing ahead with the campaign in their own country with the usual uncompromising attitude, there are daily reports on new vaccine deliveries abroad. For Beijing it seems to be more important at the moment to position itself as a helper in need and a global vaccine supplier. There is no audible criticism of this in the population.

Local disease control authorities report unusually frankly that many Chinese show little interest in getting vaccinated. In Shanghai and Zhejiang, this is only around half of the residents, according to surveys. In the case of medical personnel and health department employees in Zhejiang, it was only 42 percent. One reason for the reluctance is probably a lack of confidence in the preparations developed in a hurry. None of the Chinese manufacturers has so far published extensive data and subjected them to review by independent experts in a specialist journal.

Low effectiveness as a real reason?

What is more important, however, is that the official infection rates in China are approaching zero, so that the population perceives a vaccination as less urgent. The authorities are in no hurry to promote the approval of vaccines for older populations who have not yet had access to vaccine. The same vaccine that is given to 80-year-olds in Turkey, for example, cannot be given to older people in China.

The lack of haste probably has to do with the fact that the preparations are only effective for six months, according to official information. Hardly anyone assumes that China will open its borders further to newcomers by then. It is unclear whether the vaccines will help against the new mutants. The comparatively low effectiveness of the Sinovac vaccine of just over 50 percent also makes the goal of herd immunity a long way off.