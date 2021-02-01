How much do children contribute to the spread of the coronavirus? A Munich study by the LMU has now published new results – with a clear conclusion.

Munich – are Children drivers of the pandemic? This question has been one of the most important and most discussed since the beginning of the corona pandemic. Schools in Germany are currently closed during the second lockdown. Since February 1st, alternating classes have only been taking place for final classes in individual federal states. Classroom classes are only to be gradually reopened on February 15 – provided the infection situation allows this.

Corona in children: Munich study examines infection in daycare centers and schools

The infectiousness of children with the novel coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 was determined in the Munich virus guard study examined, the final results of which have now been published. Scientists around the medical team of Dr. Ulrich von Both, doctor at the Haunersche Children’s Hospital at the LMU Klinikum, published the results as a so-called preprint – i.e. before peer review. It was examined how much the corona virus is taking Children aged one to eleven and their Supervisors and teachers spread. The results insert clear conclusion of the scientists Near.

Study on Corona and children: This is how the investigation went

A total of For 12 weeks, in a period between June and November 2020, in Primary schools, daycare centers and kindergartens tested. A total of 3,169 smears from children and carers were evaluated in two different study phases. Only two out of 2149 PCR tests of children fell in the process positive off, it says in the detailed explanations of the studywhich are only briefly summarized here. Only one positive test result could be determined for the staff. In an initial study phase, which took place five weeks since the end of the Whitsun holidays, there was even weekly testing according to the study not a single positive case.

Children as a pandemic driver? Scientists draw a clear study conclusion

The conclusion of the scientists: “Children who attend the respective institutions (Note d. Red .: crèches, kindergartens and schools) do not contribute significantly to the spread of the pandemic if suitable measures are taken to protect against infection, ”says the preprint. The addition about that Presence of protective measures is arguably of crucial importance here. Because during the 12-week study period, increased hygiene regulations were introduced in the facilities, in schools, for example, a mask requirement for pupils or separate groups in kindergartens. The currently spreading corona mutations could not be taken into account in the study either.

To what extent the results of the virus monitor study for the decision about school openings in mid-February will be taken into account by politicians is unclear. (va)