Corona has hit Brazil’s economy hard. Nonetheless, the pandemic has reduced social inequality.

Brazil’s economy got away with a black eye in 2020. The current year could be significantly worse.

Corona aid has now been discontinued and Bolsonaro wants to ramp up the economy.

Economic experts call for stronger measures to combat the pandemic.

Brazil – at the end of last year it looked like it was coming Brazil’s economy in the Corona pandemic still with a black eye of it. At least in a comparison of some other countries in Latin America, Brazil was still rather optimistic about the future. It sank Gross domestic product (GDP) in Brazil by -4.7 percent in 2020, but the value is still significantly better than in many other Latin American countries, where GDP fell around twice as much. These are “positive data” said President Jair Bolsonaro. The main reason for this very good performance during the crisis was that consumption in Brazil was held up. The forecasts for 2021 were initially optimistic; at the end of the year, many experts were still predicting a rapid economic recovery.

Now the situation is different: “It will take a very long time for Brazil to recover from this crisis,” says Laura Barbosa de Carvalho, economist at the University of São Paulo. In some sectors, especially in industry, the first signs of improvement are already apparent, but at the same time the structural dependence on sectors such as tourism is becoming increasingly clear. And here no recovery is to be expected for the time being.

On the labour market this has a strong impact: Unemployment has peaked at just under 14 percent. But the reality is even more complex: around half of Brazilians are employed informally. That means they work without a fixed employment contract or secure salary, something as a housekeeper or street vendor. Many of these jobs have been around since the beginning pandemic dropped out. With fatal consequences for many people, the income suddenly fell to zero.

Emergency aid mitigated the economic impact in 2020

The Brazilian Congress passed last year especially for these people without financial security corona– Immediate help. Around 70 million people, roughly one in three Brazilians, benefited from this: Poor families were able to benefit from almost 100 euros (600 reais) a month Brazil got in the past year. For many it was the salvation from falling into extreme poverty and hunger. “This emergency aid alone was responsible for around four percent of GDP last year,” explains Carvalho, which explains why Brazil did so economy did not collapse as much as in other parts of Latin America. In Argentina, for example, the economy collapsed by nine percent. “Without these expenses, the situation in Brazil would be much worse,” says the economist.

The Emergency aid to the poorest Brazilians have also had an interesting economic effect. “It is a paradox, because despite the health and economic crisis, poverty has fallen over the last year because of the emergency aid,” explains Carvalho. “Thanks to this social spending, the crisis was significantly alleviated last year”. But that is only a short-term effect and cannot be seen as a success for the government Bolsonaro after all, the president was initially against the emergency payments and only committed parliamentarians ensured that the package of measures was passed in Congress anyway.

Exploding case numbers and strong social consequences

This year it should be different: President Jair Bolsonaro stopped emergency aid at the end of 2020 and declared the pandemic to be over. In the meantime, renewed emergency aid has been decided for 2021, but it will be significantly lower, fewer families will benefit from it and the money will not flow until the second half of April at the earliest.

Exploding case numbers, especially due to the Brazilian mutant of the virus, and social hardship are now having a significantly more negative effect and consumer spending is likely to fall significantly as a result. “It’s going to be a social tragedy,” says economist Carvalho. Already in the last few years social inequality in Brazil increased, the economic consequences of the pandemic will make it even bigger. “In particular, the informally employed workers, who have always been at the bottom of the economic hierarchy anyway, are losing even more now,” explains Carvalho.

Currently without emergency aid, Brazilians in the informal sector are now forced to go back to work because many of them have hardly any savings. They cannot bridge several months with no income. During the pandemic this is a health risk for many, because instead of working in the home office, they take public transport through Brazil’s cities to clean in wealthier households, for example, or sell groceries on the street and thus have direct and unprotected contact with a large number of people.

Rise in the price of staple foods

Even if your job isn’t affected, people in Brazil get it economic consequences of the pandemic Now felt more and more: Inflation at 4.5 percent in the past year was not completely outside the normal range, but the prices for staple foods such as rice or oil often rose significantly more.

Even President Jair Bolsonarowho once took up his post with the promise of economic upswing and has so far been very good at emphasizing his achievements seems to have given up a little. In January he said “Brazil is broken. I can not do anything about that”.

The pandemic as a mild flu

That he can’t do anything, or rather wants to, to Brazil facing the consequences of the pandemic Rescue is shown again and again in the decisions of the government. For example, Bolsonaro repeatedly emphasizes that the country must urgently choose between the “dilemma of saving people or saving the economy”. Instead of taking consistent action, referred to Bolsonaro the pandemic is still a “mild flu” and politicians who set exit restrictions in individual federal states are “criminals” who want to harm the economy in his eyes. Masks are something for “fagots” and “wimps”.

However, business experts do not share the president’s assessment: last Sunday (March 21) a letter was published in which more than 500 economists and bankers are finally efficient Measures to combat pandemics demand. You speak of the fact that Bolsonaro with his statements is opening up a “false dilemma” between human life and the economy and that Brazil’s economy will not recover as long as the health problems remain unresolved. The letter also says that the situation in Brazil as the current epicenter of the pandemic is alarming.

The Brazilian business journalist Paula Ramón reports on a letter that is signed by more than 500 economists and that argues that Brazil will have to pay dearly for its lack of efficiency in fighting pandemics. Among other things, it says: “Brazil’s economy will not recover unless we solve the health problem.” And “Brazil has a government that is fighting the fight against the pandemic”.

The economist Laura Carvalho also sees the coming year rather black: “The situation could deteriorate drastically,” she says. The reason would then be both the fatal health policy and the lack of political will to bring the situation under control.

GDP changes 2020 for selected countries in Latin America

Argentina -10.9%

Brazil – 4.7%

Bolivia – 8%

Chile – 6%

Ecuador – 9%

Colombia -7%

Mexico – 9%

Peru -12.9%

Venezuela -30%

No other country is managing the corona crisis as badly as Brazil. This puts a strain on the health system and affects poor people in particular.