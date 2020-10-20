The Berchtesgadener Land has the most new corona infections per capita. Strict rules now apply to public life.

BERLIN taz | On Monday afternoon, visitors were still sitting: inside on the banks of the Königsee, drinking coffee in the autumn sun. For the time being for the last time. Because since Tuesday at 2 p.m., the newly arranged general decree for the Berchtesgadener Land has been significantly restricting life just before the Alps.

On Monday, the seven-day incidence in the district rose to 272.8 new infections with the corona virus per 100,000 inhabitants – the highest in all of Germany. In the meantime the value has decreased – to 236 – but the residents are still preparing for the new regulations. These are initially valid until November 2nd.

Schools and kindergartens were closed and emergency care was set up. It is forbidden to visit leisure facilities such as cinemas, bars, restaurants or club houses. Shopping is allowed, as is driving to work, retail stores and service providers such as hairdressers remain open. A mask is required in city centers and particularly busy areas.

Visiting retirement or nursing homes is also prohibited. Anja Stein-Eichler, head of a senior citizens’ home in Kirchberg, a district of the spa town of Bad Reichenhall, is concerned about the current development. “In March and April, the lockdown severely restricted the residents’ quality of life,” she says. The senior citizens were able to communicate with their relatives via Skype, but that was not a permanent compensation for physical contact.

The tourists have to go home

40 new infections were reported on Tuesday, and there are currently 260 active cases. Wolfgang Krämer, head of the health department, informed that there are currently 12 people in inpatient treatment in the Reichenhaller hospital, two of whom are ventilated in the intensive care unit.

Where else tourists: sail across the water inside, marvel at the rugged Watzmann and the autumn mountain panorama, no tourist will get lost in the next two weeks. Hundreds of visitors had to start their journey home on Tuesday morning, informed the Passauer Neue Presse. A total of around 2,500 people wanted to spend the autumn holidays in the district.

According to Ursula Wischgoll from Berchtesgadener Land Tourismus GmbH (BGLT), bookings have noticeably decreased in the past two to three weeks with the rising corona numbers. “In the summer even the last little room was occupied,” she tells the taz. The booking behavior was stable until autumn. Especially for tourists: from inside the country, the detour to the Upper Bavarian Alps was attractive.

It remains unclear what the cause of the suddenly rising numbers is. There is speculation about a wedding celebration in the municipality of Anger about ten days ago. Numerous people are said to have been infected there. There is also speculation in the local press about a party in a hookah bar in Freilassing, where the partying was possibly too tight.

“Perhaps the cross-border commuters from Austria also contributed to an increased spread. We don’t know, ”emphasizes Hammerau resident Cengiz Öztunk. Who you ask, the answers are different. Wischgoll from the BGLT does not want to get involved. “The situation is very complex, there is no point blaming someone,” she says.

Despite the severe restrictions, people try to remain calm. “The mood is relaxed, we are prepared for it,” says a 78-year-old pensioner from Bayerisch Gmain. She doesn’t want to be alarmed.