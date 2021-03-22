fromFranziska Schwarz shut down

Prime Minister Kretschmann calls for tightening due to the incidence. Tübingen Mayor Palmer holds his hand over the city’s model project. The news ticker.

Starting Monday (March 22nd) in Baden-Wuerttemberg alternating lessons in schools. The mask requirement for children is also being expanded.

The 7-day incidence in the state is over 100 – Prime Minister Kretschmann (Greens) advocates tightening the corona requirements (see first report from March 21st).

Tübingen's Lord Mayor Palmer (Greens) wants to limit the corona test model in an emergency (see update from March 22nd, 10:02 a.m.).

Tübingen’s Lord Mayor Palmer (Greens) wants to limit the corona test model in an emergency (see update from March 22nd, 10:02 a.m.).

Update from March 22nd, 2:22 p.m .: Vaccination trouble in the Loerrach district. The district office canceled a vaccination appointment for about 200 seniors. The agency announced that the action was privately organized and not discussed with the district vaccination center.

The organizers of the Efringen churches are disappointed. In view of the increasing number of infections, the reaction of the district office is absolutely incomprehensible. A spokesman replied that bypassing the management of the district vaccination center, a mobile vaccination deployment had been requested from the central vaccination center in Freiburg. The initiators gave the impression that it was an agreed and approved mission.

The major vaccination event on Tuesday is canceled. Some of the affected seniors have already received a new vaccination appointment and the others should also get it promptly, notes the spokesman for the district office.

Corona in Baden-Württemberg: Incidence continues to rise – schools and daycare centers will probably remain closed

Update from March 22nd, 11.44 a.m.: What does the increasing corona incidence mean for school lessons in Baden-Württemberg? For the first time in two months, the 7-day incidence in the southwest is back above the threshold of 100 – and there are many hotspots in the state.

A circulating draft from the Chancellery suggests that schools and daycare centers should be closed or not opened at all, provided that educators, teachers and pupils or supervised children cannot be tested twice a week. From an incidence of 200, there could be a closure of schools and daycare centers.

The following would currently be affected in Baden-Württemberg:

Schwäbisch Hall (incidence, as of Sunday: 306)

Rastatt (207)

Are no longer far from the threshold :

: Hohenlohe district (191.7)

the Main-Tauber district (178.2)

District of Sigmaringen (176.5)

Corona in Baden-Württemberg: Greens parliamentary group leader for school closings from an incidence of 200

Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) had already announced on Friday that the residents of hotspots must expect tough measures such as exit restrictions. In view of the many infections in daycare centers and schools, it could also be “that we have to change something”.

Greens parliamentary group leader Andreas Schwarz believes that schools should be closed at an incidence value of 200 or more. For after Easter, however, you have to develop a perspective for schoolchildren. “Therefore, we need an incidence-based step-by-step plan for teaching in our schools,” he said dpa.

Tübingen-OB Palmer: Corona test model in an emergency only for district residents

Update from March 22nd, 10:02 a.m.: The model project in Tübingen is to be changed. Mayor Boris Palmer (Greens) has announced that it will be restricted to the residents of the district if necessary.

“That means that we would then no longer make the tests available to the guests from abroad, so that they would not meet the requirements to take advantage of our offers,” Palmer explained Deutschlandfunk on Monday.

Mayor Boris Palmer from Tübingen on Corona model project: “We are able to react”

In Tübingen, a model project has been in effect for more than a week in opening up more times in Corona. People can take free tests at several test stations and the result is certified. You can use it in stores or at the hairdresser’s. Outdoor catering and cultural institutions are also allowed to receive and serve guests with certificates.

So far, residents from other federal states have also been able to come to Tübingen and have their own freedom, so to speak. But if that gets out of hand, Tübingen will step in. “We are able to react when necessary.”

Corona in Baden-Württemberg: New rules from Monday – Land exceeds ominous incidence limit

Our first report from March 21st: Stuttgart – On March 22, the federal and state governments will meet for another Corona summit. As of the status before the deliberations, some easing and tightening within the state will come into force on the Monday in question. The high number of new infections with a 7-day incidence over 100 could mean the end of the recently decided opening of schools for classroom and alternating classes. It could be “that we also have to change something”, said Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) before the Corona summit.

Corona in Baden-Württemberg: Changing classes from March 22nd

For example, pupils and teachers at primary schools should now also wear a medical mask in class. The mask requirement for medical masks is also specified in secondary schools. The state government also announced on Twitter that alternating classes would be possible in the 5th and 6th grades. Before that, there had been some criticism, as the Minister of Culture Susanne Eisenmann (CDU) announced a return to face-to-face teaching without a “formal requirement to distance”.

When it comes to tutoring, too, the country is switching back to face-to-face tuition. Up to five students are allowed to meet again – but of course they are also required to wear a medical or FFP2 mask. For music, art and youth art schools: Face-to-face classes are possible up to a 7-day incidence of 100. From then on you have to switch to online offers.

Corona in Baden-Württemberg: Expansion of the mask requirement for children

The mask requirement will be extended to children in general from March 22nd. Up until now, it was sufficient to wear an everyday mask between the ages of 6 and 14. An “extended mask requirement” will now also apply to them. In other words: only medical or FFP2 masks are allowed – children from 0 to 5 years are still excluded. For the staff in daycare centers, elementary school support classes, after-school care centers and school kindergartens, a mask is also required from Monday.

Corona in Baden-Württemberg: Which new regulations will be decided at the summit? Country facing increasing case numbers

However, new rules for Baden-Württemberg could be adopted at the upcoming summit. There will probably not be any easing or further openings for the time being, as the number of cases in the state is currently rising again. The 7-day incidence in Baden-Württemberg exceeded 100 on Sunday (as of 4 p.m.) and was 103.1 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants. This was announced by the State Health Office. From this value the so-called emergency brake takes effect. The previous day the value was 99.8.

43 of the 44 urban and rural districts in the southwest currently have an incidence value over 50. Only the district of Rottweil (48.6) is slightly

underneath. The incidence is over 100 in 21 districts. Rastatt (207.0) and Schwäbisch Hall (306.0) districts continue to form the

Top with the nationwide strongest infection rate. A curfew has already been imposed in Schwäbisch Hall.

Corona in Baden-Württemberg: State Health Office sees an increase also due to daycare and school openings

The State Health Office also announced that the trend of increasing case numbers will probably continue in the southwest. This is what the head of the health protection and epidemiology department at the state health office, Stefan Brockmann, said dpa. He also observed a strong increase in infections in children and adolescents. Currently, the proportion is around 20 percent of all infections. According to Brockmann, this is due to the opening of daycare centers and schools. (dpa / jh)

