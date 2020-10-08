In an interview about the coronavirus pandemic, the Bavarian Minister of the Interior, Herrmann, advocates caution rather than loosening up too quickly.

Munich – The master of rules, regulations and controls: In the Corona crisis Has Bavaria’s Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) play a key role. The 64-year-old explains Bavaria cautious course, but also announces easing for sport and culture.

Münchner Merkur: govern in a state of emergency: happy or depressing for a seasoned interior minister?

Joachim Herrmann: There can be no question of luck. Those were months with high psychological and physical stress. We truly had to make existential choices that affect life and death.

What action was necessary, where do you think: Oh, we exaggerated?

We all learned a lot. In February we knew next to nothing about the virus, but we saw the terrible pictures Bergamo experienced. Overall, the restrictions were correct in order to keep the infections within limits. At the same time we were able to experience that Germany the best Health and hospital system at least Europe has. An example: we have six times as many intensive care beds for the population as Great Britain.

Empty intensive care beds.

We have beds for that nationwide Corona*-Patients cleared. The clinics have implemented this excellently. Thank God not that many patients came. That is certainly a point that we have learned for the coming winter: We do not have to vacate the clinics prophylactically, but can react quickly and flexibly.

Italy imposes a general mask requirement for the whole country. Is that also for Bavaria conceivable?

I don’t see that. We have to do everything we can to that Case numbers to keep within limits. But the strategy is: instead of locally Lockdown. We do not need any Bavaria-wide Duty to Mouth and nose protection, but have to react locally. For me it was interesting how that in Munich helped when the numbers skyrocketed in the city. Within a week of the Lord Mayor’s order Mask requirement the trend reversal occurred in the pedestrian zone. The message has arrived: people, watch out now. Most of them obviously respected that.

Corona infections are increasing more slowly in Germany – Herrmann sees the reason for easing

In Europe the numbers shoot up, with us only moderately for the time being. Are we Germans? more disciplined? Or better governed?

Both. The measures were just right, as was the cautious approach with the Relaxations. I do not presume to judge governments in France, Spain and the Czech Republic. But I see: they quickly became Corona*-Regulate pulled back, now suddenly the state has to intervene again massively. We remain careful. And the majority in our country has been saying for months *: Better more safety instead of more Halligalli.

In the city of Berlin the numbers are increasing significantly. Are you quarreling with the crisis management of the authorities there?

The situation is generally more difficult in metropolitan areas than in rural areas. People live closer together, their leisure time behavior is – I’ll put it carefully – more intense. The apartments are smaller.

Coronavirus: Bavaria’s interior minister is reluctant to evaluate the Berlin strategy

The real question was about Berlin …

The city has to react and is doing it now. The Blocking times are necessary and then have to be checked consistently.

Stadiums and halls are slowly filling up again. Will it work – or does the Minister of Sport have a stomachache?

So far I have only received positive reports, also from the police and Health authorities. The clear ban on alcohol in stadiums is effective, as does the waiver of ticket contingents for away fans.

Coronavirus: Joachim Herrmann thinks Bavaria’s handling of the pandemic makes sense © dpa / bodmer / schmidhuber

The clubs are already calling: More than just 20 percent of the seats! Is there anything going?

First of all, it is important to me that the number of Infections* in Munich goes down so that spectators are again possible here. I very much hope that we can make it to the Champions League game of FC Bavaria can accommodate fans in the arena again on October 21. At the end of October we will then take stock of how the admission of viewers worked. The way things have been done so far, maybe we can then go a step further, a few percent more viewers. But I say clearly: As soon as something is out of control and tape device, loosening is taken back.

More fans in the stadiums – are you also interested in more spectators at the opera?

In Munich The test run is currently underway in the State Opera with 500 visitors. According to what Art Minister Bernd Sibler tells me, it works perfectly. We will also look more closely at individual cases in culture: opera or rock concert, how high is the ceiling, how strong is it ventilation? We didn’t have the time or experience for that in April / May. Now we have both.

Corona requirements in Bavaria: Herrmann believes that a relaxation is possible

There are also relaxations for church services?

We are currently talking about this, especially with a view to All Saints’ Day. We should be here too Upper limits to Risks differentiate: People behave a little differently at a wedding than when they visit the grave.

A party-political question. Your boss Markus Söder: Does he have what it takes to be a candidate for chancellor?

Yes, in any case. You can see that everywhere in the meantime Germany so – he has this crisis super managed, also as chairman of the Prime Minister’s Conference.

You want to praise him and Prime Minister will.

No certainly not. It’s out of the question anyway because he clearly says his place is in Bavaria.

