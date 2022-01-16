Home page politics

Mike Schier

A picture from the times when both were still out and about without a mask: Markus Söder (left) and Hubert Aiwanger. © Peter Kneffel / dpa

No sooner had Markus Söder announced a different corona policy than the coalition partner in Bavaria was already rushing. Economics Minister Hubert Aiwanger wants the 2G regulations to fall in many areas

Munich – After Markus Söder’s change of course in corona policy, the coalition partner is calling for implementation to take place as soon as possible. “We need adjustments to many issues as soon as possible, which in my opinion currently represent unnecessary hardship without being absolutely necessary for Omikron – for example higher capacity utilization in culture,” said Minister of Economics Hubert Aiwanger (free voters) to the Münchner Merkur.

Aiwanger wants the unvaccinated to participate more in public life again

Aiwanger wants the unvaccinated to participate more in public life again: In many cases, 3G should apply instead of 2G, for example generally for minors. Haircuts must also be possible with 3G – “and in the foreseeable future, eating in restaurants again,” said the minister. “In retail, 2G must fall for all areas, the so-called ‘daily need’ is a controversial issue.”

Söder had previously explained his new course to Corona in an interview with our newspaper. You need a “broader approach” and should not only proceed medically and virologically. “We have to adjust exactly which rules are absolutely necessary, but also proportionate.”

Corona in Bavaria: Free voters are happy to change course from Söder

Aiwanger had repeatedly asked Söder for a less tough Corona course. Mostly in vain. Now he said: “The normal state is that things are basically allowed and the state has to justify restrictions well. In the last two years, however, it was increasingly the case that many things were forbidden and, as a politician, you had to give good reasons if you were in favor of more freedom.”

“The Prime Minister’s reorientation of the corona policy corresponds to the experiences that we free voters have experienced first-hand over the past week,” says parliamentary managing director Fabian Mehring. In the case of the free voters, there had been a major outburst among MPs and employees immediately before the parliamentary group retreat. First of all, everyone went into quarantine – some voluntarily. “There are many indications that we have reached a new phase of the pandemic with Omikron, which raises legitimate hopes that the coronavirus will finally become endemic,” says Mehring. However, he recalls that the Free Voters have always had “in addition to the health policy aspect, the societal, social or economic dimensions” in mind. “I therefore see the Prime Minister’s move to the ‘Team Awareness’ as a gratifying approximation to the position of the Free Voters.”

The opposition is happy about the new corona policy – but they doubt Söder’s credibility

The opposition is naturally more skeptical about things. “I don’t think Markus Söder can win back the voters’ trust like that – it was just a 180-degree turn too much for that. And nobody knows whether it was the last,” says FDP parliamentary group and state leader Martin Hagen. But politically, of course, the new course is welcomed. “If the state government is serious about reconciliation and a sense of proportion in corona policy, we will support them in the state parliament.”

“It’s goodbye to lockdowneritis.”

It sounds similar with Green Janecek. “The only question is who should take Söder’s course with a sense of proportion after two years with the hardest club.” Katharina Schulze, green parliamentary group leader in the state parliament, says: “I read a lot of contradictions and unscientificness out of this interview.” Söder speaks of a “broader approach”, but has always rejected the green proposal for an interdisciplinary Corona Commission.

Doubts also prevail in the SPD. “It’s saying goodbye to lockdowneritis,” states Vice President Markus Rinderspacher. Only: “It would be completely wrong if Söder were to turn his previous outdoing slogans into an undercutting competition. The situation is too serious for a populist zigzag between authoritarian gestures and liberal opening rhetoric,” Rinderspacher warns. Group leader Florian von Brunn also remains skeptical: “It’s irritating that Markus Söder is also demanding vaccination and expresses understanding for opponents of vaccination.”