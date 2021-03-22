From March 22nd, new measures will apply in Baden-Württemberg. Before the Corona summit, Kretschmann calls for tightening due to the increasing number of cases. The news ticker.

From Monday starts in Baden-Wuerttemberg alternating lessons in schools. The mask requirement for children is also being expanded.

alternating lessons in schools. The mask requirement for children is also being expanded. However, the state is struggling with increasing case numbers: The seven-day incidence has exceeded the 100 mark.

Prime Minister Kretschmann has already spoken out in favor of tightening. What will be decided at the federal-state summit?

Stuttgart – On March 22nd, the federal and state governments will meet for another Corona summit. As of the status before the deliberations, some easing and tightening within the state will come into force on the Monday in question. The high number of new infections with a 7-day incidence over 100 could mean the end of the recently decided opening of schools for classroom and alternating classes. It could be “that we also have to change something”, said Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) before the Corona summit.

Corona in Baden-Württemberg: Changing classes from March 22nd

For example, pupils and teachers at primary schools should now also wear a medical mask in class. The mask requirement for medical masks is also specified in secondary schools. The state government also announced on Twitter that alternating classes would be possible in the 5th and 6th grades. Before that, there had been some criticism, as the Minister of Culture Susanne Eisenmann (CDU) announced a return to face-to-face teaching without a “formal requirement to distance”.

When it comes to tutoring, too, the country is switching back to face-to-face tuition. Up to five students are allowed to meet again – but of course they are also required to wear a medical or FFP2 mask. For music, art and youth art schools: Face-to-face classes are possible up to a 7-day incidence of 100. From then on you have to switch to online offers.

Corona in Baden-Württemberg: Expansion of the mask requirement for children

The mask requirement will be extended to children in general from March 22nd. Up until now, it was sufficient to wear an everyday mask between the ages of 6 and 14. An “extended mask requirement” will now also apply to them. In other words: only medical or FFP2 masks are allowed – children from 0 to 5 years are still excluded. For the staff in daycare centers, elementary school support classes, after-school care centers and school kindergartens, a mask is also required from Monday.

Corona in Baden-Württemberg: Which new regulations will be decided at the summit? Country facing increasing case numbers

However, new rules for Baden-Württemberg could be adopted at the upcoming summit. There will probably not be any easing or further openings for the time being, as the number of cases in the state is currently rising again. The 7-day incidence in Baden-Württemberg exceeded 100 on Sunday (as of 4 p.m.) and was 103.1 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants. This was announced by the State Health Office. From this value the so-called emergency brake takes effect. The previous day the value was 99.8.

43 of the 44 urban and rural districts in the southwest currently have an incidence value over 50. Only the district of Rottweil (48.6) is slightly

underneath. The incidence is over 100 in 21 districts. Rastatt (207.0) and Schwäbisch Hall (306.0) districts continue to form the

Top with the nationwide strongest infection rate. A curfew has already been imposed in Schwäbisch Hall.

Corona in Baden-Württemberg: State Health Office sees an increase also due to daycare and school openings

The State Health Office also announced that the trend of increasing case numbers will probably continue in the southwest. This is what the head of the health protection and epidemiology department at the state health office, Stefan Brockmann, said dpa. He also observed a strong increase in infections in children and adolescents. Currently, the proportion is around 20 percent of all infections. According to Brockmann, this is due to the opening of daycare centers and schools. (dpa / jh)