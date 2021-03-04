In Baden-Württemberg, the corona infection rate is still at a high level. After the Corona summit, there is now clarity. The news ticker.

Coronavirus: In Baden-Württemberg, the 7-day incidence is unchanged.

Baden-Württemberg supports the decision after the Corona summit.

This news ticker is updated regularly

Update from March 4th, 7:40 a.m .: Baden-Wuerttemberg supports the decision of the Bund-Laender Round for regional easing of the corona lockdown from an incidence of 50. So there should be a gradual opening of the retail trade in the south-west as well if the number of infections is below 50 per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. The lockdown to fight the corona pandemic will be extended to March 28th in view of the continued high number of infections.

The green-black coalition in the southwest has yet to implement the resolutions for the country. So far, it is unclear whether the secondary schools will be able to reopen gradually from next Monday, as Minister of Education Susanne Eisenmann had called for. Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann only wanted to comment on the resolutions on Thursday and discuss the next steps with Eisenmann. The Greens had recently shown skepticism as to whether it will be possible to secure the reopening of the schools with enough quick tests for pupils so quickly.

The resolution of the federal and state governments stipulates that, starting next Monday, with a 7-day incidence of less than 50, the retail trade can reopen – but with a limit of one customer per 10 square meters or 20 square meters, depending on the sales area. It is then also possible to open museums, galleries, memorials, zoological and botanical gardens as well as non-contact sports in small groups of up to ten people

People in the outdoor area, also on outdoor sports facilities.

However, the number of new infections with the virus per 100,000 inhabitants in Baden-Württemberg continues to rise. According to the State Health Office in Stuttgart, the value was 54.4 nationwide on Wednesday after 52 the previous day. Accordingly, 20 out of 44 urban and rural districts were below the incidence of 50.

Corona in Baden-Württemberg: Kretschmann wants to open hardware stores – little hope of further easing

Update from March 3, 1:39 p.m.: The results of the federal-state talks on Wednesday afternoon are also eagerly awaited in Baden-Württemberg. Is there another push in opening schools? What about the rapid tests? How with easing? Much is still open. When it comes to contact restrictions over Easter, things remain pretty quiet. Baden-Württemberg’s Interior Minister Thomas Strobl (CDU) had promised a relaxation (see first report).

Corona in Baden-Württemberg – 30 of 38 health authorities in BaWü used software

Update from March 3, 1:35 p.m .: In Baden-Württemberg, 30 of 38 health authorities are currently connected to the Somas software, reports the image. So much for the digital tracking of corona infections. The software is intended to significantly simplify the follow-up in the corona pandemic, as well as the documentation of symptoms and the exchange of data with other competent authorities. According to the media report, a total of 257 of 375 offices in Germany had been equipped with it by last weekend.

Corona variants are spreading in Baden-Württemberg

Update from March 3, 10.55 a.m.: The infection rate in Baden-Württemberg continues to pick up speed. The proportion of corona mutations is increasing significantly. The proportion of more contagious variants in the positive corona tests is now 50 percent. However, the numbers are distorted because such variants are being tested specifically, reports the State Health Office.

In the past 24 hours, 1,084 new corona infections and 50 other deaths were recorded in Baden-Württemberg. This can be read from the Covid-19 dashboard of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). The 7-day incidence is currently 52.0. The country has had a stable value here for weeks.

Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) is meanwhile dampening hopes from further steps out of the lockdown. This was already indicated before the Corona summit this Wednesday (March 3, 2021). Baden-Württemberg wants to allow more freedom through extensive testing. But mass quick and self-tests are a great organizational effort. First the test capacity has to be expanded. As far as schools are concerned, much still seems unclear. What is certain, however, is that hardware stores in Baden-Württemberg will probably reopen on Monday at the latest. Kretschmann announced this at the government press conference on Tuesday.

In the steps from Baden-Württemberg, however, there is a lot of election campaigning. The state elections will take place on March 14th, before the Easter holidays (from April 6th to 10th, 2021). In principle, the lockdown is to be extended until March 28, it is said.

British coronavirus variant B.1.1.7 first detected in Baden-Württemberg on December 24, 2020.

South African coronavirus variant B.1.351 detected on January 11 in a family who entered from South Africa on December 13, 2020.

Since December 2020, 5,101 virus variants of particular importance (Variants of Concern – VOC for short) have been reported to the State Health Office from 44 cities and districts. Corona variant B.1.1.7, which was first identified in Great Britain, takes up the largest share.

Corona in Baden-Württemberg: Infection numbers at a high level – Kretschmann wants to open hardware stores

First report from March 3, 2021

Stuttgart – The corona lockdown in Baden-Württemberg and the corona rules still apply until March 7th. In terms of the 7-day incidence, the country is best in Germany with 51.9 (65.4). The 35 target value aimed at by the federal and state governments is still a long way off. Only when the incidence of 35 is reached should advice be given about regional opening steps. But the pressure is growing.

Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) wants to enforce more relaxation in the corona lockdown. Even if the number of corona cases increases. Its opening strategy is based primarily on corona rapid tests. A remarkable change of course. Kretschmann was skeptical for a long time. In his impulse paper for the Corona summit with Chancellor Angela Merkel, the Prime Minister relies on testing in areas where the risk of infection is manageable.

Rapid antigen tests, which are suitable for self-testing, would be part of the hygiene concept in the future. This was emphasized by the Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg (Greens) at the state government’s press conference on Tuesday. However, he does not see the new role that he ascribes to the tests as a change of course in corona policy. However, masses of quick and self-tests should be available.

“That is a great organizational effort.” The test infrastructure must already be there, “so that you can combine the test strategy with the opening strategy,” said the Green politician, as reported by the dpa news agency.

Corona in Baden-Württemberg – DIY stores should open

Even the hardware stores in Baden-Württemberg should open again. “The hardware stores will be open again by Monday at the latest,” said Kretschmann at the government press conference on Tuesday afternoon, as reported by SWR. The hardware stores are already open in Bavaria. Shopping tourism was feared. Otherwise no further openings are planned.

There is still four weeks left until Easter, but for Baden-Württemberg’s Interior Minister Thomas Strobl (CDU) the holiday is the topic. “This is a family celebration, similar to Christmas,” said Strobl according to SWR. It would need a perspective accompanied by a test concept. Previously, he had promised a relaxation of the contact restrictions.

Corona mutation from South Africa in Baden-Württemberg – 150 people in quarantine

While easing is being discussed, a corona outbreak in the Achberg community in the Ravensburg district is making people sit up and take notice. 150 people are already in quarantine. There was a case of infection with the Corona variant from South Africa at a primary school. The SWR reports. The school was closed. The teachers and around 70 children as well as their contact persons were quarantined. Last Friday, the South African Corona variant (B.1.351) was found in a school child. A teacher is also infected. It is still unclear whether it is the mutation. You can find our news ticker here on the subject of Corona in Germany (ml) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

