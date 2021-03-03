In Baden-Württemberg, the corona infection rate is still at a high level. The incidence value is stable and lowest in all of Germany. Are there any easing? The news ticker.

Coronavirus: In Baden-Württemberg, the 7-day incidence is unchanged.

Kretschmann slows down the expectations of openings and relies on self-tests.

This news ticker is updated regularly

Stuttgart – The corona lockdown in Baden-Württemberg and the corona rules still apply until March 7th. In terms of the 7-day incidence, the country is best in Germany with 51.9 (65.4). The 35 target value aimed at by the federal and state governments is still a long way off. Only when the incidence of 35 is reached should advice be given about regional opening steps. But the pressure is growing.

Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) wants to enforce more relaxation in the corona lockdown. Even if the number of corona cases increases. Its opening strategy is based primarily on corona rapid tests. A remarkable change of course. Kretschmann was skeptical for a long time. In his impulse paper for the Corona summit with Chancellor Angela Merkel, the Prime Minister relies on testing in areas where the risk of infection is manageable.

Rapid antigen tests, which are suitable for self-testing, would be part of the hygiene concept in the future. This was emphasized by the Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg (Greens) at the state government’s press conference on Tuesday. However, he does not see the new role that he ascribes to the tests as a change of course in corona policy. However, masses of quick and self-tests should be available.

“That is a great organizational effort.” The test infrastructure must already be there, “so that you can combine the test strategy with the opening strategy,” said the Green politician, as reported by the dpa news agency.

Corona in Baden-Württemberg – DIY stores should open

Even the hardware stores in Baden-Württemberg should open again. “The hardware stores will be open again by Monday at the latest,” said Kretschmann at the government press conference on Tuesday afternoon, as reported by SWR. The hardware stores are already open in Bavaria. Shopping tourism was feared. Otherwise no further openings are planned.

There is still four weeks left until Easter, but for Baden-Württemberg’s Interior Minister Thomas Strobl (CDU) the holiday is the topic. “This is a family celebration, similar to Christmas,” said Strobl according to SWR. It would need a perspective accompanied by a test concept. Previously, he had promised a relaxation of the contact restrictions.

Corona mutation from South Africa in Baden-Württemberg – 150 people in quarantine

While easing is being discussed, a corona outbreak in the Achberg community in the Ravensburg district is making people sit up and take notice. 150 people are already in quarantine. There was a case of infection with the Corona variant from South Africa at a primary school. The SWR reports. The school was closed. The teachers and around 70 children as well as their contact persons were quarantined. Last Friday, the South African Corona variant (B.1.351) was found in a school child. A teacher is also infected. It is still unclear whether it is the mutation. You can find our news ticker here on the subject of Corona in Germany (ml) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

List of rubric lists: © Thomas Kienzle / afp