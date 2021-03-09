Baden-Württemberg: As of now, around 1.7 million more people in the southwest are eligible for vaccination. Which groups are involved:

The vaccination shortage in Baden-Württemberg will soon be at least a little less, because from now on there are in Baden-Württemberg an additional 1.7 million people are entitled *to stand up against the Coronavirus * get vaccinated. The reason for this is the approval of Astrazeneca’s vaccine for people aged 65 and over. But also young people from the second priority group from 16 to 17 years can now be vaccinated with Biontech, like HEIDELBERG24* reported.

Based on the updated vaccination ordinance announced by the federal government for this week, Baden-Württemberg will start assigning vaccination appointments for all persons aged 16 and over who are entitled to vaccinations with high priority. *HEIDELBERG24 is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.