I.In the past few months, many people have learned to hum “Happy Birthday” to wash their hands, to wear face masks correctly and to keep their distance from other people. But how useful are these recommendations? After all, at the many illegal parties that have taken place in Berlin and other cities, there have been no notable outbreaks of Covid-19.

The internist and infectiologist Peter Walger explains which hygiene measures will be more important in the coming weeks and which corona strategy hygiene experts consider sensible.

WORLD: Mr. Walger, you have complained publicly that in the Corona crisis, the hygiene doctors were not heard enough by decision-makers and the public. What else would you have told us than the virologists and epidemiologists did?