Austria is looking for a solid way out of permanent lockdown in the coronavirus pandemic. Tyrol’s head of state is now calling for the German border controls to be lifted. The news ticker.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria : The number of new corona infections remains high in the Alpine republic.

: The number of new corona infections remains high in the Alpine republic. Tyrol’s head of state calls for the lifting of German border controls. (see update from March 11th, 9:40 a.m.)

In the Tyrolean district of Schwaz, the effect of the corona vaccine from Biontech / Pfizer against the South African virus variant is to be investigated. (see update from March 11th, 1:20 p.m.)

Update from March 11th, 1:25 p.m .: In a pilot project, all citizens of the Tyrolean district of Schwaz have been able to get vaccinated against the corona virus since Thursday. Around 50,000 of the approximately 64,000 authorized persons have registered for it. According to the city of Schwaz, the vaccination campaign started on Thursday as planned. In the EU, the measure is seen as a model for checking the effectiveness of the Biontech / Pfizer vaccine against the South African virus variant. The region in the state of Tyrol is particularly affected by the spread of the mutation.

The goal is to combat the more contagious variant and reduce the number of infections, said Tyrolean chief Günther Platter (ÖVP) on Thursday. He expects that in the course of the mass vaccination, the restrictions on entry from Tyrol to Bavaria will be lifted. “There are of course already contacts with Germany,” Platter assured. “I can tell that this action is seen very positively.”

The vaccination project is accompanied by a six-month scientific study. At least 5000 participants are required for this. However, those responsible assume that significantly more people who have been vaccinated will volunteer and fill out a corresponding questionnaire. 100,000 doses of the corona vaccine, which were supplied with the help of the EU, are available for the pilot project. The first vaccination phase should be completed next Monday. In the rest of Austria, only very old people, health workers and teachers will continue to be vaccinated for the time being.

Corona in Austria: Tyrol calls for border controls to be lifted and gives new numbers

Update from March 11th, 9:40 a.m .: “This has to come to an end,” demanded the Tyrolean head of state Günther Platter (ÖVP) on Wednesday in the state parliament in Innsbruck. More than ever, the state is pressing for the lifting of German border controls with Austria. It was possible to massively push back the cases with the South Africa variant of the coronavirus – from 193 actively positive confirmed cases and suspected cases to 47, reported Platter. The controls can no longer be justified. In addition, according to many experts, the measures are not in conformity with the EU anyway.

A week ago, Germany extended its controls to March 17 because of the risk posed by the virus variants on the border with the Czech Republic and Tyrol. The exit controls from Tyrol to the neighboring federal states of Salzburg and Vorarlberg through Austria should end on Wednesday. For one month, you were only allowed to leave the country with a negative corona test.

Corona crisis in Austria: Gastronomy opens much earlier in Vorarlberg than in the rest of the country

Update from March 10th, 7.30 p.m .: How well do the vaccinations protect against infections with the coronavirus? In Vienna, Austria *, the corona cases in old people’s homes are falling sharply – in other words, where Covid 19 risk patients live (see link).

Update from March 10th, 6.30 p.m .: Despite the persistently high number of corona infections, Austria wants to stick to plans according to which the gastronomy should reopen on March 27th after a long lockdown.

Our declared goal is that we open the doors on the 27th, ”declared Tourism Minister Elisabeth Köstinger (ÖVP) loudly Kronen newspaper this Wednesday at a press conference.

One federal state is now leaving: In Vorarlberg on the border with Switzerland and Germany, restaurants and cafés are allowed to open on Monday, March 15, subject to strict hygiene rules.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: mega aid package for the economy and gastronomy

First report from March 10th: Munich / Vienna – Austria * wants to really boost its economy after a year of coronavirus pandemic *. For this purpose, the federal government of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) * has announced the next mega economic aid.

According to the head of government from Vienna, the focus is on an aid package worth 430 million euros: Sectors that were particularly affected by the closings in the hard lockdown * or that continue to be affected, such as the catering and hotel industry and the tourism industry as a whole.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: 430 million euros in corona economic aid

“Austria is in first place in Europe with economic aid and short-time work support. But some particularly affected sectors continue to suffer massively from the necessary restrictions. It is therefore important to give the companies affected and their employees special support, ”said Kurz, according to the news portal oe24.at.

Striking: This time, according to the report, there is also a loss of tip for waitresses and waitresses. One-time there is therefore 175 euros net. At least one could say. However, anyone who deals with gastronomy knows that good service staff usually earn more tips for their own wallet.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: tip compensation for gastronomy

20,000 companies and 150,000 employees are said to be affected by this regulation alone. Meanwhile, despite further planned easing, the Corona * infection numbers remain high. The Ministry of Health reported 2528 newly registered Covid-19 * cases within 24 hours for Wednesday, March 10. Within one day, 19 more fatalities were counted in connection with the insidious lung disease.

