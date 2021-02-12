The strict exit rules for Tyrol have now come into force. Germany has officially declared the Austrian state to be a virus mutation area.

In Austria, Tyrol has become a “restricted zone” due to the outbreak of the Corona mutation *. (see first report)

Since Friday, leaving the state has only been possible with a negative corona test. (see update from February 12, 1:20 p.m.)

Meanwhile, criticism of Bavaria’s head of state Söder comes from Austria. (see update from February 12, 4:39 p.m.)

Update from February 12, 6:31 p.m .: Germany has already tightened controls at the borders with Austria and the Czech Republic. Now the Deutsche Bahn (DB) reacted and stopped long-distance traffic to Tyrol and the Czech Republic for the time being.

Due to the new Corona rules, the DB regional trains and the wagons of the Bavarian Regiobahn (BRB) no longer go to the Austrian state. How to deal with trains destined for the Czech Republic has not yet been finally clarified, the two companies said in a statement on Friday. The exchange is still in progress, said a spokesman.

The Eurocitys Munich – Innsbruck – Verona and Hamburg – Berlin – Prague will definitely be canceled from 00.00 on Sunday. “Due to the new official pandemic requirements for entry and exit, the cross-border transports from DB Regio to Tyrol have been suspended on February 12, 21,” it said with regard to regional transport to Austria. That concerns connections to Innsbruck and Reutte. BRB trains on the Munich-Kufstein route meanwhile turn in Kiefersfelden station on the Bavarian border.

Corona in Austria: Tyrol officially “virus mutation area” – Green politician attacks Söder

Update from February 12, 4:39 p.m .: The Austrian state of Tyrol was officially classified as a “virus mutation area” by Germany on Thursday. The day before, Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder had accused those responsible in the region of inaction. “I’m worried that there is a risk of a second Ischgl,” said the Bavarian country manager on ZDF “heute-journal”.

From Tyrol came sharp criticism of Söder’s statements. “Perhaps Mr. Söder is not exactly informed about everything,” said the group chairman of the Greens in Tyrol, Gebi Mair, the ZDF. “If he has constructive contributions on how we can defeat the mutations, he is very welcome,” said the angry Green politician in the direction of Söder.

Corona in Austria: Entry from Tyrol to Germany only with a negative Corona test

Update from February 12th, 1:20 p.m .: Since Friday, leaving the state of Tyrol for Germany or to neighboring Austrian states has only been possible with a negative corona test, which must not be older than 48 hours. This rule also applies to commuters. The ten-day government measure in Vienna is intended to help prevent the spread of the South African corona mutation that has frequently occurred in Tyrol.

“So far only very few people have had to be turned away,” said a spokeswoman for the Tyrolean police department on Friday. At some crossings, test stations are available where those rejected can do a rapid antigen test. The traffic volume is comparable to that at normal times, it said.

Exit controls are carried out at the border with Germany at Kufstein. © Daniel Liebl / dpa

Corona in Austria: Germany declares Tyrol a virus mutation area – strict border controls announced

On Thursday, Tyrol was classified as a so-called virus mutation area by the German Federal Ministry of the Interior. From Sunday there will be strict border controls in order to enforce the related transport and entry bans. Government circles said on Friday that possible exceptions for entry are currently being coordinated between the various ministries.

The Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) had already said on Wednesday in the ZDF “heute journal”: “We are very insecure about Austria.” He was concerned that the South African virus variant from Tyrol could also spread in Bavaria. “That is why we have now asked the federal government to declare them to be mutation areas,” Söder said on Thursday in the ZDF program “Markus Lanz” *. He emphasized about the measures: “The borders will not be closed, but the security issue will be increased.”

Virus mutation area Tyrol: Spahn describes this measure as “unavoidable”

Germany’s Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) also spoke at the federal press conference on Friday about the classification of Tyrol as a virus mutation area. “We have to protect our country from the entry of further viruses,” he said. “This measure hurts,” said Spahn. But it is “unavoidable for a certain time”.

Most of the cases of the South African corona variant in Tyrol were detected in the Schwaz district. This is right on the German border with the districts of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Bad Tölz-Wolfratshausen and Miesbach.

Corona in Austria: Already 438 South Africa cases in Tyrol

Update from February 11, 2:46 p.m.: The state of Tyrol has published current data on the South African corona mutations. The communication states that there were “a total of 438 confirmed and some unconfirmed cases the South Africa mutation in Tyrol ”. The infection cases relate to a period from December 23rd to February 9th.

There are 176 South Africa mutations confirmed by AGES with full sequencing, 14 partially sequenced cases that have a high probability of a South Africa mutation and 248 preselected suspected cases that suspect the South Africa mutation in PCR and are now partially or . be fully sequenced. It also states that of these 262 preselected and partially sequenced cases or suspected cases, there is a total of 141 active positives. According to previous experience, the majority of these cases would be confirmed.

“This results in a current number of 145 active positives in all confirmed cases and suspected cases of the South African mutation in Tyrol,” the statement said. There are now suspected cases in each of the nine Tyrolean districts, most of them in the Schwaz district.

Corona in Austria: The Federal Army controls the exclusion zone in Tyrol

Update from February 11th, 1:55 p.m .: From Friday, around 1200 police officers and soldiers will be deployed in Tyrol for exit controls because of the coronavirus mutant. A spokesman for the state police department announced on Thursday that the infrastructure for the checkpoints is still being worked on.

A negative corona test, which must not be older than 48 hours, is required for ten days from Friday to leave Tyrol. According to previous information, children as well as freight traffic and transit without stopping are exempt from this rule. The rule applies both to the border with Bavaria and the other Austrian federal states.

Corona in Austria: Situation in Tyrol unsettles Söder – concern about “second Ischgl”

First report from February 11th: Vienna – In Austria, the outbreak of the South African Corona mutation in Tyrol is polarizing. From Friday on, strict travel restrictions apply to the state. For at least ten days, people are only allowed to leave Tyrol with a negative Corona test *, which must not be older than 48 hours. The western state is thus becoming a “restricted zone”, while the lockdown * has been relaxed throughout the country since Monday.

The Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) was also concerned about the situation in the neighboring country after the corona summit of the federal and state governments on Wednesday evening. “We are very insecure in Austria,” he said in the ZDF “heute journal”. He is watching developments very closely. “In Tyrol, you hear, nobody cares,” said Söder about the corona measures adopted by the government in Vienna for the state bordering Bavaria.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister is considering border closings due to the spread of the Corona mutation in Tyrol. (Archive image) © Hans Klaus Techt / dpa

“I’m worried that there is a risk of a second Ischgl,” the Bavarian Prime Minister clarified. Söder also stated that border closings with Austria are possible if the neighboring country, such as Great Britain or Portugal, is defined as a “virus mutation area”. Skiing holidays in the affected areas in Tyrol have once again proven to be a source of infection in the corona pandemic *. “In this respect we will have to pay close attention to the issue,” said Söder.

Corona in Austria: Criticism of the government’s actions – “Open the door to the new virus”

In Austria, the handling of the outbreak of the corona mutation in Tyrol is also causing severe criticism. SPÖ party chairman Pamela Rendi-Wagner criticized the German government’s hesitant action in the corona pandemic * on Wednesday. The long inactivity in Tyrol and the premature opening have “opened the door to the new virus”.

Party leader of the SPÖ: Pamela Rendi-Wagner. © Georg Hochmuth / dpa

For weeks, experts have warned against the South African variant in Tyrol, explained Rendi-Wagner. Nevertheless, the government has only been negotiating for a long time and the measures to contain the mutation will only come into force at the end of the week. “These measures for Tyrol come much too late and are epidemiologically toothless. You will not prevent what should have been prevented, ”said the SPÖ leader.

In addition, Rendi-Wagner sharply criticized the dispute between those responsible at the federal and state level and called for cooperation. “We are all Tyrol, we are all Austria. New virus variants affect us all. We must therefore pull together resolutely, ”she demanded. The SPÖ leader called for an end to the “muscle games and power struggles of the federal government against the state government and vice versa”. (ph) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network

