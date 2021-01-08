In Austria, the corona numbers are increasing – despite lockdowns. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz takes the vaccinations, Minister of Health Rudolf Anschober comes under pressure. The news ticker.

Update from January 7th, 9.45pm: Available in Austria after the tough Vaccination start against Corona political consequences?

The criticism of Health Minister Rudolf “Rudi” Anschober gets louder – and also about a possible resignation of the Greens-Politician is speculated.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: Health Minister Anschober comes under sharp criticism for a botched vaccination start

“It’s getting tighter. A health minister cannot afford much more, ”said SPÖ leader Pamela Rendi-Wagner this Thursday. The SPÖ spoke of a “vaccination chaos” and calls out loud Small newspaper from Graz a special session of the National Council.

Vaccination means saving human lives, “and we can’t afford a single day’s break,” said Rendi-Wagner. Background: At the symbolic EU vaccination start on December 27th, it had only 6000 Corona * vaccinations in the Alpine republic given – at the same time, these were prominently presented by the federal government. For example with Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP)how this is in Vienna with the first in Austria vaccinated woman.

Also in the Austrian federal government there should have been trouble because of the delayed vaccination start. So the vaccination coordinator of the Ministry of Health, Clemens Martin Auer (ÖVP), loudly oe24.at insists that January 12th remains the official start date for vaccinations against the coronavirus.

Challenged in the Corona crisis: Austria’s Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (right) and Minister of Health Rudolf “Rudi” Anschober. © imago images / Eibner Europe

Chancellor Kurz but is said to have put pressure on the vaccinations because, accordingly, 53,000 vaccine doses from Pfizer are unused in Austria camped.

Finally, the Viennese Boulevard spoke of a disempowerment Pushers. Can the Minister of Health still remain in office? Exciting days in Vienna.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: the number of new corona infections continues to rise

First report from January 7th: Munich / Vienna – In Austria the worrying trend of the past few days continues. From Wednesday to Thursday the number is the New corona infections * rose again.

Overall were 2540 new cases recorded. In addition come 43 new deaths in connection with a corona infection within one day.

The 7 day incidence for Austria was yesterday at a value of 169.1 – significantly higher than the government according to the Lockdown measures had hoped.

Corona in Austria: threatens to tighten the lockdown – demos in several cities

Now also follows in Austria a Lockdown tightening like in Germany? From the target, the Minister of Health Rudolf Anschober (Greens) issued shortly before New Year’s Eve, one is currently significantly removed. “To come under 200 in the intensive care units and we want well under 100 in the 7-day incidence,” he said at the time. Besides the too high incidence is also the number of Intensive care patients With 368 clearly too high. So if the numbers don’t go down, it could potentially turn into one Lockdown extension get past January 24th.

On Wednesday it came in Austria to several Demonstrations against the current Corona*-Restrictions. The largest demonstration took place in the Wiener Neustadt instead, where, according to the police, is about 2500 people gathered.

Several people were charged with violating the Corona requirements * arrested. In Amstetten demonstrated around a thousand people. Smaller protests also took place in other cities.

Corona in Austria: Kurz intervenes with vaccinations – and wants to vaccinate over 500,000 people by the end of March

Even with the Corona vaccinations * it runs in Austria not yet round. After being violent in the past few days Criticism of the vaccination plan * had given, has Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) cracked down and the official Start of vaccination preferred. The Chancellor made it clear that it is about speed and human life. Accordingly, it should be this week 21,000 vaccination doses be inoculated.

“Vaccination is that Game changer in the fight against the pandemic. The available vaccination doses must therefore be delivered and vaccinated quickly. No vaccine dose must be left in the camps, ”explained Short across from oe24. “We’ll be by the end of January 250,000 cans from Pfizer / Biontech *. They should all bad the Chancellor announced.

With the vaccines from #Biontech/ #Pfizer and #Moderna more than 500,000 people in Austria can be vaccinated in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/suZNOmOes8 – Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) January 6, 2021

He also expects the first deliveries of the Corona vaccine from Moderna, which was approved for the EU yesterday. In the first quarter over 500,000 people in Austria be vaccinated, shared Short on Twitter with.

The vaccine will initially be obtained from EU, who are also in talks about further deliveries. However, Kurz made it clear: "We are also in talks about deliveries for the period after the EU procurement." (ph)

