The corona numbers in Austria seem stable, but Tyrol is struggling with a more contagious variant. A new summit with Chancellor Kurz should bring prospects.

After the easing of last week, there will be another summit with Chancellor Sebastian Kurz *.

There will be no further opening steps for the time being, for example for the catering trade.

Austria wants to have four million citizens vaccinated by the summer.

Update from February 14th, 6:50 p.m.: The border closure between Bavaria and Tyrol is becoming a major political issue between Austria and Germany in the coronavirus pandemic.

As the Tyrolean daily newspaper reported, the federal government in Vienna this Sunday evening summoned the German ambassador for a crisis summit, in which Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer (both ÖVP) and the Italian ambassador will also participate.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: dispute with Germany over border closure

The topics are therefore the possible transit for Tyroleans via the so-called Small and Large German Corner to other Austrian areas and the maintenance of freight traffic. To put it into context: The so-called Deutsches Eck is the more convenient road and rail link between the greater Salzburg area and western Austria with Tyrol and Vorarlberg. Due to the strict border controls, this stretch is practically tight.

Because the corona mutations spread strongly in Tyrol (around 1.8 million inhabitants), Germany and Bavaria have closed the border with the Austrian state. Tyroleans do not come to Germany for the time being and cannot use the Federal Republic to travel through to eastern Austria.

Especially the Tyrolean district of Schwaz, which borders the Bavarian districts of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Bad Tölz-Wolfratshausen and Miesbach, was recently seen as a mutation hotspot.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: The South African corona mutation is raging in Tyrol

First report from February 14th: Munich / Vienna – The mutation is raging in Tyrol, in Vienna people are demonstrating for opening steps. In this area of ​​tension, the Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz meets on Monday with his Vice Werner Kogler, Health Minister Rudi Anschober and various experts to discuss how to proceed in the Corona crisis. However, there will probably not be any further easing.

At least in February there should be no further opening, the news portal wants OE24.at have learned from government circles. “The gastronomy and hotel industry will not be able to unlock until March at the earliest, if things go bad, it can only be after Easter”, a negotiator told the news site. Shops, hairdressing salons and cosmetic studios were allowed to reopen last Monday under stricter distance rules.

Corona in Austria: Summit with Kurz and experts should point the way

The restaurateurs are probably putting increasing pressure on politicians and, following the steps taken so far, hope that the restaurants will open soon. There is also resentment against the government’s course in parts of the population. According to the police, up to 2000 people took to the streets in Vienna against the Corona * measures, despite a ban on demonstrations.

They gathered on Saturday in front of the Karlskirche for a “walk” and called for the resignation of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. According to their own statements, the police filed several hundred reports because participants did not keep the prescribed minimum distances or refused to wear a mouth and nose cover. The authorities had banned six corona rallies registered for the weekend after massive violations of the corona rules had occurred during protests in the past.

Vaccination plan in Austria: Almost half of all Austrians should be vaccinated by summer

The Austrian authorities announced more than 1,400 new cases of infection in the country with 8.9 million inhabitants on Saturday. The number of new infections seems to have remained largely stable, but the South African variant * that has spread in Tyrol is worrying the government. For this reason, Germany has now introduced strict controls at the Bavarian border.

In Austria, too, the greatest hope for combating pandemics rests on vaccines *. The Alpine country is now after OE24-Information six million vaccine doses reordered. Around four million citizens should be vaccinated with it by the summer. A vaccine is to be made available to all those willing to vaccinate by the end of September, according to the official plan, according to the portal. (mam / AFP) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network

