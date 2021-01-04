S.Skiing is part of the lifestyle of a large number of Austrians – even if by no means all. Accordingly, the regulation of the Christian Democratic-Green government to send the country back into general closure after the Christmas holidays, but to leave the slopes and ski lifts open, met with very opposing reactions. Some welcomed it as a window of freedom in the midst of prescribed constraints. The others castigated it as inconsistent and bad example.

The perception – also internationally – was initially determined by images that were taken after the slopes were reopened on Christmas days in bright sunshine. In some places, the friends of board sports seemed to be standing in dense clusters in front of the lifts and cable cars and by no means all of them were provided with the prescribed mouth and nose protection. Not least in the German tabloid press headlines appeared about “Centimeter Gaps” and “Chaos”. This also called the government in Vienna back on the scene. Health Minister Rudolf Anschober (Greens) raised his index finger and spoke of pictures that he “did not want to see again”. The corresponding decree was refined.

A random impression from the weekend suggests that the piste activities themselves should not be particularly significant as an infection driver. Usually you have to order the lift tickets in advance. If you want to do this for the following day at short notice, you risk running into the reduced capacity limit.

At Semmering, a ski area a good hour’s drive southwest of the capital and popular with the Viennese for day trips, this also applies on the rather hazy and wet weekends at the valley stations. Sports shops are closed like all shops that do not supply basic necessities, but the ski rental is open.

Brochures from the winter sports regions in Viennese daily newspapers

Most of the vehicles in the parking lots have license plates from the region, but you can often hear snippets of Slovak and Hungarian words. The neighboring countries to the east did not close their borders, but tried, like Germany, to prevent tourist travel through quarantine regulations. Hotels and pensions are not allowed to accept vacationers. Although it was reported in the media that skiing enthusiasts broke the ban by claiming they were business travelers, it can hardly be a mass phenomenon. However, it also appears contradictory that the Viennese daily newspapers include brochures from the winter sports regions in the mountainous west, which advertise flat-rate prices for periods of time that clearly fall within the mandatory closure until at least January 18th. The supplements are likely to have been ordered before the announcement by the Austrian government.

The majority of drivers seem to be sticking to the rule

When queuing, in gondolas and lifts, wearing an FFP2 mask is mandatory. The majority of drivers seem to be obeying the rules, and there are sometimes staff at the wide chairlifts to remind them to obey. If necessary, masks can be purchased at the cash desk.

Anyone who acts as a family will be allowed into the cable car in greater numbers than the prescribed 50 percent capacity utilization. Likewise, benches in front of the closed ski huts do not remain unoccupied despite barrier tapes, especially during lunch breaks with bread that you have brought with you. Some restaurants also sell sausages or French fries to take away – with the advice that the food should not be consumed on the spot. Some snacks also take place in the car at the parking lot.

However, at the weekend it was also shown in Germany that closed cable cars do not protect against an onslaught of lockdown-plagued and winter sports enthusiasts on snow-covered hills. Overcrowded parking spaces and slopes teeming with people were reported from the Sauerland and Harz, the Thuringian Forest and Upper Bavaria, the Saarland Petersberg and the Taunus near Frankfurt. In the event of heavy snowfall, however, there seemed to be less risk of infection than traffic chaos and an overburdened police force.

Not very profitable for the Austrian lift operators

For the Austrian lift operators, the business, as much as it has caused a sensation at home and abroad, is unlikely to be profitable despite everything. At the end of the year, there was talk of 20 to 30 percent of the usual volume in the western federal states. The capacity of 50 percent, which is capped by the regulations, may also have been reached within reach of the conurbations.

It is not yet possible to predict whether the opening of the slopes will lead to a renewed increase in the number of infections. 1466 new infections were reported on Sunday, the seven-day incidence is barely changed at 156. The operation of the slopes should not lead to large clusters, in contrast to the notorious après-ski in spring, just because of the activity in the fresh air. It could be different, however, with the psychological effect, according to the motto “if that works, then you will probably be able to visit friends”. In any case, the lively skiing does not match the hard lockdown feeling that prevailed at Easter.