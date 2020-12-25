In Austria, you should also wear an FFP2 mask for winter sports because of Corona. A manager in a ski area breathes in: “At some point it will be enough.”

Vienna – The Ski lifts are allowed to open from December 24th under strict conditions – but hardly anyone expects tourists in Austria on that day. They must because of corona up to ten days in quarantine. The start is intended for locals anyway – but without Ischglthat should mean something to non-winter athletes too.

And also Saalbach-Hinterglemm won’t be there. The reason: the obligation that applies throughout Austria, one in the gondolas and when queuing FFP2 mask to wear. “At some point it will be enough,” said Isabella Dschulnigg, managing director of Saalbacher Bergbahnen Salzburg news. The FFP2 obligation is from the point of view of their industry unconstitutional. A cable car could not guarantee a check of the masks, but the legal liability lie with the managing directors.

Ischgl tourism director on Corona in Austria: “We are in the shop window”

In Ischgl, once Hotspot With the spread of the corona virus, the problem is the cross-border ski area with Switzerland. “If you make two turns in Swiss territory, you would have to be in quarantine when you return to Austria,” said Ischgl’s head of tourism, Andreas Steibl.

Even with the protective mask obligation and the gastronomy ruled partly in Switzerland and Austria completely different provisions. “We’re in the shop window and prefer not to start under these conditions.” A start will now be made after the one in Austria until January 17th lasting Lockdown aimed at which also includes restaurants and hotels.

Corona mass tests in Austria: Kurz government tries a second run

In the neighboring country of Germany, the incidence value is currently around 200. The Austrian Chancellor had last Friday Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) one third hard lockdown announces. The second didn’t end until December 7th. Valid again from December 26th to January 24th all day Exit restrictions. There should be easing for citizens who follow the planned for mid-January (15-17) Corona mass tests participate.

Specifically, that means: From December 26th. Trade and body-friendly service providers are closed again. Affected employees have the option of short-time work. This year there will still be a sales replacement, from next year there will be a fixed cost subsidy. – Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) December 18, 2020

The country has a different timetable than Germany: shops (except pharmacies and drugstores), Museums and schools have to close again – from the January 18th should they then be accessible to those citizens who have a negative test result be able to show. Teachers, shop assistants and public transport drivers are due from this date weekly be re-tested. (dpa / AFP / frs) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network.

