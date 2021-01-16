Crime negotiations about the coronavirus lockdown in Austria – briefly, a “carrot-and-stick package” is to be negotiated at the crisis summit.

The government in Austria is currently expecting another corona * – Wave of infection

is currently expecting another * – A planned one Crisis summit should new Lockdown * – Tightening announce – but the decision is postponed.

should new * – announce – but the decision is postponed. An eternal back and forth in the Capital Vienna of numerous Demonstrations is overshadowed.

Update from January 16, 3:15 p.m .: To during the Corona pandemic for compliance with Distance rules to advertise, there is a charming measure of length in Austria: the Baby elephants. Because the length of an elephant’s shoot should be exactly one meter, so the previous Austrian recommendation for Minimum distance correspond.

But the signs in Vienna are currently rising Lockdown extension. At the crisis summit in Vienna, the government is advising on tightening the corona-Measures and that also has consequences for the little four-legged friend. The Baby elephant is likely to become a bit more mature Elephants – The distance should increase to two meters. According to oe24-Information should also be a FFP2-Mask required be fix in retail – also in Supermarkets, banks, post offices and Pharmacies.

In the fight against the corona virus, Austria is currently keeping a baby elephant at a distance. © imago images / photosteinmaurer.com

Also others Tightening are discussed. On Saturday morning, Med University expert Oswald Wagner even had one Home office commitment pronounced. Most of the debate, however, is still about Schools and Commerce. “At the moment it doesn’t look like the government will open anything here on January 25th,” says the Austrian federal states. According to the current status, one is expected Extension of the lockdown, probably by two to three weeks.

Corona in Austria: will an even harder lockdown follow? Up to 20,000 citizens expected at the demo on Saturday

Update from January 16, 11:59 a.m.: While in the Chancellery over Lockdown tightening and the future of Schools, trade, gastronomy and Culture is negotiated, the streets of Vienna will be tight. Numerous Demonstrations are registered in the Austrian capital for Saturday. Around 2 p.m. become the demo “Corona and the economic destruction” up to 20,000 participants: inside expected. A counter-demonstration is also registered. It runs under the title “No stage for conspiracy ideologues”.

There are also numerous smaller ones Side demonstrationssuch as the demo “For a Free Austria”, an art rally in connection with the Corona measures and a bicycle demo. Some demonstrations indicated multiple starting points. The Police Vienna issued a precautionary measure No place for the provisional Parliament building and is preparing according to its own information for five rallies.

#Current to the #Meetings: The indicated star marches were canceled by the organizers today & the meeting notices withdrawn. Thus, five rallies, including a counter rally, are expected to take place today with reference to the corona measures – POLICE VIENNA (@LPDWien) January 16, 2021

Corona in Austria: Concern about coronavirus mutation – crisis summit to tighten lockdowns

First report from January 16: Vienna – You just don’t want to come to an agreement in neighboring Austria. Actually there would be one Loosening and thus a Opening of shops here imminent. But especially those Virus mutation B 1.1.7. makes for worried faces in Vienna. With the increased risk of infection of this form of Coronavirus, fear Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Minister of Health Rudolf Anschober a new, drastic wave of infections. The number of infections is currently falling slightly.

state Burgenland Carinthia Lower Austria Upper Austria Salzburg Styria Tyrol Vienna Voralberg 7 day incidence 106.6 189 134.4 132.2 256.8 129.4 108.6 122.4 106.5 Deaths 193 581 1.005 1,367 385 1,486 516 1,284 236

In whole Austria were on Saturday 1,533 new infections reported.

Source: Austria. Ministry of Health

Corona: Crisis summit to extend the lockdown: Austria is haggling over openings

To a Tightening instead of a Loosening the Coronavirus* –activities A crisis summit is to find new solutions. But the negotiations are dragging on. The entire Saturday are further negotiations and Consultations scheduled. While Short and Anschober probably insist on another closure, they fight countries according to oe24 especially one Opening of shops and schools. The summit should, so it will oe24 have heard from government circles that they are aiming for a “carrot-and-stick package” and thus a compromise.

The Carrot is expected to Commerce and Schools walk. According to the forecasts, they could go down January 25th slowly restart operation. For schools that would be one Shift work mean. Students would then alternately just one Part of the week to go to school. The shops also sense relief: “When the schools open, then retail will probably also open up in a reduced form,” a negotiating insider told the Austrian news portal. One of them is in conversation FFP2 mask requirement in all shops, comparable to the in Bavaria.

Corona in Austria: will culture, gastronomy and hotels be closed until Easter?

The whip, on the other hand, is likely to go on Culture, gastronomy and hotels walk. Here is a Closing until Easter discussed. However, nothing has been decided yet. On Sunday I want to Sebastian Kurz advised in the Chancellery with the President of the Chamber of Commerce Harald Mahrer and the President of the Austrian Federation of Trade Unions (ÖGB) Wolfgang Katzian. The haggling over the Corona lockdown in Austria will drag on until Sunday. (vs) *Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network