The government around Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has extended the corona lockdown in Austria. Some restaurateurs now want to open anyway.

In Austria are the last Corona numbers slightly decreased. But relaxation does not seem in sight.

The Lockdown has been extended until February 8th. Some Restaurateurs now fear for their existence.

Both Corona rapid tests for the students there is a huge problem.

This News ticker is updated regularly.

Update from January 19, 8:54 p.m.: To have Politician the Vaccination sequence circumvented several times in Austria? The mayor of Feldkirch Wolfgang Matt from the conservative ÖVP was forced to justify on Tuesday why he was vaccinated during a vaccination campaign in a retirement home, although the plan said it was not yet the turn of politicians. The home doctor contradicted Matt’s account that he had been given the vaccine when there were no more people waiting, reports the AFP.

In the past few days there have been several reports that politicians and City government employees have already been vaccinated. The Public Prosecutor of Carinthia said she would investigate at least one such report. Several mayors said they received the vaccination prematurely because they had heart problems themselves or were caring for relatives in retirement homes.

Chancellor Kurz on Corona lockdown: “If we were an island, I would know what I would have to do”

Update from January 19, 2 p.m .: Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) commented on the TV broadcaster Pulse 4 to extend the corona lockdown in Austria. He declared the end of the Corona lockdowns February 8th was by no means set in stone. Kurz made it clear that he was reluctant to commit to a date, “but if we don’t give a date, the phone rings all day”.

In terms of possible Entry and exit bans said the Chancellor: “If we were an island, I would know what to do. “By being close to neighboring countries Austria and Europe, however, in a different position. “Our system would collapsewhen we close up ”, asked Short clear.

Due to the ties to neighboring countries, Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (r.) Is currently ruling out entry and exit bans. (Archive image) © picture alliance / dpa / dpa-Pool | Sven Hoppe

Corona lockdown in Austria extended: “There is no guarantee in a pandemic”

First report from January 19th: Vienna – In Austria pull the Corona infection numbers * after a slight decrease again. On Tuesday were in the Alpine republic 1,486 new corona cases (Previous day: 1,161) recorded. Chancellor’s goal Sebastian Kurz and his government is to be extended by the Lockdown come under 700 new infections per day.

Ideally, you could do so on February 8 take the first steps to open it, explained Short. However, the Chancellor also made it clear in the Federal Chancellery last Sunday: “In one Pandemic* there is no guarantee. “

Corona lockdown in Austria: restaurateurs start opening campaign – “Industry is on the verge of ruin”

The extended Lockdown in Austria meets the gastronomy hard. The operators have had to be patient for months. A opening still doesn’t seem in sight. Many of them face that Out.

“The industry is facing ruin,” explained the landlady Alexandra Psichos from Vienna across from the newspaper Austria. Together with many other restaurateurs from all over the country, she called the campaign “5 to 12 – we open again“Into life. The participants want theirs Open companieswithout entertaining guests. Instead, ask them Grave candles into the window.

The cafes in downtown Vienna are currently empty. © imago images / photosteinmaurer.com/ Tobias Steinmaurer

Corona lockdown in Austria: hosts are demanding help from the government

Psichos made it clear that the participants of the campaign want “no rage hosts“Be those without masks against those Corona*-Activities take to the streets. “We also don’t deny Corona, we take it seriously,” said the Viennese restaurateur. Their demand: “If we are not allowed to earn money, then at least the subsidies have to flow.” Some hosts have not received any money since November, reported Psichos.

Gert Kunze, Boss of a Viennese café, made the opposite Austria It is clear that many companies have the Lockdown will not survive. “We are ready, we want to work, but we are not allowed to,” he said. Norbert Zauner, Operator of a sports canteen, also complained: “If the government closes the country, it must also ensure that we can survive.” Fear for its existence and just want to take care of his family.

Corona in Austria: self-test chaos in schools

in the Corona lockdown * in Austria stay that too schools closed for the time being. For the reopening, the students should be free and voluntary Self-tests Tobe offered. The tests are “as easy as picking a nose” to carry out, according to an instruction video for the action.

The problem: “The tests are either did not arrive at all or in insufficient numbers. ”That declared compulsory school unionists Thomas Bulant (SPÖ) opposite oe24.at. The directors should do the Corona tests * received at their schools last Sunday, but many waited in vain.

"Taking people off their free time on Sunday and then the logistics on the part of the ministry doesn't work out more than scandalous", Angry Bulant. According to the Ministry of Education the aviator who had the Corona rapid tests should deliver from China, delay. In the next few days, however, all 5,800 school locations should be supplied. (ph)