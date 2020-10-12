The Chancellor shares responsibility for the spread of Corona by ski tourists from Ischgl. That is the conclusion of a commission of experts.

VIENNA taz | “Serious misjudgments” encouraged the spread of the coronavirus from the Tyrolean ski resort of Ischgl in March. This is the conclusion of the report of a six-person commission of experts that presented its results on Monday in Innsbruck.

Austria’s Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) does not get off scot-free either. He had contributed to the chaotic departure of holidaymakers through a press conference at which he announced a quarantine over the Paznaun Valley and St. Anton am Arlberg.

The Tyrolean hotel and cable car operators, accused by the media of having delayed the closure of the ski areas out of greed for money, are being washed clean. In the interviews and e-mails, he looked for evidence that would corroborate this allegation, but found no incorrect behavior, according to commission chief Ronald Rohrer. The Commission found no evidence that “those responsible were exposed to pressure from business not to take certain measures or to take them later”.

53 people were heard in the past few months and the commission had to rummage through 5,798 pages of documents. An “infinitely complex issue” came to light, said Rohrer, who did not want to name any culprits. Rather, the purpose of the report is to learn from past mistakes for the future.

On the move with whistles

11,000 people infected with corona throughout Europe can be traced back to the Alpennest Ischgl with its 1,600 inhabitants. The first to sound the alarm were 14 Icelandic vacationers who showed symptoms shortly after returning to Rejkjavik. A barman in the après-ski bar in Kitzloch was identified as a superspreader, who is likely to have contracted Norwegian Erasmus scholarship holders. The authorities initially ordered the Kitzloch to be closed.

After disinfecting the premises and replacing the staff, the medical officer gave the green light for reopening the following day. It was only when 16 men and women from the new operating team tested positive that the alarm bells rang. The commission stated that “the reopening was wrong from an epidemiological point of view”. In order to make the conditions in the bar clear, Rohrer described “the operating staff needed whistles to pave their way through the visitors”.

There were also mistakes in the state government in Innsbruck. In particular, the ÖVP health councilor Bernhard Tilg, who asserted in a television interview that the state government had done everything right, does not get off well. He has transferred part of his competencies to a senior official, the State Office Director, without the statutes authorizing him to do so.

When Chancellor Kurz quarantined the Paznaun Valley and St. Anton, he acted “without considering the necessary substantial preparation”. Controlled departure management had been omitted. If the tourism associations had been informed that the guests were supposed to leave the weekend in a staggered and controlled manner, chaotic conditions would have been avoided. The commission accused the Chancellor of “misleading announcement”.

At the end of September, the Consumer Protection Association (VSV) brought official liability suits by tourists from Austria, Germany and Switzerland against the Republic of Austria and the State of Tyrol. Most are said to have been infected in Ischgl.