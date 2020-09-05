A corona site visitors mild exhibits the chance of being contaminated in an administrative district in Austria. This could assist to take extra focused measures.

VIENNA taz | A corona site visitors mild has been on in Austria since Friday. It ought to sign the chance of an infection for every administrative district and thus assist the authorities to react in a finely managed method. Well being Minister Rudolf Anschober (Greens) introduced this in a press convention on Friday. The 4 site visitors mild colours inexperienced, yellow, orange and crimson are linked to native and regional measures.

When the site visitors mild went on-line (corona-ampel.gv.at) nearly all of Austria was coloured inexperienced. Just for the three largest cities Vienna, Graz and Linz and the Tyrolean district of Kufstein it confirmed yellow.

To start with, which means that from subsequent week the masks requirement in retail and catering will probably be tightened. It’s presently solely legitimate nationwide in grocery shops, pharmacies, banks and submit workplaces. When courses start on Monday in Japanese Austria, masks are solely required outdoors the school rooms.

The Minister of Well being decides whether or not the site visitors mild modifications on the premise of a suggestion from the 19-member Corona Fee, which incorporates individuals from ministries and federal states in addition to scientists. Each Friday there’s a new analysis.

4 standards

In distinction to related initiatives in Europe, the site visitors mild shade isn’t based mostly solely on the variety of infections. Relatively, 4 standards are used. The primary is the typical variety of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants. That is associated to the assessments carried out. Then there are the cluster analyzes, i.e. the query: The place do the infections come from? For the colours crimson and orange, the occupancy charge of the hospitals is vital.

Compared, Austria bought via the disaster “very, very nicely”, mentioned Anschober. Though the variety of infections elevated once more in August, the variety of deaths and severe sicknesses didn’t improve proportionally. With regards to the dramatic developments in Israel, nonetheless, he urged consideration.

Vice Chancellor and Minister of Sport Werner Kogler (Greens), who’s often shirt-sleeved, sees the approaching months as sporty: “Who is quicker, the virus or we?” And he known as for a contest between the federal states by which “those that usually are not so superior can catch up”.

What is supposed is the goal of 24 hours from reporting a suspected illness to the check, the check end result and the tracing of contacts. This has already been achieved in over 95 % of the circumstances, mentioned Kogler. The federal states may even have the chance to impose additional restrictions along with measures prescribed by the federal authorities.

Violent trade of phrases

Even within the occasion {that a} district switches to crimson, no native lockdown is deliberate, reassured Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP). In accordance with eyewitnesses, he had a fierce verbal argument with Anschober behind the scenes this week.

Whereas Chancellor Kurz needed to impose new restrictions on Thursday with regard to the hazards of the chilly season, the related well being minister prevailed that the beforehand granted easing wouldn’t be withdrawn.