The corona situation in Austria remains tense – especially in the east of the country. On Friday, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz invites you to a new federal-state summit. The news ticker.

On Friday (April 16) there will be a Corona * summit in Austria with the government and the state governors.

Tyrolean governor Günther Platter calls for concrete plans for opening steps in May.

Burgenland will not extend the Easter lockdown * – Vienna and Lower Austria will.

Vienna – The number of new corona infections in Austria continues to be at a high level. From Tuesday to Wednesday, 2942 new corona cases and 31 deaths were reported in the Alpine republic. Most of the new infections, 888 in number, were registered in the capital Vienna.

Corona in Austria: Vienna and Lower Austria extend Easter lockdown – Burgenland not

There, the original Easter lockdown was extended again on Monday – until May 2nd. “It can happen to anyone,” warned Vienna’s Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) at a press conference at the beginning of the week. As the reason for the renewed extension of the hard lockdown, he cited the utilization of the intensive care units. Many more young patients are now also affected by severe Covid-19 courses *, emphasized Ludwig.

Lower Austria’s governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP) also declared on Monday that her state would continue along the way and also extend the Easter lockdown until May 2nd. On the other hand, the situation is different in the third federal state in which the Easter lockdown applied – Burgenland. “We will not continue the lockdown on Monday,” said Governor Hans-Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) on Wednesday.

Corona in Austria: Burgenland ends Easter lockdown on April 19th – Briefly observes the situation closely

In Burgenland, both trade and schools will open from April 19. “We didn’t make the decision easy for ourselves,” said Doskozil. The most important corona numbers, i.e. the number of new infections *, the number of reproductions and the 7-day incidence, have “developed perfectly” in his federal state, according to the governor of Burgenland. In the past few weeks, therefore, “a very important step has been taken,” said Doskozil.

He promised further openings in Burgenland, but also made it clear: “We must also have the courage to press the stop button if it is necessary.” The government said on Wednesday that it is closely monitoring the corona situation in Burgenland . “The situation is tense, but the direction is right,” said Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) *. “We spoke to the governor: if it is necessary, the emergency brake must be pulled,” he continued.

Corona in Austria: New summit on Friday – Platter calls for opening steps for May

On Friday (April 16) there will be a federal-state summit on the current corona situation in Austria. With regard to the meeting, Tyrolean Governor Günther Platter (ÖVP) asked for openings for the upcoming month. “There must be opening steps in May. And there will be steps in opening up, quite step by step, ”said Platter in an interview with the APA news agency.

The Tyrolean governor pleaded for a specific schedule for openings in May to be adopted during the deliberations on Friday. This must particularly affect the areas of gastronomy, hotel business, sport and culture. According to Platter, the corona situation in Tyrol is currently under control. He referred to the falling number of infections and a very stable situation in the hospitals. In the corona pandemic, Austria is currently “on the last meters” of a marathon, said Platter. “But as is so often the case: the last meters are the hardest”, was the appeal of the Tyrolean governor.

On Tuesday (April 13th), Austria's Minister of Health Rudolf Anschober (Greens) announced his resignation. The successor has now been determined.