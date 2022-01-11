Home page world

From: Patrick Mayer, Martina Lippl

In Austria, new corona rules will apply from Tuesday due to Omikron. Traders must control more closely and a mask is required outdoors. Nehammer posts video from quarantine. The news ticker.

Novavax vaccine: Tyrol sets up reservation system (update from January 11, 4:26 p.m.).

Austria’s Chancellor Nehammer reports from quarantine via video (update from January 11, 2:47 p.m.).

Due to Omikron, new corona rules will apply in Austria from January 11th (update from January 11th, 10:20 am).

This news ticker on the subject of Corona in Austria is updated regularly.

Update from January 11, 4:26 p.m.: Soon it will be that time again: Between January 17th and 23rd, what is perhaps the most legendary ski race of the World Cup winter will take place: The 82nd Hahnenkamm race is coming up in Kitzbühel. Because of Corona, however, much is different in Austria’s cult ski location this winter.

The small town with its slightly more than 8,000 inhabitants and the state of Tyrol limited the number of spectators to 1,000 fans on the mountain. The state and the police are also planning an “action sharp” like that on the race weekend Tyrolean daily newspaper reported to prevent unauthorized parties.

Corona pandemic in Austria: Tyrol sets up reservation system for Novavax vaccine

Update from January 11, 4:26 p.m.: Tirol is setting up a reservation system for the Novavax vaccine *. Anyone who would like to be vaccinated with the protein-based corona vaccine in the future can now register in Tyrol using a reservation system. This applies to everyone over the age of 18, informs the state of Tyrol. The first vaccine deliveries are expected during the first quarter of 2022. For the time being, “Nuvaxovid” from Novavax will only be available in vaccination centers in the country.

A reservation is over tirolimpft.at possible. As soon as the vaccine is available, interested parties will be notified by email or SMS and can then book a specific vaccination appointment. The state said it was still unclear how many doses of vaccine Tyrol will receive. Two vaccinations with the Novavax vaccine are required for immunization, with an interval of at least three weeks.

According to approval studies *, the Novavax vaccine protects very well against a serious course of disease with a Covid 19 infection. According to the available study data, a good effectiveness against the Omikron variant can be assumed, the state of Tyrol also announced.

Austria’s Chancellor Nehammer infected with the Omikron variant

Update from January 11th, 2:47 p.m.: Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) reported on Tuesday via video on Instagram from his Corona quarantine: “I now also know that it is the Omikron variant that I was infected with. So I’m all the more happy that I already have the third stitch and therefore a very mild course. ”He was“ fully capable of working ”.

Nehammer tested positive for Corona on Friday. The Austrian Chancellor wants to be freest of all on Wednesday and leave the quarantine if the result is negative. According to the new Corona rules in the Alpine republic, free testing is possible from the fifth day even if you are infected (see update January 11, 10:20 a.m.).

It’s Omikron – Austria’s Chancellor reports from quarantine via video. © Facebook screenshot Nehammer

Update from January 11, 2:28 p.m.: In the past 24 hours, 11,516 new corona infections have been registered in Austria (previous day: 10,804). Vienna has a new record with 3,474 new corona cases, followed by Tyrol with 1,687, Upper Austria 1680, Salzburg 947, Styria 904, Vorarlberg 575, Carinthia 376 and Burgenland with 146 new corona cases.

Austria tightened corona rules: masks also outside – new measures will take effect from today

Update from January 11th, 10:20 am: In Austria, new corona measures come into effect on Tuesday due to Omikron: retailers now have to check the 2G certificates, an FFP2 mask is now mandatory outdoors and there are new quarantine rules.

the Controls of the 2G rules will be tightened in Austria from January 11th: In retail, there is an obligation to control the 2G proof. Customers (vaccinated or recovered) should be checked at the entrance or at the latest at the till. Supermarkets, drug stores, banks and petrol stations are exempt from the stricter controls and the 2G rule.

will be tightened in Austria from January 11th: In retail, there is an obligation to control the 2G proof. Customers (vaccinated or recovered) should be checked at the entrance or at the latest at the till. Supermarkets, drug stores, banks and petrol stations are exempt from the stricter controls and the 2G rule. 2G continues to apply in cable cars and cog railways, on bus trips and on excursion boats.

continues to apply in cable cars and cog railways, on bus trips and on excursion boats. FFP2 mask compulsory outdoors : An FFP2 mask must be worn outdoors if a minimum distance of two meters is not possible, for example in the pedestrian zone, queues and when groups are standing together. Federal states can order a mask requirement in heavily frequented places. An FFP2 mask must still be worn in all closed rooms, as in all public transport.

: An FFP2 mask must be worn outdoors if a minimum distance of two meters is not possible, for example in the pedestrian zone, queues and when groups are standing together. Federal states can order a mask requirement in heavily frequented places. An FFP2 mask must still be worn in all closed rooms, as in all public transport. The “ Green passport “The second vaccination should only be valid for six months from February 1st. The validity for people who have been vaccinated three times remains at nine months.

“The second vaccination should only be valid for six months from February 1st. The validity for people who have been vaccinated three times remains at nine months. quarantine: For contact persons, free testing is possible from the fifth day with a PCR test. If the corona test is positive, a quarantine of ten days applies, here is also a Free testing possible after five days. No distinction is made between virus variants.

Corona: Ski areas in Austria report record values

Update from January 10th, 4:50 p.m.: The incidence in Austria is now 695 (previous day: 617.2). The Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES) announced on Monday afternoon. In the federal state of Salzburg, the incidence increased to 1,445.7 (previous day: 1,290), Tyrol has a value of 1,215.0 (previous day: 1,130.9).

The districts of St. Johann im Pongau (Salzburg) and Kitzbühel (Tyrol) have already cracked the 3,000 mark. In Tyrol, 1,512 positive corona cases were recorded within 24 hours. The Kitzbühel district remains particularly hard hit. There are currently 2,752 active corona cases in Kitzbühel, the state of Tyrol announced on Monday. According to the State of Tyrol, it is not yet possible to say whether the infections are related to the Coronavirus variant Omikron. Incomplete data are still available. These would be submitted on Tuesday.

In the past 24 hours, 1,222 new corona infections were reported in Salzburg. “The current Omikron wave exceeds the fourth wave of infections in autumn. According to forecasts, the numbers will continue to rise ”, announced the State of Salzburg in a press release on Monday (January 10th). To date there have been 4,736 confirmed Omikron cases in the state of Salzburg.

Winter sports resorts Kitzbühel and St. Johann report record incidences in Austria

St. Johann im Pongau (Salzburg) – 3,290.2

Kitzbühel (Tyrol) – 3,233.0

“We will continue to increase the control pressure” – Austria is now taking action against “unteachable” people

First report from January 10, 2022

Vienna – Austria is fighting the Omikron wave with new corona measures. The controls of the new corona rules are to be strengthened. In gastronomy, retail and tourist hotspots, focus controls are planned from Tuesday (January 11th).

“Aktion Scharf” – Corona controls in Austria

“We will continue to increase the control pressure and intensify it in all areas,” said the Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) at a press conference on Monday (January 10) in Vienna. In “Aktion Scharf”, action should be taken against those “less unteachable” who do not adhere to the rules. Police officers in uniform and in civilian clothes are used for Covid checks in retail or to check whether the mask is required outdoors.

For the retail sector, there will be recommendations for action on “how controls can be safely implemented”. According to Karner, retailers are challenged accordingly, for example when detecting forgeries of evidence or when dealing with “in some cases unruly customers”.

There has been a lockdown for unvaccinated people in Austria since mid-November. Those who have not been vaccinated or have recovered may only leave their own home or accommodation for a valid reason.

The most important corona rules in Austria

FFP2 mask requirement applies from January 11th outdoors if a two-meter distance cannot be maintained, such as in pedestrian zones and queues.

2G: All shops that do not serve daily needs are only open to vaccinated and convalescent people. The trade is obliged to carry out controls so that the 2G rule – i.e. admission only for vaccinated and convalescent – is complied with.

2G in gastronomy: restaurants and cafés are only open to vaccinated and convalescent people. There is a general curfew from 10 p.m. Après-ski is prohibited.

Skiing: Cable cars and ski lifts are only open to vaccinated and convalescent people.

The “Green Pass” as proof of vaccination will only be valid for six months from February 1st. For those who have been boosted, the validity remains at 270 days.

Violations are dealt with with fines from 500 euros.

We will continue to increase the control pressure ”, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) announced on Monday in Vienna. © Martin Juen / imago

Austria: New coronavirus infections again over 10,000 per day

The Alpine republic recorded 10,804 new corona infections and seven other deaths on Monday. On Sunday there were 10,291 positive corona tests. The seven-day incidence in Austria is 617.2 (as of January 9, 2:30 p.m.). The value is highest in Salzburg (1,290) and Tyrol (1,130.9) and Vienna (805). The incidence is lowest in Styria (331.3) and Carinthia (397.8).

Corona hotspots in Austria: winter sports resorts Kitzbühel and Sankt Johann particularly affected

The corona numbers are exploding in some Austrian ski areas. Corona hotspots currently include Kitzbühel (3,073.8) in Tyrol and Sankt Johann im Pongau (2,931.5) in Salzburg. In the winter sports resort of Flauchau (Land Salzburg), the incidence has reached dizzying levels in the past few days.