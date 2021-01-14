The number of corona mutation cases is increasing in Austria. Mass tests start in Kitzbühel. The 2021 Hahnenkamm Race is pending. The Covid-19 numbers remain high. The news ticker.

Update from January 14th, 9:13 am: The British Coronavirus mutation B.1.17 probably already spread in Austria. In Tyrol there is a red alert. In Kitzbühel 62,000 residents are called to a free PCR test.

There is a suspicion that it is 17 positive corona cases in Jochberg The state of Tyrol announced that it is about the British coronavirus mutation. “If the suspicion is confirmed, it can be assumed that this virus variant will spread more rapidly than the previously known virus strain,” said the authorities.

Austria: Corona mass tests in Kitzbühel are supposed to save the Hahnenkamm races

The situation has consequences for the Alpine Ski World Cup. The Wengen races (downhill, slalom) postponed to Kitzbühel will be canceled. The decision to hold the 81st Hahnenkamm race falls according to the authorities at the beginning of next week. With the comprehensive tests, a picture of the situation in the district must first be obtained.

“The safety of athletes and the population has top priority. If the district-wide tests do not reveal any major abnormalities, the Hahnenkamm races will take place as planned, ”said Governor Günther Platter.

Brits also traveled to Jochberg (Tyrol) until December 18th for a ski instructor course. The state of Tyrol announced that the first slight symptoms appeared on January 3. “As a reminder: From December 22nd, Austria imposed a landing ban for planes from Great Britain,” the statement said.

Corona mutation in Austria: luxury hotel brought British people as ski instructors

The British who had entered would have in one Luxury hotel on the Jochberg as a ski instructor should be used, reports the Austrian tabloid portal oe24.at. The authorities do not provide any further details about the place of residence, but a communication from the State of Tyrol states: “In total, the persons concerned are twelve British citizens and one person each of Irish, Estonian, Icelandic, Spanish and Dutch citizenship. In the course of the surveys it became known that the persons concerned each reside in the Staff accommodation in the community of Jochberg are reported. “

A ski instructor training course during Corona times naturally raises questions. Whether the training for the ski instructors was legally compliant with regard to corona-related measures will be checked in detail.

Also in Vorarlberg worry grows. There are currently five suspected cases of the mutated coronavirus variant, before reported the ORF. The health authorities are eagerly awaiting an answer from Vienna.

Update from January 13th, 10 p.m .: How are the Schools in Austria in the Coronavirus pandemic continue?

Like the news agency APA citing the Ministry of Education, the schools will reopen on January 25th – but then in shifts and under further precautionary measures.

The hard corona lockdown lasts in Austria until (at least) January 24th. Retail, catering and some service sectors have to keep their shops and restaurants currently closed.

Corona in Austria: Suspected corona mutations in Kitzbühel has consequences for the Hahnenkamm race in 2021. © Herbert Neubauer / dpa

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: Federal Rescue Commander fears “the catastrophe in March”

Update from January 13th, 9:15 p.m.: As in Germany is also in Austria the concern of the corona*-Mutation big.

The Federal Rescue Commander of the Red Cross, Gerry Foitik, warned urgently on Twitter against his opinion, dramatic contagion numbers, should the new Coronavirus variant not be braked.

Specifically, Foitik fears a “doubling of the cases every week. If we don’t take action now, we will have disaster in March, ”he wrote in his tweet.

B.1.1.7 – The way out of the crisis before it really started – * ONE THREAD * in 5 points

B117: Infectiousness +> 50%, cases doubling every week

If we don’t take action now, we will have disaster in March. (1/7) pic.twitter.com/X32uggYKVs – Gerry Foitik (@GFoi) January 13, 2021

First report from January 13th: Munich / Vienna – The corona*-Mutation from the UK has Austria reaches and spreads in the Coronavirus pandemic* apparently also in the Alpine republic.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: Several cases of the corona mutation between Tyrol and Burgenland

As of January 13, 70 suspected cases of the were discovered in the UK Coronavirus mutation checked. That explained Health Minister Rudolf “Rudi” Anschober (The Greens) in Vienna. In view of the particularly contagious new variant of the virus, he now expects the “most difficult phase of the pandemic”, said Anschober this Wednesday in response to an urgent request from the social democratic SPÖ in the National Council.

There are suspected cases in a Viennese nursing home, with ski instructor candidates in Tyrol and in Burgenland. Austria now reacts with decisive action. According to an ordinance from the Interior Ministry, 45 smaller border crossings will be opened from Thursday Czech Republic and to Slovakia closed for the time being.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: Individual borders with the Czech Republic and Slovakia are closed

The background: Czech Republic currently has a high number on corona* -New infections to fight in the Slovakia the new highly contagious virus variant is currently spreading rapidly. Even more: Anyone wishing to enter the Alpine republic has to register online.

