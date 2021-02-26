The corona numbers in Austria are increasing slightly. The government around Chancellor Kurz announced openings in the gastro as well. A kindergarten and school were closed in Tyrol. Now a place in the Zillertal is being isolated.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria : After weeks of lockdown *, the last time it was relaxed.

: After weeks of lockdown *, the last time it was relaxed. The Tyrolean district of Schwaz is particularly affected by the South Africa variant. A place in the Zillertal is now isolated (Update from February 24, 11:34 a.m.).

The Kurz government should think about a zone model for the catering trade. (see update from February 23, 7.55 a.m.)

This News ticker on the Corona * crisis in Austria is finished. The continuation from February 25 can be found here.

Update from February 25, 11:36 a.m .: Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) explained the easing of the corona lockdown in an interview. “The lockdown lost its effect after six weeks,” Kurz said Image live. He also asked for a European vaccination certificate to enable a return to freedom of travel in Europe.

Corona in Austria: Mayrhofen isolated – ski operation is still going on

Update from February 24th, 6:19 p.m.: The Tyrolean community of Mayrhofen in the Zillertal is isolated due to an accumulation of corona mutation cases (see update from February 24, 11:34 a.m.). Stricter measures now apply until Wednesday. Schools and trade remain closed except for grocery stores, drug stores and pharmacies. Meanwhile, the order that ski operations in the tourist resort should be maintained for the time being caused astonishment.

Due to the ski slope regulation in the state of Tyrol, a negative corona test is currently required for skiing anyway, according to the state of Tyrol at the request of the Austrian press agency APA. It is crucial that as many people as possible carry out a corona test in order to detect and break chains of infection.

Corona in Austria: Mayrhofen isolated after mutation outbreak – testing is intensified

Update from February 24th, 2:35 p.m .: “We are neither cordoned off, nor is there a quarantine. Anyone can get in, there are only more stringent measures, ”says Monika Wechselberger, Mayor of Mayrhofen courier clear. After an outbreak of the corona mutation B.1.351, strict rules apply to the Zillertal ski resort from Saturday. 42 people are currently infected with the coronavirus in Mayrhofen, of which the South African virus variant was found in 29 cases.

The municipality in Tyrol can only be left with a negative corona test, which must not be older than 72 hours, until next Wednesday. In addition, the trade, except for the basic suppliers, as well as the schools and kindergarten will remain closed, the state of Tyrol announced. An FFP2 mask requirement will be introduced in public places.

The residents of Mayrhofen are to be obliged to perform two PCR tests in the coming days. That was shared by Michael Brandl, the captain of the Schwaz district ORF Tyrol With. These tests should take place on Friday and Saturday and a second time on Monday and Tuesday. The ordinances required for this are currently being drawn up. Testing is also to be intensified in the rest of the Schwaz district.

Corona in Austria: Tyrol provides Zillertal ski resort after mutation outbreak

Update from February 24, 11:34 a.m.: Tyrol is quarantining Mayrhofen, according to Austrian media. Leaving the Zillertal community is only possible with a negative corona test, reports the ORF. The quarantine should therefore apply for one week.

In the kindergarten, the cluster has increased to nine cases, including a suspected case of the mutation first detected in South Africa. It is said that there should now be more suspected cases of mutations (see also update from February 23, 11.47 a.m.).

Mayrhofen should initially be isolated until Wednesday next week. Anyone who wants to cross the municipal boundary needs a negative corona test. Tyrol wants to announce more details during the day. Meanwhile, mass tests are running in the Schwaz district. According to the authorities, there are currently 42 active corona cases in Mayrhofen. 3,760 inhabitants live in the popular ski resort, according to the market town of Mayrhofen.

Corona in Austria: South Africa cluster in Tyrolean kindergarten

Update from February 23, 5:32 p.m.: Germany extends the controls at the borders with the Czech Republic and the Austrian state of Tyrol by one week until March 3rd. This was announced by a spokeswoman for the Federal Ministry of the Interior in Berlin on Tuesday.

An infection cluster with the South African variant of the coronavirus occurred in a Tyrolean kindergarten. The state of Tyrol announced this on Tuesday. A kindergarten in Mayrhofen (Schwaz district) is affected. The middle school in the Zillertal community is also affected. In any case, both facilities will remain closed until Monday.

Ten people (seven children and three carers) are infected with Corona in the Mayrhofen kindergarten, and a teacher at the middle school. “In two of the cases, based on the current status of the PCR analysis, there is a concrete suspicion of the South African virus variant,” said the state of Tyrol. According to a PCR analysis, there are currently 17 specific suspected cases in Mayrhofen. In the kindergarten, 121 children are looked after by 16 teachers, as the state of Tyrol announced. The middle school has 215 students and 30 teachers.

In an elementary school in Schlitters, however, there is a suspicion of the British virus mutation. According to the health authorities, five students and two teachers are affected.

Tyrol is trying to keep the corona virus and especially the South Africa mutation in check with a large-scale test offensive. The spread of the British virus variant, which is particularly rampant in the east of Austria, can no longer be contained, said Dorothee von Laer in the ORF television program “Report” – the South African variant, however, which has so far been largely detected in the Schwaz district with the Zillertal beautiful. The head of virology at the MedUni Innsbruck had already spoken out in favor of a targeted vaccination campaign in the Schwaz district on Monday.

Mayrhofen in the Zillertal – suspected mutation in kindergarten. © Feichter / imago

Corona in Austria: Further easing despite increasing numbers? Gastro opening plan leaked

Update from February 23, 7.55 a.m .: On March 1, the Austrian government around Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) and Health Minister Rudolf Anschober (Greens) will advise on possible further easing. However, further openings will only be possible if the corona numbers in Austria do not continue to increase. Complexity researcher Peter Klimek recently warned of new easing (see update from February 22nd, 12.30 p.m.).

The pressure on the government is growing, however: from the Chamber of Commerce, but also from the governors. According to a report by oe24.at the government is to think about a zone model for gastronomy based on the Italian model.

Districts with a 7-day incidence over 200 or over 250 would then have to go into lockdown. Regions with an incidence value below 100 could therefore try further easing – for example opening the daytime catering, at least outdoors. This could be an additional incentive to further increase testing and contact tracking.

Austria’s government around Chancellor Kurz and Health Minister Anschober is probably planning a zone model for gastronomy. © Georges Schneider / imago-images

Corona in Austria: Numbers are increasing “very quickly” after easing – the expert is now urgently warning

Update from February 22nd, 12.30 p.m .: On Sunday, 1838 new infections were reported in Austria – the highest Sunday value since mid-December. At that time, the Alpine republic was on the verge of a tough lockdown. Complexity researcher Peter Klimek from the Complexity Science Hub Vienna expects a further increase in the numbers in the coming weeks. “In the worst case, it will be necessary to take more stringent countermeasures before Easter,” he explained in the Ö1 morning journal.

The development of the number of cases goes “very quickly”, says Klimek. Relaxation, high test numbers and virus mutations are the three factors that are responsible for the increase. “We have seen in the last few weeks that the pandemic is not under control with this variant,” warned Klimek. The British variant B.1.1.7 in particular is already widespread in eastern Austria. “These cases are currently doubling every two to four weeks,” said the expert.

Retail in Austria has been open since February 8th. Sometimes long queues formed in front of the shops. © Roland Schlager / dpa

Klimek does not currently consider it expedient to talk about further openings. “If a third wave were to come, we would not be able to withstand a wave as large as in autumn without it reaching the capacity limits,” explained the complexity researcher with regard to the utilization of the intensive care units.

How much the number of infections will rise is still unclear. “We can only specify bandwidths. If we are at the lower end of the growth rate, then we might be able to muddle through until Easter, ”says Klimek. If you are at the top, you have to counteract it with stricter measures.

Corona in Austria: Anschober expects more than a million vaccine doses in March

Update from February 21, 7:10 p.m.: As in Germany, the focus in Austria is of course on vaccinations against the insidious coronavirus.

According to Minister of Health Rudolf “Rudi” Anschober (The Greens), more than 500,000 people in the Alpine republic have received their first vaccination, 200,000 of whom are fully immunized.

We expect more than a million vaccine doses in March.

“Next week we expect the delivery of more than 180,000 vaccine doses, in March with more than a million,” said Anschober this Sunday. In the second quarter of 2021, the amount of corona vaccine delivered will then triple.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: Corona party triggers large police operation in Carinthia

First report from February 21: Vienna / Klagenfurt – That could be expensive: The police in Carinthia broke up a Corona * party and issued 50 reports, among other things, of alleged violations of the Covid 19 rules – against only five men.

Spectacular police operation in the coronavirus pandemic * in Austria: In Klagenfurt, five men had celebrated in a company, apparently the owner and probably four customers. On Friday evening, neighbors called the police because of suspected party noises, according to the news portal oe24.at found five drunk in a craft business.

Demanded in the Corona crisis: the Austrian police. © IMAGO / Eibner Europe

The AHA rules were probably overruled arbitrarily. According to the report, the police had to arrive a second time around 10 p.m. According to the police, the drunks had now behaved aggressively, which is why reinforcements arrived. Only under threat of arrest did the drunk show willing to talk.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: 50 reports for violating corona rules – against five men

The result, according to the daily newspaper AUSTRIA: 21 reports of violations of Covid-19 protective measures, 20 reports of noise pollution, five reports of disorder, two reports of racist comments and one each of decency and aggressive behavior.

This corona party should be remembered by everyone involved. Meanwhile, another federal state, Tyrol, continues to be a restricted area due to the spread of the South African coronavirus variant *.

Track everyone Developments on the corona pandemic in Austria here in the news ticker. (pm) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

List of rubric lists: © Feichter / imago