Coronavirus pandemic: The number of corona mutation cases is increasing in Austria. The Covid-19 numbers remain high. The news ticker.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria : The Covid-19 case numbers are still high in the Alpine republic and a hard lockdown * .

: The are still high in the Alpine republic and a . In the Alpine republic in mid-January between Tyrol and the Burgenland numerous cases of the novel Corona* -Mutation proven. The Ministry of the Interior reacts and allows border crossings Czech Republic and the Slovakia shut down.

and the numerous cases of the novel proven. The Ministry of the Interior reacts and allows border crossings and the shut down. This News ticker on the Covid 19 * crisis in Austria is updated regularly.

Update from January 15, 4:07 p.m .: In Austria are around so far 100 suspected cases the British Virus mutation B 1.1.7. been registered. “These are more or less distributed all over Austria,” said now Health Minister Rudolf Anschober (Greens) on Friday in Vienna, where Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) would like to consult with the country chiefs in the evening. The suspected cases are being sequenced for ultimate security, said Starter continue – but already dared a gloomy forecast.

Although the expect Minister of Health the final results will not be available until the middle of next week, but he would “be surprised if we had a lot of negative results”. The highly infectious virus variant is now also rampant in Austria, there is yourself Starter apparently sure. He wants to react before that Number of infected people within a few weeks, it increased eightfold or even tenfold: “We have to implement the measures again very consistently. In whole Europe will be readjusted. ”The good news, like this Starter, be that all previous measures also against B 1.1.7. benefit.

Video: Virus mutation B 1.1.7. causes discussion – Despite lockdown, infections are increasing massively

Update from January 15, 3:27 p.m .: “I assume that there will be tightening,” said Vienna’s governor and Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) on Friday. Although the meeting between the federal government and the state governors is still pending, he is calculating Social democrat not that the Corona measures in Austria soon to be relaxed. In this respect, he is “excited” about the Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) for Friday evening announced conversation with the country chiefs.

Established his suspicion Ludwig opposite the news portal oe24.at with the “dramaturgy of the last days” and the suspicion that im Viennese sewage be Traces of the highly infectious virus mutation B.1.1.7. found. If such information finds its way into the media, it indicates in his experience that “the current lockdown could still be tightened”.

Was there Ludwig Not at a loss for criticism of the government: “Politicians should act on a knowledge-based basis and not on the basis of suspected cases,” he said on the sidelines of a press conference. In addition, he missed clear guidelines from the federal government, “where to go with the Pandemic control actually want “. If the goals were clear, the population would be more willing to achieve them, he said Mayor of Vienna. Despite the “very stable” key figures in the federal capital, one still has to be careful with the British mutation.

Austria closes border crossings with the Czech Republic and Slovakia

Update from January 15, 12 noon: Austria intervenes because of the spread of the Coronavirus mutation continue through – and now most of the border crossings are closed Czech Republic and the Slovakia closed. The police and the armed forces control the crossings, sometimes there are long traffic jams, especially of trucks.

Entrants must present a PCR test that is not more than 72 hours old. If Austria wants to close further borders, for example to Switzerland, is currently still unclear.

imago0110006636h.jpg © ALEX HALADA via www.imago-images.de

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: Only in Salzburg and Carinthia no cases of the mutation so far

Update from January 15th, 11.30 a.m .: The Corona mutation B.1.1.7 keeps spreading in Austria out.

“We have a very dramatic development in countries neighboring Great Britain, for example in Ireland, where the numbers have increased tenfold in three weeks,” explained Health Minister Rudolf “Rudi” Anschober (The Greens) recently at a media event.

Only in Salzburg and in Carinthia As of Friday morning, there are no suspected cases of the mutation, reported ATV. In the federal states Vienna, Lower Austria, Upper Austria, Vorarlberg, Styria, but especially in Tyrol and in Burgenland were against it Infections with the corona mutation detected or there are at least suspected cases.

The sequencing by the Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES) will take a few days, writes oe24.at. As the head of the pathological institute Feldkirch (Vorarlberg), Felix Offner, meanwhile told the ORF, the proximity to Switzerland in the three-country corner on Lake Constance is particularly worrisome – there, six percent of new infections are already due to the mutation.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: Corona deniers and lockdown opponents expected by the thousands in Vienna

Update from January 15, 11 a.m .: Austria’s Politics is discussing how things should go from January 25th, when the hard corona lockdown would actually end. Meanwhile, the Coronavirus mutation obviously in the Alpine republic.

If that weren’t enough, there will be a huge protest for Saturday Corona deniers and Lockdown opponents in Vienna expected – with around 30,000 participants.

According to the news portal oe24.at the largest rally is called “Corona and the Economic Consequences”. The police said: “Our hands are tied.” There are concerns about whether the minimum distance, AHA rules and mask requirements are observed. In addition, the Vienna police announced that “constitutionally protected facilities will be monitored”.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: Corona mutation continues to spread

Update from January 14th, 9:13 am: The British Coronavirus mutation B.1.17 probably already spread in Austria. In Tyrol there is a red alert. In Kitzbühel 62,000 residents are called to a free PCR test.

There is a suspicion that it is 17 positive corona cases in Jochberg The state of Tyrol announced that it is about the British coronavirus mutation. “If the suspicion is confirmed, it can be assumed that this virus variant will spread more rapidly than the previously known virus strain,” said the authorities.

Austria: Corona mass tests in Kitzbühel are supposed to save the Hahnenkamm races

The situation has consequences for the Alpine Ski World Cup. The Wengen races (downhill, slalom) postponed to Kitzbühel will be canceled. The decision to hold the 81st Hahnenkamm race falls according to the authorities at the beginning of next week. With the comprehensive tests, a picture of the situation in the district must first be obtained.

“The safety of athletes and the population has top priority. If the district-wide tests do not reveal any major abnormalities, the Hahnenkamm races will take place as planned, ”said Governor Günther Platter.

Brits also traveled to Jochberg (Tyrol) until December 18th for a ski instructor course. The state of Tyrol announced that the first slight symptoms appeared on January 3. “As a reminder: From December 22nd, Austria imposed a landing ban for planes from Great Britain,” the statement said.

Corona mutation in Austria: luxury hotel brought British people as ski instructors

The British who had entered would have in one Luxury hotel on the Jochberg as a ski instructor should be used, reports the Austrian tabloid portal oe24.at. The authorities do not provide any further details about the place of residence, but a communication from the State of Tyrol states: “In total, the persons concerned are twelve British citizens and one person each of Irish, Estonian, Icelandic, Spanish and Dutch citizenship. In the course of the surveys it became known that the persons concerned each reside in the Staff accommodation in the community of Jochberg are reported. “

A ski instructor training course during Corona times naturally raises questions. Whether the training for the ski instructors was legally compliant with regard to corona-related measures will be checked in detail.

Also in Vorarlberg worry grows. There are currently five suspected cases of the mutated coronavirus variant, before reported the ORF. The health authorities are eagerly awaiting an answer from Vienna.

Update from January 13th, 10 p.m .: How are the Schools in Austria in the Coronavirus pandemic continue?

Like the news agency APA citing the Ministry of Education, the schools will reopen on January 25th – but then in shifts and under further precautionary measures.

The hard corona lockdown lasts in Austria until (at least) January 24th. Retail, catering and some service sectors have to keep their shops and restaurants currently closed.

Corona in Austria: Suspected corona mutations in Kitzbühel has consequences for the Hahnenkamm race in 2021. © Herbert Neubauer / dpa

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: Federal Rescue Commander fears “the catastrophe in March”

Update from January 13th, 9:15 p.m.: As in Germany is also in Austria the concern of the corona*-Mutation big.

The Federal Rescue Commander of the Red Cross, Gerry Foitik, warned urgently on Twitter against his opinion, dramatic contagion numbers, should the new Coronavirus variant not be braked.

Specifically, Foitik fears a “doubling of the cases every week. If we don’t take action now, we will have disaster in March, ”he wrote in his tweet.

B.1.1.7 – The way out of the crisis before it really started – * ONE THREAD * in 5 points

B117: Infectiousness +> 50%, cases doubling every week

If we don’t take action now, we will have disaster in March. (1/7) pic.twitter.com/X32uggYKVs – Gerry Foitik (@GFoi) January 13, 2021

First report from January 13th: Munich / Vienna – The corona*-Mutation from the UK has Austria reaches and spreads in the Coronavirus pandemic* apparently also in the Alpine republic.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: Several cases of the corona mutation between Tyrol and Burgenland

As of January 13, 70 suspected cases of the were discovered in the UK Coronavirus mutation checked. That explained Health Minister Rudolf “Rudi” Anschober (The Greens) in Vienna. In view of the particularly contagious new variant of the virus, he now expects the “most difficult phase of the pandemic”, said Anschober this Wednesday in response to an urgent request from the social democratic SPÖ in the National Council.

There are suspected cases in a Viennese nursing home, with ski instructor candidates in Tyrol and in Burgenland. Austria now reacts with decisive action. According to an ordinance from the Interior Ministry, 45 smaller border crossings will be opened from Thursday Czech Republic and to Slovakia closed for the time being.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: Individual borders with the Czech Republic and Slovakia are closed

The background: Czech Republic currently has a high number on corona* -New infections to fight in the Slovakia the new highly contagious virus variant is currently spreading rapidly. Even more: Anyone wishing to enter the Alpine republic has to register online.

Keep track of all developments Corona pandemic in Austria here in News ticker. (pm) * Merkur.de is part of the Germany-wide Ippen-Digital editors network

List of rubric lists: © ALEX HALADA via www.imago-images.de