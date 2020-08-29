The daily new infections in Austria continue to rise significantly and are approaching the critical area. The capital of the Alpine republic is particularly affected.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz gave the population hope on Friday that they would soon return to normal.

Vienna – After the daily New infections with the new Coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 in Austria were slightly down on Friday compared to the previous day, the data on Saturday morning showed a clear upward trend. The German neighbor reports 395 New infections within the past 24 hours – with around 8.8 million inhabitants.

Coronavirus in Austria: Highest number of new infections since the beginning of April

It is the highest increase recorded New infections* in the Alpine republic since April 3rd. At that time, 416 new cases were registered within one day. Most New infections were thereby from the capital Vienna reported. 203 new cases were reported there. The total number of in Austria People who tested positive for the coronavirus rose to 26,803. 22,866 people are considered to have recovered, 733 people have died from the consequences of the pandemic since the beginning of the pandemic Covid-19.

Sebastian Kurz, of the Chancellor from Austria, gave the population hope for a speedy recovery on Friday in a speech on the State of the Union. “The next summer should be a normal one,” announced the ÖVP politician and added that he expected a vaccine in 2021. Around Austria To continue successfully handling the crisis *, however, the government appeals to the discipline and assistance of the population, especially in autumn and winter.

Corona in Austria: neighboring Hungary is closing the borders

Meanwhile, that has Austria Neighbor Hungary announced that it would close the borders on September 1, so that the country would be introduced by tourists New infections to preserve. Hungary – and especially the region around Lake Balaton – is extremely popular Vacation region with Austrians and Germans. (fd)

