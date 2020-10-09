According to a survey, corona fatigue is spreading in Austria. The Alpine republic is in the middle of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The news ticker.

Coronavirus pandemic * : Austria sinks into Covid-19 * -Chaos.

: sinks into -Chaos. Many citizens reject that Corona policy * from Chancellor Sebastian Kurz according to a survey from – the capital Vienna turns out to be in the face of a decisive measure.

from according to a survey from – the capital turns out to be in the face of a decisive measure. Keep track of all developments Corona pandemic in Europe here in News ticker.

Update from October 9th, 7:52 a.m .: Not only in domestic politics can Austria Tensions are recorded, but also in foreign policy. Especially the Germans Travel warnings for parts of Austria because of increasing Corona numbers and the associated effects on tourism companies make Austria’s chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) worries.

Austria borders Bavaria with many ski areas – and these are particularly affected by the travel warnings. How will the winter season continue? “Entire villages live on Ischgl,” a Tyrolean photographer told the daily News. The next steps on both sides, Austria and Bavaria, should now be in a personal working meeting between Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) and Chancellor are briefly discussed.

Corona chaos in Austria: survey puts Chancellor Kurz in need – citizens no longer want to support politics

Update from October 8, 10:50 p.m.: Austria’s Interior Minister Karl Nehammer is known as a man of clear words. So the ÖVP politician has now Vienna sharply criticized and the capital in the Coronavirus pandemic referred to as “not willing to cooperate”.

“We hope the city Vienna at least after the election accepts our help and the party political maneuvers out of the Corona crisis be kept out. Tactical election reasons have no place in crisis management. It’s five past twelve, ”Nehammer explained Kronen newspaper: “There is currently a very serious situation nationwide and particularly in the city of Vienna. We have always offered help – on the one hand through support with contact tracing, on the other hand through help with the control of quarantine measures. “

The Viennese representatives did not take part in the meeting of the state crisis team of the federal government and the federal states on Thursday, which aroused outrage from many sides.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: Chancellor Sebastian Kurz comes under pressure

First report from October 8th: Munich / Vienna – Nice mess for Chancellor Sebastian Kurz: Austria follows the Corona policy* his head of government only reluctantly. And that in the middle of the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic*.

At least one can do that Poll by the polling institute Gallup emerged. So are only 53 percent of people in Austria of the opinion that the Government short with the Corona crisis handles properly. End of March are still 91 percent was of this opinion, writes the Kronen newspaper.

“We see across all the data, there is uncertainty, fatigue, perplexity,” said the head of the GallupInstitute, Andrea Fronaschütz, loudly krone.at at the presentation of the results this Thursday (October 8th). Is Austria Corona-tired? And that of all things while the New infections with the pathogen SARS-CoV-2* increase significantly?

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: the number of new corona infections is increasing unchecked

With 1209 newly registered Corona cases This Thursday there was another record within 24 hours. Previously, the cut in the past week was 910 new infections with the insidious Coronavirus.

At the same time switched the Austrian Corona traffic light* in ten new districts on orange, and thus on the second highest warning level. It was loud in three regions krone.at even skipped the yellow warning level.

In the #Corona-Crisis has @City vienna worked together with all federal states and the federal government from the start. We have always been convinced that we can only lead our country through this serious crisis together. 1 – Michael Ludwig (@BgmLudwig) October 8, 2020

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: Vienna is leaving the national Covid 19 crisis team

And there is a risk of further adversity: This is apparently the way it is calculated Vienna from the state Coronavirus crisis team of the Ministry of the Interior. That reports oe24.at. The capital is the Corona hotspot par excellence of the Alpine republic. Mayor Michael Ludwig denied the message in the evening on Twitter – but there is still some irritation. (pm) * Merkur.de is part of the Germany-wide Ippen-Digital editors network