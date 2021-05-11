ofFranziska Schwarz shut down

A man has been convicted in Linz for deliberately infecting his ex-wife with the corona virus. Hundreds of vaccine doses were left lying around in Carinthia in one day. The news ticker.

Coronavirus *: In Austria, extensive relaxations will come into force on May 19 (see first registration).

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz * meets with Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder * in Munich (see update from May 10th, 7:59 p.m.).

A man has been convicted in Linz for deliberately infecting his ex-wife with the SARS-CoV-2 pathogen (see update from May 11th, 8:15 p.m.).

Update from May 11th, 8:15 pm: A man has been convicted in Austria for deliberately infecting his ex-wife with the corona virus. The regional court in Linz assessed the deliberate infection as attempted serious bodily harm, court spokesman Walter Eichinger said on Tuesday. The 63-year-old was given a nine-month suspended sentence. The judgment is final.

According to the spokesman, the incidents took place in November in the course of the divorce proceedings. The man did not wear a mask at home and kept coughing in the direction of his ex-wife, with whom he was still living at the time, Eichinger told the German press agency.

The court also saw it as proven that the defendant wanted to push the woman out of the house and pressed her against a door frame. A doctor then found her to have a neck injury and a corona infection. The disease was mild, hence the verdict for attempted grievous bodily harm.

Corona easing in Austria: But hundreds of vaccine doses remain – due to good weather

Update from May 11, 10:36 a.m.: The weather * was good in Austria last weekend too. But now 440 cans of corona vaccine * have been left there in the state of Carinthia – because those willing to vaccinate would rather not have any appointments on those days. That reports oe24.at and quotes Gerd Kurath from the Carinthian State Press Service. The people on the waiting lists had been reached, but had justified their cancellation with leisure activities.

The state government is now appealing to refrain from such actions. According to Kurath, the 440 remaining cans are now to be inoculated this Tuesday.

Austria’s Chancellor Kurz comes to Munich for an exchange with Söder

Update from May 10, 7:59 p.m.: Austria wants to support Germany and especially Bavaria in combating the corona pandemic. Austria’s Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) will meet on Tuesday (12 noon) for a personal exchange with Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU). One of the topics of the conversation in the Bavarian State Chancellery in Munich is likely to be how to proceed with the corona pandemic. Austria will resume tourism on May 19, followed by a relaxation in tourism in Bavaria two days later.

Corona in Austria: “3G’s” – requirements for the relaxation

Update from May 10th, 5:10 p.m .: As of May 19, numerous relaxations will come into force in Austria. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz presented this today at a press conference (see update from May 10, 2:19 p.m.). The opening steps were already publicly known beforehand (see first report).

The so-called “3G’s” are a prerequisite for the relaxation for the tourism industry, gastronomy, sport and leisure activities: Tested, recovered or vaccinated. Even private get-togethers can again take place with several people. “Weddings, big celebrations, club events – none of this is possible,” Kurz said, however, limiting it. At the same time, he promised further opening steps: “We will take further steps by July 1st at the latest.”

The security measures are to be reduced by the beginning of July, he said. “We finally want to live normally again,” he said. He expects the vaccinations to have a noticeable effect in June.

Kurz announces huge corona easing in Austria – and has a message to Germany

Update from May 10, 2:19 p.m.: “There were very quick consultations with the federal states today – because we only have good news,” Chancellor Kurz opens the PK on the corona easing (see first report). For the first time since October, Austria has fewer than 1,000 newly infected people a day. Vorarlberg completed the vaccination of over-50s “with a vaccination coverage of 68 percent”.

“The regionalization has paid off. We now even have lower levels of infection than in Germany, although Germany has remained in a tough lockdown for much longer, ”explains Kurz. From May 19, “all over Austria and many industries” will be relaxed. “A pleasure, but also and a turbo for the job market,” said the ÖVP politician. The most important points at a glance:

The “Green Pass” gives fully vaccinated, tested and convalescent access to gastronomy, tourism or sport.

Schools will return to regular classes from May 17th.

Contacts: Four adults plus their children may meet indoors, 10 adults plus their children outdoors.

There are no curfews.

Hotel guests who have not been vaccinated or have recovered must have a rapid antigen test every two days.

There is no quarantine requirement for holidaymakers from countries with low levels of infection, including Germany.

Briefly emphasized that the openings “naturally took place under massive security precautions”: “We deliberately relied on FFP2 masks and testing.” In companies there will continue to be mask requirements, staff limits and square meter restrictions. The mask requirement will continue to apply “in many areas”, for example at major events.

Then Kurz cushions something: Despite the wide openings, weddings, parties and club events, for example, are not yet possible. “The opening step is now the first.” The measures will have to be maintained for “a few more weeks” in order to be able to return to “normalcy” in the summer.

Corona in Austria: new infections as low as seven months ago – huge easing planned

Our first report from May 10th: Vienna / Munich – Austria has been in corona lockdown for around six months. However, that should change soon. Germany’s neighboring country wants to open up in almost all industries on May 19. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz was confident.

Corona case numbers in Austria are falling – optimistic in short: “Good sign”

On Monday (May 10), only 820 new infections with Sars-CoV-2 * were recorded in Austria. Report that oe24.at and kurier.at. This is the first time in seven months that new infections * are below 1000. It should be mentioned that significantly fewer tests are carried out in Austria on Sundays than during the week. Nevertheless, Chancellor Kurz expressed himself against it oe24.at optimistic. Falling below 1000 new infections a day is “a good sign of how positive the development is.” He went on to say: “It also shows that the opening steps will come at the right time in nine days.”

The seven-day incidence also fell further to 97.7. Kurz has high hopes for the vaccination campaign. He told the newspaper: “We expect this trend to continue in the next few days and that we have good prerequisites for the openings next week if around three million people have already received a vaccination at the same time as the openings begin.”

Corona in Austria: Government presents the new regulations today

At 2 p.m. the Austrian government will appear in front of the press to present the regulations from May 19th. As the media from Austria had already unanimously reported in advance, the following easing steps will be taken, among other things:

Gastronomy: Openings are planned for indoor and outdoor catering. Furthermore, the mask requirement and a minimum distance of two meters between two tables should apply. You need a test *, a vaccination * or confirmation of a corona recovery. A maximum of four adults (plus their children) may come together indoors and a maximum of ten adults outdoors.

Openings are planned for indoor and outdoor catering. Furthermore, the mask requirement and a minimum distance of two meters between two tables should apply. You need a test *, a vaccination * or confirmation of a corona recovery. A maximum of four adults (plus their children) may come together indoors and a maximum of ten adults outdoors. Hotel: People who have not been vaccinated and who have not recovered have to take a corona test every day.

People who have not been vaccinated and who have not recovered have to take a corona test every day. Events and culture: Events with assigned seats may be held outdoors with a maximum of 3000 people and indoors with a maximum of 1500 people. Cinemas or theaters, for example, may not be used more than halfway.

Events with assigned seats may be held outdoors with a maximum of 3000 people and indoors with a maximum of 1500 people. Cinemas or theaters, for example, may not be used more than halfway. Schools: From May 17th, face-to-face teaching is to be used throughout. Mouth and nose protection should then be worn in the lower grades and an FFP2 mask * in the upper grades. Tests should be carried out three times a week, although self-tests are not permitted.

From May 17th, face-to-face teaching is to be used throughout. Mouth and nose protection should then be worn in the lower grades and an FFP2 mask * in the upper grades. Tests should be carried out three times a week, although self-tests are not permitted. Sports: For contact or team sports, a valid test must be presented unless the person is vaccinated or recovered.

