ofRichard Strobl shut down

In Austria, the tightened corona lockdown also ended in Vienna and Lower Austria on Monday. The plan for opening the restaurant is now also apparently in place. All news in the ticker.

In Austria *, Vienna and Lower Austria also opened trade.

The tightened Corona * lockdown has thus ended throughout Austria.

The next opening steps are planned for May 19th.

Vienna – On Monday, May 3, the tightened corona lockdown * also ended in Vienna and Lower Austria. The shops and many service providers have now reopened in all federal states. The next openings are scheduled for May 19th. Among other things, the gastronomy is allowed to reopen.

Corona lockdown for retail now ended throughout Austria

The tightened lockdown in Vienna and Lower Austria lasted almost four weeks. On Monday, business people were able to receive customers here again. And the Austrians apparently made ample use of this option – also because many shops attracted customers with special opening offers.

The industry is also hoping for a promising new start thanks to many special offers. That is urgently needed, said the spokesman for the trade association, Rainer Will, the TV broadcaster Oe24. “Every second retailer has existential fears.” Not least in front of fashion stores in Vienna, there were sometimes long queues.

In the remaining seven federal states, trade had ended the lockdown earlier. So you can shop all over Austria again.

Corona in Austria: Incidence similar to Germany – next openings on May 19

The number of new corona infections had decreased in the past few weeks. The seven-day incidence in Austria is around 150, roughly the same as the current German level of 147.

From May 19th – accompanied by a protection concept with access tests – all other sectors such as gastronomy, hotels, sports and culture can again offer their services throughout Austria.

Then apparently the yellow paper vaccination pass should apply as “access authorization” for restaurants, for example oe24.at reported with reference to the Austrian Ministry of Health. A first vaccination must therefore be noted on the document, which was at least 21 days ago.

A digital vaccination certificate should therefore only be available at the beginning of June. This “Green Pass” can be downloaded to the mobile phone using a QR code. Vaccinated, convalescent or tested people can then go to restaurants after showing their cell phone.

Special rules currently apply to entry into Austria – for example from Germany. (rjs with dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.