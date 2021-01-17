Austria is tightening the measures and introducing FFP2 mask requirements in shops. Opponents of vaccinations demonstrate with right-wing extremists in Vienna.

VIENNA taz | Instead of loosening up, Austria will tighten the current lockdown from Monday. In addition, the measures will be extended until February 7th, i.e. by two weeks. The reason is the British mutation B1.1.7 of the coronavirus, which has already spread in Austria.

The mutations from Great Britain and also from South Africa “aggravate the situation for us once again significantly,” said Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) at a press conference on Sunday. The measures “don’t make us happy and are far from popular,” he admitted. But after days of consultation with experts, European heads of government as well as representatives of the social partnership and even the opposition, there is no alternative.

It was not entirely without self-praise: The Chancellor emphasized that Austria, which had reported record levels of infections in November, is now in the third of those EU countries “that have the most control over the infection rate.” With around 150 new infections per 100,000 Residents, the 7-day incidence is still too high. The goal is less than 50 infections.

A stricter mask requirement comes into force as a tightening. From January 25th, FPP2 masks must be worn in shops and public transport, which filter the air much better than the usual mouth and nose protection. In addition, the distance that must be kept to people outside the household is doubled from one to two meters. Home office is mandatory wherever it is possible.

Shops, providers of body-friendly services and museums should open again on February 8 at the earliest. Hotels and restaurants have to wait until the end of February. The schools will remain online until the holidays in early February; after that there should initially be shift work. Once a week, if possible, all students and teachers should check their infection status with a simple nasal mucus test.

“It is getting warmer”

Health Minister Rudolf Anschober, who was recently criticized for the slow start of vaccinations and confused communication, took on the role of hope maker at the press conference on Sunday: “In ten weeks we have the end of March, then Easter week begins. It’s getting warmer, the virus doesn’t like that ”. By then, the most vulnerable groups will have been vaccinated.

If the vaccine from AstraZeneca is soon approved, 1.6 million of the approximately 9 million people in Austria would have been vaccinated by the end of March. With the vaccines from Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna alone, it would be 600,000. Then Corona will no longer be a political problem, added Oswald Wagner, Vice Rector of MedUni Vienna, “but a medical problem, like any other disease”.

Anschober compared the fight against the pandemic to a marathon, on which the last ten kilometers are the hardest. You are there now and have also faced severe headwinds due to the highly infectious mutations.

Vaccination opponents in Vienna’s old town

The largest demonstration to date by vaccination opponents and conspiracy supporters, which marched through the inner city of Vienna on Saturday without distance and without mouth and nose protection, proved that the population only partially supports the previous measures.

In addition to many unsettled people who were incited by social media, well-known right-wing extremists were seen at the demonstration, such as the neo-Nazi Güttfried Küssel, Identity boss Martin Sellner and also ex-FPÖ boss Heinz Christian Strache. The police mainly intervened against left-wing counter-demonstrators who wanted to stop the march with a sit-in on the Ringstrasse.