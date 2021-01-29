The number of corona cases in Austria is still high. Nevertheless, Sebastian Kurz announced that he would defuse the lockdown.

The seven-day incidence in Austria is 110.6.

is 110.6. Austria is in the Corona * lockdown. The planned end of the measures is dated February 8th.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has already announced easing.

This ticker is updated regularly.

Vienna – The number of corona cases in Austria are still high. The country is still in a tough lockdown. But that could obviously change soon. On Monday (February 1), the parties will discuss possible easing. Kurz already indicated in advance how things should go after February 8th.

Coronavirus in Austria: “Risky virus variants arrived and detectable”

Exactly 1,500 new corona infections were found from Thursday to Friday in Austria registered. There were also 51 Covid 19 deaths. The total number of active Corona * cases is almost 14,600. And the seven-day incidence is also still at a high level with a value of just under 110 per 100,000 inhabitants. For comparison: Germany had a seven-day incidence value of 94.4 on Friday morning.

As in other European countries, the Virus mutations To care. So wrote the Minister of Health Rudolf Anschober on Thursday (January 28) on Twitter: “The risky virus variants * have arrived in Austria and are detectable. So far, however, the proven occurrence has been extremely regionally different and at the same time we have too few time series to evaluate the spread dynamics.”

Coronavirus: Chancellor Kurz advises on the end of the lockdown and makes the announcement – “Open everything that works”

The lockdown is scheduled to end on February 8th. And already on Monday (February 1st) the parties want to debate how to proceed. Experts should also be present at the consultations. An early opening of the school classes promised Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, as oe24.at and kurier.at reported on Friday (January 29) in the Federal Council.

Accordingly, Kurz also said that one wanted to “open everything that can be opened somehow”. Nevertheless, one will not act irresponsibly. In any case, it seems certain that the schools should be part of the first steps in the relaxation. Trade should also experience easing. (mbr) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.