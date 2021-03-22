fromPatrick Huljina shut down

The corona numbers in Austria have increased again in the past few weeks.

The infection process in the Alpine republic differs greatly from region to region.

Vienna – Three weeks ago, after a Corona summit with the provincial governors, the Austrian government announced that outdoor restaurants would open at Easter. However, the corona numbers have increased significantly since then. At that time, the nationwide 7-day incidence was 159, on Monday it was 236. The government around Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) is therefore advising today at a corona summit with experts and state governors on the further corona strategy in the Alpine republic. The results are to be presented in a press conference in the late afternoon.

Corona in Austria: Numbers continue to rise – significant regional differences

Due to the significantly increased corona numbers *, further nationwide opening steps are probably off the table for the time being. Rather, it could come to regionally tightened measures, adapted to the infection situation. The current situation is very different in the individual federal states. According to a report by oe24.at Austria should therefore be divided into three parts based on the number of infections.

In the western state of Vorarlberg, the corona situation * is comparatively relaxed. The 7-day incidence is currently 62. For a week now, catering has also been allowed to reopen in Vorarlberg as part of a pilot project. Here the openings will probably continue to be retained.

Corona in Austria: Kurz government is probably planning lockdown three-way division

Tyrol (212), Upper Austria (205), Carinthia (185) and Styria (184) become the oe24-Considered a “hope group” according to the report. The four federal states are all close to an incidence value of 200. If the numbers do not explode there, there should still be hope that the pub gardens will open from March 27th.

The situation is critical in Salzburg (306) and the three eastern federal states of Vienna (314), Lower Austria (258) and Burgenland (259). The 7-day incidence there is well over 200. Health Minister Rudolf Anschober (Greens) only pointed out the worsening situation, especially in the intensive care units in the eastern federal states, on Sunday. The more contagious British virus variant B.1.1.7 * is responsible for 95 percent of all new infections there.

Corona in Austria: Anschober wants to pull the “emergency brake” in heavily affected regions

“The situation in many intensive care units will be dramatic if effective countermeasures are not taken quickly. We have to have the courage to pull the emergency brake in individual, particularly badly affected regions, ”explained Anschober. Salzburg, Vienna, Lower Austria and Burgenland must therefore expect new restrictions.

This was not well received by Vienna’s City Councilor for Health Peter Hacker (SPÖ). “With appropriate prevention concepts, nothing speaks against opening the pub gardens from the beginning of April,” he assured courier. “Does anyone really think that you can let people sit in their four walls for a long time? I am curious what the Chancellor’s opinion looks like, ”Hacker continued.

Chancellor Kurz * has so far repeatedly defended the opening of all shops six weeks ago, accompanied by a comprehensive test concept. The number of corona infections * would increase linearly, but not exponentially. In addition, this step gave the economy important impetus. "The tests enable us to control the infection process as best we can," emphasized Kurz. In schools, a third test run is now carried out within a week. This increases the number of corona tests in Austria to almost four million per week, as the government announced.