Austria’s Chancellor swears the citizens to autumn and appeals to their common sense. But the number of infections is already increasing. Returning travelers from the Balkans are seen as a problem – and so are the young party people.

E.t was a short speech on the state of the Austrian nation after the Corona summer that Sebastian Kurz gave on Friday. In it, the Chancellor gave hopeful prospects of an expected normalization in the coming year – that next summer would be the same as it has always been. At the same time he tried to swear the Austrians to a difficult autumn and winter. The speech included thanks for what had been achieved and an appeal to continue to be disciplined. The classic perseverance slogan.

The call to discipline is not without reason. Austria quickly restricted public life in March and thus got the first wave of virus spread under control – faster and better than its own forecasts would have suggested. Since then, Kurz has not missed an opportunity to remark that Austria coped with the crisis better than other countries. But the development of new infections is not inconsiderable. On Friday, the number reported was around 230, which is significantly more than in Germany in a per capita comparison.