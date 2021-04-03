ofPatrick Huljina shut down

The third wave of the corona pandemic is causing a high level of stress in intensive care units in eastern Austria. Chancellor Kurz helps the Czech Republic with Corona vaccination doses. The news ticker.

According to Minister of Health Rudolf Anschober (Greens), the corona infection numbers in Austria are “far too high”. (see initial registration)

The intensive care units in the east of the country are “already dramatically burdened” due to the Corona * situation. (see first report)

From Monday, April 5, there will be exit controls in the Braunau am Inn district. (see update from April 2, 10:15 p.m.)

Update from April 2, 10:15 p.m .: In the Braunau am Inn district on the border between Austria and Bavaria, the 7-day incidence exceeded 400 on Wednesday (March 31). On Good Friday it was 405.5. From Monday, Braunau am Inn will be the first district in Upper Austria with exit controls. The state announced on Friday.

“We have it in black and white that we have exceeded the 400 mark in the past few days. We would have tried very hard to avoid this step. But we have to come back down with the numbers, ”said District Captain Gerald Kronberger.

The checks are carried out in the form of random mobile checks by the police and the armed forces at the external borders of the district. You are only allowed to leave the district if you have a negative PCR test that is not older than 72 hours or a negative antigen test that is not more than 48 hours old.

Corona in Austria: Infection numbers “far too high” – Anschober calls for a turnaround

First report from April 2nd: Vienna – From Maundy Thursday to Good Friday, 3137 new corona infections were reported in Austria. Compared to last Friday, when 3895 new corona cases were reported, this is a decrease, but the number of infections is still at a consistently high level. According to Health Minister Rudolf Anschober (Greens), they are “much too high”.

In a message on Friday, he called for a turnaround in the Alpine republic. During the entire Easter week, the number of new infections * was constantly above 3000 and in some cases also tended towards 4000. In order to relieve the hospitals and thus also the intensive care units in Austria, a “massive reduction” in the numbers in the “next ten days” is necessary, Anchober explained further.

Corona in Austria: Easter lockdown in the east of the Alpine republic

“Currently the intensive care units in Eastern Austria are already under dramatic stress – for the most part significantly more than in the crisis autumn of the previous year,” warned the Austrian Minister of Health in his communication. The forecast up to mid-April shows a clear increase, especially in the east. For this reason, an Easter lockdown for the three eastern and particularly affected federal states of Vienna, Lower Austria and Burgenland had already been decided last week.

In his communication, Anschober appealed to the population in eastern Austria to adhere to the rules of the Easter lockdown *. Great caution is still required in the rest of the federal states. The health minister called for compliance with the measures and also to refrain from traveling.

Corona in Austria: Briefly, the Czech Republic helps with 30,000 vaccine doses

After the dispute over the past few days and weeks about corona vaccines * and their distribution within the EU, Austria * has now offered the Czech Republic its help. Vienna will send 30,000 doses of vaccine to Prague, announced Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) * on Friday.

The Czech Republic has been particularly hard hit with numerous corona deaths and still high numbers of infections, but is still the only country in the European vaccine distribution that has not received any additional vaccine doses, criticized Kurz. “If there is not enough progress in vaccination in some countries, the result is bad for everyone, because we can only defeat the pandemic together,” said the Austrian Chancellor.

On Thursday, the 27 EU countries had not found a uniform line. Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovenia rejected one

Compromise proposal to split up ten million vaccine doses. As usual, the amount will now be allocated according to population size. According to diplomats, 24 countries, including Germany, arranged a fundraising campaign to help countries with particularly severe vaccine shortages, but without the three countries. (ph / dpa)