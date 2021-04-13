shut down Andreas Schmid

Patrick Huljina

Patrick Mayer

The number of new corona infections is unchecked in Austria. The hotspot Tyrol is now drawing further conclusions. The news ticker.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria : The number of new corona infections remains high – the situation in the intensive care units is tense. (see update from April 12, 11.55 a.m.)

: The number of new corona infections remains high – the situation in the intensive care units is tense. (see update from April 12, 11.55 a.m.) The compulsory coronavirus * test when leaving Tyrol will be extended (see update from April 13th, 9:23 pm).

The lockdown is to be extended to the east of the country (see update from April 12th, 8:49 p.m.).

This News ticker on the Corona crisis * in the Alpine republic is updated regularly.

Update from April 13th, 9:23 pm: The obligation to take corona exit tests in the state of Tyrol will be extended to April 24th. The state government announced in Innsbruck on Tuesday. The requirement is still necessary to prevent the spread of the British virus variant and other mutants. The rule that you can only leave Tyrol with a negative test result came into force at the end of March. It should have expired on Wednesday.

In addition, a test is mandatory for people who want to drive from East Tyrol to other parts of Tyrol. The seven-day incidence in

East Tyrol is around 430, which is higher than anywhere else in Austria, said a health officer in Innsbruck. The

the nationwide average was last around 209.

Corona in Austria: US decision on Johnson & Johnson hits the Alpine republic hard

Update from April 13th, 8:47 p.m.: The US vaccine manufacturer Johnson & Johnson is stopping the delivery of its vaccine for Europe until further notice. They have reviewed reports of sinus vein thrombosis and decided to delay, the company said on Tuesday. The decision also has an impact on the vaccination campaign in Austria.

On Tuesday, 16,800 vaccine doses from Johnson & Johnson arrived in the Alpine republic. What will happen to them now is unclear for the time being. “The cans were delivered to Austria today, but are still with wholesalers,” said a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health and Social Affairs oe24.at. “Until there is clarity about any side effects, these doses will not be delivered to the vaccination centers and will not be inoculated.”

Johnson & Johnson was supposed to play a crucial role in Austria’s vaccination strategy. At the beginning of March, Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) called for the vaccine to be approved quickly. In a joint letter from the heads of state from the Czech Republic, Denmark, Greece and Austria to the EU, the vaccine was referred to as a “game changer”. Unlike other vaccines, Johnson & Johnson only requires one vaccination. In addition, the US vaccine can be stored more easily.

In Austria, where almost nine million people live, around 1.5 million people are currently vaccinated at least for the first time. Just over 630,000 people are considered fully immunized. Austria is slightly ahead of Germany in terms of vaccination quota. 16.9 percent of first vaccinations carried out are compared to 16.2 percent.

Corona in Austria: Lockdown partially extended – East affected

Update from April 12th, 8:49 p.m.: No easing in sight. In the east of Austria, the corona lockdown will be extended by a further two weeks. The regional head of Lower Austria, Johanna Mikl-Leitner, justified this on Monday evening with a critical situation in hospitals and especially in intensive care units. The restrictions in Lower Austria and the capital Vienna should now apply until May 2nd. The federal state of Burgenland wants to decide on Wednesday whether it will continue the lockdown beyond April 18.

The three federal states in the east are the only regions in Austria that responded to the corona situation by closing trade and service providers. This is less due to the pure number of infections, but rather to the higher proportion of the British virus variant there in a national comparison. In the other six federal states, the situation is somewhat more relaxed, although still no country has a seven-day incidence below the 100 mark. In general, the incidence in the Alpine republic fell significantly within a week. But on Monday it was still 207.3.

federal state Incidence Voralberg 157.9 cases per 100,000 population Styria 158.3 Tyrol 184.1 Burgenland 186.1 Lower Austria 192.7 Salzburg 197.5 Upper Austria 203.7 Carinthia 213.8 Vienna 278.5

Corona in Austria: Lockdown before the next extension

Update from April 12, 12.20 p.m .: Vienna’s mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) already emphasized when the Easter lockdown was announced that the occupancy of the intensive care units was the measure of all things. He sent the same message when the lockdown was extended until April 18, and Ludwig will probably point it out this week when it comes to another lockdown extension for Vienna.

On Monday, Ludwig invited “more than a dozen experts from the field of intensive care medicine” to a video conference, reports the courier. You know the tense situation in the intensive care units (see update from April 12, 11.55 a.m.)That the conversation should therefore offer additional information, is said to have been communicated from the Vienna City Hall.

On Friday, the federal and state governments will meet in Austria to discuss the corona situation. According to courier Ludwig, however, assumes an early decision to extend the lockdown in Vienna. The news portal oe24.at reports that the openings in the capital of the Alpine republic are to be postponed to April 25th.

Corona in Austria: The situation in the intensive care units remains tense

Update from April 12, 11.55 a.m.: In Austria, the situation in intensive care units is still tense due to the large number of corona patients – especially in Vienna, Lower Austria and Burgenland. According to current forecasts, no easing of the situation is in sight. “That continues to pose major problems for us,” said Klaus Markstaller from the intensive care company ÖGARI on Monday.

All over Austria, 602 Covid patients received intensive care on Sunday (April 11th). That is around twice as many as at the beginning of March. In Vienna, the number has almost tripled in the same period, as announced by the intensive care society. “Excessive demands on intensive care through the Covid-19-related additional burden can become a risk for everyone because numerous other areas of health care are affected in addition to the intensive care units,” Markstaller continued in the press release.

Corona in Austria: Too high additional loads could lead to “triage”

The Austrian intensive care units are regularly “75 to 90 percent occupied” even without additional stress, such as the corona pandemic or major accidents, warned ÖGARI President Walter Hasibeder. Additional burdens would lead to postponements of interventions and therefore to a deterioration in health for those affected.

“From 50 percent occupancy of the intensive capacities by Covid-19 patients or other additional stresses, the much-cited ‘triage’ and a collapse of the system, as we know from the early pandemic phase, for example in Bergamo,” says so Hasibeder. It is therefore important to reduce the number of infections and thus the number of intensive care patients in order to be able to ensure adequate health care for everyone.

Corona in Austria: Police end barbecue party with 90 guests

Update from April 11th, 10:10 p.m.: Spectacular police operation in the coronavirus pandemic in Upper Austria.

In the city of Linz, officials ended a garden party with 90 guests, including 20 children. The news portal reports oe24.at. Accordingly, the police immediately issued 53 reports for violating the corona measures.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: will Vienna extend the lockdown again?

Update from April 11th, 6:30 p.m.: Is the Austrian capital Vienna extending its hard lockdown * by another week in the coronavirus pandemic? The news portal reports on such mind games oe24.at.

So far, the lockdown in the metropolis, which is also a federal state, has been terminated until April 18. But the intensive care units in Vienna are full, according to the report, intensive care physicians do not expect the situation to relax for four to six weeks.

Any corona openings in industries such as gastronomy and hotel * are currently not an issue in Austria.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: the number of daily new corona infections remains high

First report from April 11th: Munich / Vienna – The number of new infections with the corona virus is still high in Austria. And that, although the vaccinations against Corona are finally moving faster after months of snailing.

The Ministry of Health counted 2,252 newly reported corona cases within 24 hours on this Sunday. A comparison: According to inhabitants, this corresponds roughly to the ratio when neighboring and much larger Germany reports over 20,000 new infections in the corona pandemic.

In Austria, 25 people died of or with Covid-19 * on Saturday. It is still bad news after a positive message from the Ministry of Health on vaccination. At the end of the week in the Alpine republic, for three days in a row, “significantly more than 60,000 people were vaccinated”. For example, Federal President Alexander van der Bellen also received his first vaccination.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: More than 600 corona patients in intensive care units

The situation in the intensive care units remains particularly tense. A new high was once again reported from the Viennese hospitals. According to the Kronen Zeitung, as of Sunday, 602 corona patients were treated in intensive care. Over a third of this is in intensive care units in Vienna, a metropolis on the Danube, with a population of around 1.9 million.

Track everyone Developments on the corona pandemic in Austria here in the news ticker. (pm) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA