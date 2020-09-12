As a result of the variety of folks contaminated with corona is consistently growing in Austria, stricter measures at the moment are being launched once more. The election in Vienna is also affected.

For the reason that finish of August there have been extra Corona * instances in Austria.

Subsequently, stricter measures at the moment are being reintroduced throughout the nation.

The capital Vienna is especially affected.

There they worry that they won’t be able to carry the municipal council and district council elections originally of October.

Replace from September eleventh, 6:26 pm: The Austrian Bundesliga begins once more. File champions opened on Friday night Fast Vienna in opposition to Admira Wacker Mödling the brand new spherical. Earlier than the sport (kick-off is at 6.30 p.m.), the circumstances surrounding the sport brought about criticism.

As a result of regardless of the growing variety of infections in Austria normal and in Vienna particularly the opening match takes place 10,000 spectators as a substitute of. There could be so many individuals after the launched Corona visitors mild not allowed in any respect. If the warning system is inexperienced, 10,000 followers are allowed to return, with yellow 5,000 and with orange solely 500. So the whole lot is okay? By no means, as a result of Vienna is at the moment categorised as “yellow”.

Then why are twice as many allowed to take action Rapidler make a pilgrimage to the Allianz Stadium? According to oe24.at there’s at the moment no corresponding authorized foundation. The five-digit viewers mark was already determined in August – on the time when the Corona visitors mild not but existed. So 10,000 followers are anticipated within the area that night. The Hütteldorfer are among the many hottest groups within the league.

All in all, within the levels as in Germany complete Hygiene and security directions. On Friday praised Vienna Metropolis Councilor for Well being Peter Hacker (SPÖ) these “exemplary prevention ideas” and made it clear: “The Fast followers Immediately it’s as much as them to point out (…) that they’ve understood this idea and whether or not it’s nonetheless attainable to carry soccer video games with viewers participation on this manner. ”One factor is for certain, in keeping with Hacker,“ that the Virus load in closed rooms is far larger than virus load within the open air. ”

If the whole lot goes easily at this time within the duel between the green-whites, this may be a milestone for soccer followers to have the ability to assist their crew regionally sooner or later. Fast in opposition to Admira Along with its sporting significance, it turns into an actual pilot venture for Soccer Austria.

Corona in Austria: Numbers attain new highs – Kurz takes an infinite tightening

First report from September eleventh, 9:53 a.m .: Vienna – For the reason that finish of August additionally rise in Austria the numbers of at corona folks turned severely sick once more. There are at the moment 4820 lively instances within the Alpine nation – 2778 of them within the capital alone Vienna itself. A excessive level within the present second wave. For the Corona Fee there are too many. Far-reaching measures to fight the virus determined.

Coronavirus in Austria: normal masks requirement can be reintroduced

Sporting one Mouth and nostril safety in lots of public areas was in Austria after the primary massive one An infection course of largely abolished in spring. However now, within the face of a second wave *, one has within the Fee determined that Masks requirement reintroduce. It now applies to procuring, driving on public transport and occasions, in addition to going to eating places till you could have taken your seat.

The variety of folks contaminated with corona in Austria has risen sharply for the reason that finish of August. © Screenshot / Corona dashboard

For Occasions Stricter Corona * guidelines additionally apply. In closed rooms, solely 2500 folks (with out seat allocation solely 100) are allowed to take part outside 5000 folks, experiences oe24.de. This tightening of the measures ought to most likely additionally from Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz have been requested. In the meantime, seven districts in Austria have been marked with yellow on the Corona visitors mild *. Meaning there are average ones there Case numbers and the Infections can largely nonetheless be assigned to a supply. Affected are: Vienna, Graz, Kufstein, Innsbruck-Stadt, Schwaz in Tirol, Korneuburg and Wiener Neustadt.

The growing corona numbers in Austria might additionally have an effect on the election in Vienna

On October eleventh, in Vienna a brand new municipal council and new district councils elected. Now many politicians worry whether or not within the face of rising Case numbers “A standard alternative can be attainable in any respect”, writes oe24.de. Till then that An infection course of Vienna’s mayors have higher management over Michael Ludwig, and the Metropolis Councilor for Well being Peter Hacker set their very own preventive measures.

#CoronaVirusAT: See in #Vienna 5 measures earlier than:

1) Hospitals / nursing houses: proceed to check earlier than admission

2) Usually MNS in commerce

3) MNS in gastronomy – when going to the desk & at bars

4) Guidelines of the sport for social rooms

5) Regulation for VA in closed rooms – Michael Ludwig (@BgmLudwig) September 11, 2020

To the alternative a bit of to straighten out the push on October eleventh Polling stations To maintain it low, the Viennese Metropolis Corridor is now selling voting by Voting card or Postal vote. With a Voting card it’s already attainable to forged your vote in any electoral district authority. Nevertheless, it appears to be like gloomy for Elective Programs on election day itself. The ÖVP has already canceled its occasion. SPÖ, Greens and Neos depend on strict viewers restrictions. If it continues to rise An infection numbers however they’re already contemplating switching to digital occasions. (tel) * Merkur.de is a part of the Ippen-Digital community.

