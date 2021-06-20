“On July 22nd, all masks will fall”

Austria is loosening up further. The country is pushing forward again when it comes to the mask requirement. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is now holding out the prospect of the end of the mask requirement.

Vienna – The corona situation in Austria is developing positively. On July 1, the mask requirement in the catering trade falls, Vienna had already announced on Thursday. Now Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) is even holding out the prospect of an end to the mask requirement in trade and in local public transport.

Austria: Kurz promises the end of the mask requirement in retail

A mask is required in retail and public transport until July 22nd. “If the situation continues to develop well, there will be further relief here,” said Sebastian Kurz in the oe24.TV interview. “If possible, we will reduce there too. ”Unlike in Asia, the mask has not become part of the culture in European countries. “The mask should not become a permanent condition.” This brief statement sums up oe24.at as a clear announcement. “On July 22nd, all masks will fall” is the conclusion of the Austrian news portal.

The system of 3Gs (vaccinated, tested and recovered) worked, Kurz explains the far-reaching easing from July 1st. And: “Because we are test world champions and because over four million people have now been vaccinated.”

According to Kurz, Austria is “very well prepared” for the next wave. By the end of the summer, two thirds of the population would probably have been vaccinated. The pandemic takes place in waves, seasonally. “That means that there will be a wave and increasing numbers in autumn and that there was last autumn.”

From July 1st, the mask requirement will be dropped indoors, where access only applies to those who have been vaccinated, tested and recovered (3G – called). There is also no curfew in Austria.

Mouth and nose protection should still be mandatory in local public transport and in retail outlets until July 22nd. But if possible, Kurz wants to reduce there too.

FFP2 masks should only be required in hospitals and nursing homes.

In short: the new Delta variant is no reason to panic

Austria’s Chancellor does not consider the delta variant to be a cause for concern at the moment. The delta variant is more contagious, but vaccinated people are also protected from this variant, said Kurz. The variant must be carefully observed, “but there is absolutely no need to panic.”

Corona situation in Austria

In Austria, 131 new corona infections were recorded within 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of the Interior announced on Sunday. According to the Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES), the 7-day incidence is 11.9 (previous day: 13.1). For comparison: across Germany, the value is currently 8.8. (ml)