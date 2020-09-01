The daily Covid-19 infections in Austria continue to rise significantly. The government of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz reacts with stricter corona rules. The news ticker.

Coronavirus pandemic: Austria recorded the greatest increase corona * Case numbers since the beginning of April. Now the Alpine republic is reacting with a new one Covid-19 measures -Package.

recorded the greatest increase since the beginning of April. Now the Alpine republic is reacting with a new one -Package. Particularly affected by New corona infections is the Capital Vienna.

is the In Carinthia only three returnees from Croatia are positive Pathogen SARS-CoV-2 tested (see update from August 31, 6:30 p.m.).

only three returnees from Croatia are positive tested (see update from August 31, 6:30 p.m.). Chancellor Sebastian Kurz would have the population still hoped for an early return to normalcy – now the ÖVP politician is cracking down on it.

Update from August 31, 7 p.m.: Testing, testing, testing: For many experts in the Corona pandemic it is the ultimate means to Covid-19 contain. But the PCR tests are labor-intensive and time-consuming, and recently test capacities in Germany and Austria to their limits.

The Viennese biotech company Lexogen now wants to remedy the situation. Specifically: With a new mass screening process should be loud oe24.at Up to 36,000 tests per laboratory per day will soon be possible. The company wants its process to be operational by October.

“With the ability to carry out up to 36,000 tests per laboratory per day, completely different test strategies become possible, for example to keep schools open,” explained the scientific director of Lexogen, Torsten Reda, on Monday at a meeting with Economics Minister Margarete Schramböck (ÖVP).

Update from August 31, 6:30 p.m .: Out Austria There has recently been increased criticism of Croatia with a view to the spread of the corona virus. The suspicion: Especially those returning from the Balkans would Covid-19 bring them to the Alpine republic.

But: numbers Carinthia now contradict this thesis. Again State press service according to Small newspaper announced, last took 1032 Croatia-Returners the free ones Corona tests of the federal state.

And: Accordingly, there were only three positive ones Covid-19 tests. Austria had recently issued a travel warning for Croatia, where, according to media reports, comparatively little attention is paid to the insidious Coronavirus Is tested.

Corona pandemic in Austria: protective measures against Covid-19 in schools

Update from August 31, 6 p.m .: As in Germany, is also in the Austria the re-start at the schools amidst the Corona pandemic a big issue. How are they Protective measures against Covid-19 fail? When is it better for students (and teachers) to stay at home?

Since the Alpine republic is a federal state, the subject of education falls within the competence of the federal states. And so all the responsible ministries between Vorarlberg and Burgenland are working on their concepts, which should enable the students and teachers to return to class as smoothly as possible.

To prevent the risk of infection, the Styria (around Graz) loud Small newspaper the following protective measures at his schools:

Even in the case of minor infections, students should not enter the school come but stay at home.

come but stay at home. Under no circumstances should parents bring their children into the schools accompany.

accompany. At the schools individually so-called Corona traffic lights be introduced as a warning system.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: Vienna remains the corona hotspot

Update from August 31, 1:34 p.m.: In Austria, 272 new infections have been registered in the past 24 hours. Of which are alone 167 corona cases in Vienna recorded. As ORF.at reports, 154 people are currently being treated with a corona infection in hospital, 30 of them in the intensive care unit. The Austrian Ministry of Health currently reports 3,479 active corona cases.

First Shops in Austria are reintroducing the mask requirement. “To protect customers”, all employees of a large electronics store chain wear mouth and nose protection. Customers get loud too oe24.at asked to wear a mask again in the more than 50 branches of MediaMarkt and Saturn.

A free disposable mask is made available to customers on the respective company’s website. The rules officially come into effect on September 1st.

Austria facing new tightening – brief plans leaked

Update from August 31, 9:12 a.m.: In Austria rise the Corona infections. He quit last week Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz new measures to be announced on Wednesday (September 1st). Details of the tightening have now been leaked in advance. How oe24.at reported, individual measures would still be discussed in the task force, but the direction seems clear:

No easing there will probably be at soccer games and spectators.

there will probably be at soccer games and spectators. It probably won’t be at all Mass events in Austria , as already given in Germany. Currently from 500 to 1,000 people are allowed at events. This upper limit is expected to be significantly lower on Wednesday. At events, the number could drop to 250, but only under strict hygiene regulations, such as mask requirements and corona tests.

, as already given in Germany. Currently from 500 to 1,000 people are allowed at events. This upper limit is expected to be significantly lower on Wednesday. At events, the number could drop to 250, but only under strict hygiene regulations, such as mask requirements and corona tests. This could be a role model for the cultural sector concept of the Salzburg Festival be. Here there were regular tests, no breaks at the concerts and a mask requirement for the audience when entering and leaving the event.

of the be. Here there were regular tests, no breaks at the concerts and a mask requirement for the audience when entering and leaving the event. Since there are numerous Corona outbreaks have given to family gatherings Austria limit the guests to private parties. Probably except for a number below 100.

have given to family gatherings limit the guests to private parties. Probably except for a number below 100. It has not yet been determined whether a mask requirement will actually apply in closed rooms. In order to slow down a second corona wave, all options, as well as the restriction of social contacts, would be considered again.

Austria plans on Friday Traffic light warning system to present the infection process in the countries. Vienna recently opposed this and called for traffic lights to be restricted to individual districts in Vienna.

However, the four-stage traffic light warning system is intended to map the infection situation in a region in order to get the corona events under control. Depending on the result, the traffic light should then switch to green, yellow, orange or red based on the model of the avalanche warning levels.

Austria facing further tightening – newspaper reports on “secret cluster list”

Update from August 30th, 1:34 p.m.: Where are the Austrians infected? It is a question that probably concerns many in view of the increasing number of corona infections. “The secret cluster list” is the headline of the Austrian news portal oe24.at and has identified special corona hotspots in the past few weeks. Public transport, bars, soccer games are part of it in addition to travel and family. 628 new infections can be traced back to travelers returning in calendar week 34 (August 17 to August 23). 444 of them came back from the Western Balkans. In Upper Austria, the majority of them are from Croatia, who got infected at parties. Most corona infections occur domestically. This is also indicated by an evaluation by the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES).

According to oe24.at research, a cluster with six infected people appeared for the first time on Wiener Linien. Apparently, the employees at the workplace were infected. There were also corona cases among the staff in a popular outdoor restaurant and in a night club in Linz among guests. There have also been cases of infection in a dinner club in Vienna. That is a mix of “leisure activity and workplace”.

In Bavaria, a temporary mask requirement has now been introduced at the start of school.

Update from August 30, 11:07 a.m.: Austria Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced in his “State of the Union Address” to his citizens that the pandemic would end in mid-2021 (see also first report from August 29th). On the other hand, Kurz emphasize that the autumn would be particularly demanding again. In view of the number of infections, the federal government in Austria wants to discuss measures on Wednesday.

Corona in Austria: “I will be vaccinated against Corona” – says Kurz

In an interview with oe24.at Kurz did not want to commit or anticipate the upcoming measures, such as an “indoor mask requirement” in autumn and winter. The government would do anything to be one general lockdown to prevent. The Chancellor referred to the increasing number of infections young people and asymptomatic disease courses. Kurz also hopes for a corona vaccination in summer and thus for more normality in the corona pandemic. “I’m going to get vaccinated. But I can take the fear away from all Austrians who are skeptical: there is no compulsory vaccination and we will not introduce any. But I will do it personally, ”said Sebastian Kurz in an interview with oe24.at.

Corona new infections in Austria: This is the current situation

Update from August 30, 11:03 a.m.: After a record increase, the number of new corona infections is falling. This is reported by oe24.at. Accordingly, 181 corona cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, 51 of which were confirmed Sars-CoV-2 infections in Vienna, in Lower Austria (40) and Tyrol (33). There are currently 3,363 active corona cases in Austria, reports the Austrian Federal Ministry of Health. On the dashboard of the ministry, 148 new infections were registered on August 29 (previous day: 359). 110 Covid 19 patients are currently being treated in the hospital, 30 more would have to be treated in the intensive care unit.

Corona in Austria: Highest number of cases since April – the day before, Kurz gave the citizens hope

First report from August 29, 2020: Vienna – After the daily New infections with the new Coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 in Austria were slightly down on Friday compared to the previous day, the data on Saturday morning showed a clear upward trend. The German neighbor reports 395 New infections within the past 24 hours – with around 8.8 million inhabitants.

Coronavirus in Austria: Highest number of new infections since the beginning of April

It is the highest increase recorded New infections* in the Alpine republic since April 3rd. At that time, 416 new cases were registered within one day. Most New infections were thereby from the capital Vienna reported. 203 new cases were reported there. The total number of in Austria People who tested positive for the coronavirus rose to 26,803. 22,866 people are considered to have recovered, 733 people have died from the consequences of the pandemic since the beginning of the pandemic Covid-19.

Sebastian Kurz, of the Chancellor from Austria, gave the population hope for a speedy recovery on Friday in a speech on the State of the Union. “The next summer should be a normal one,” announced the ÖVP politician and added that he expected a vaccine in 2021. Around Austria To continue successfully handling the crisis *, however, the government appeals to the discipline and assistance of the population, especially in autumn and winter.

Corona in Austria: neighboring Hungary is closing the borders

Meanwhile, that has Austria Neighbor Hungary announced that it would close the borders on September 1, so that the country would be introduced by tourists New infections to preserve. Hungary – and especially the region around Lake Balaton – is extremely popular Vacation region with Austrians and Germans. (fd) * Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network.

