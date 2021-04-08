ofPatrick Mayer shut down

Coronavirus pandemic: Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announces openings after a corona summit. Meanwhile, the intensive care units in eastern Austria are full. The news ticker.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria : The number of Covid-19 cases remains high around Easter.

: The number of Covid-19 cases remains high around Easter. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz tries a swipe at Germany (see update from April 6th, 6.15 p.m.).

Health Minister Rudolf Anschober is absent from the Corona summit in Vienna (see update from April 6th, 11:10 am).

Update from April 6, 6:15 p.m.: Austria is preparing relaxations and openings for May in the coronavirus pandemic. That is the result of the Corona summit this Tuesday.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) announced the establishment of a corresponding opening commission made up of representatives from the federal, state and local governments. In the coming weeks, the 34-year-old explained his new strategy that he expects a massive relief of the currently heavily burdened clinics through vaccination progress, which will make it possible to open various industries.

Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) spoke at the same press conference about the “last tough weeks”. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Kurz could not resist a swipe at Germany. The latest Covid-19 measures put Austria in a position to plan easing, while Germany remains “still in lockdown”. The current lockdown in the eastern federal states of the Alpine republic, on the other hand, was also extended from April 11th to 18th.

Federal Chancellor of Austria: Sebastian Kurz from the ÖVP. © IMAGO / SEPA.Media

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: Lockdown in Vienna, Lower Austria and Burgenland extended

Update from April 6, 2:45 p.m.: The suggestion comes out loud oe24.at by Vienna Governor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ): The tough lockdown in eastern Austria is to be extended (at least) until April 18.

According to the report, it is certain that Burgenland and Lower Austria will also join the push from the federal capital. All three eastern federal states have had comparatively high 7-day incidences for some time.

State in the east: Population (approximately): Active corona cases: 7-day incidence: Vienna 1.9 million 19,226 318 Lower Austria 1.7 million 9841 263.5 Burgenland 300,000 1458 194.6

Source: ORF.at, status in the federal states, status April 6, 3.10 p.m.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: Individual intensive care patients from Vienna are to be relocated to Styria and Carinthia

Update from April 6th, 2 p.m.: The first results of the Corona summit in Vienna leak out from the Federal Chancellery.

The situation is currently very serious, especially in the intensive care units of the federal capital Vienna – with currently more than 220 Covid-19 patients. That is why the hospitals in the Danube metropolis (around 1.9 million inhabitants) urgently need relief.

This should be there, according to the participants of the (partly virtual round) this afternoon. The federal states of Carinthia, Styria and Upper Austria have offered Vienna help in the coronavirus pandemic in Austria. Corona patients with severe courses could soon be relocated to Klagenfurt or Graz, for example. The news portal reports oe24.at.

Corona pandemic in Austria: 35 more deaths related to Covid-19

Update from April 6th, 1pm: The number of new corona infections in Austria fell below the 2000 mark for the first time on the day after Easter. On this Tuesday 1935, newly registered coronavirus cases were reported within 24 hours. However, experts unanimously point out that the numbers are skewed because of the holidays.

New corona infections, Tuesday, April 6th: 1935 Most new corona cases by state: 441 in Vienna Newly reported deaths related to Covid-19: 35 in 24 hours Active corona cases that have been reported: 35,406 Because of Covid-19 in the intensive care unit: 578

Source: Data from the Austrian Ministry of Health as of April 6th

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: Rudolf Anschober is absent from the Corona summit in Vienna

Update from April 6th, 11:10 am: The next Corona summit will meet in Vienna this Tuesday. But the most important man is missing: Health Minister Rudolf “Rudi” Anschober (The Greens) has to fit in sick. This explained his office according to the news portal oe24.at and therefore emphasized that the minister had “nothing grosser”. And certainly no corona.

Bitter: Anschober had to withdraw from government business for a week at the beginning of March – and that in this tricky phase of the coronavirus pandemic in the Alpine republic. At that time, the 60-year-old Upper Austrian was even in the hospital for observation. At the summit in the capital, the federal government, the opposition, the governors and experts are discussing how to proceed with the Covid 19 crisis.

Corona crisis manager: Health Minister Rudolf Anschober (right, The Greens) and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP, background). © IMAGO / photosteinmaurer.com

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: The situation in the intensive care units is very tense

Update from April 6th, 10:30 a.m.: As in many other countries, the situation in the Austrian intensive care units is tense. A scientist who actually comes from veterinary medicine reported about it. But also is a virologist.

The intensive care units in the east of Austria are full.

“After we have the British virus variant, which is not only more contagious, but unfortunately also leads to a more severe course of the disease, the intensive care units in eastern Austria are full. Originally Vienna, now Lower Austria too. That said, the numbers we currently have are bad enough. The intensive care units are reaching their limits, ”explained the virologist Norbert Nowotny from Vetmeduni Vienna in an interview with the TV broadcaster Puls 24.

At the weekend, Viennese intensive care units reported a new high with corona patients, which was 223 occupied intensive care beds on Easter Sunday.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: Losses in the billions for the economy due to lockdowns

Update from April 5, 10:30 p.m .: The vaccinations in Austria are only making slow progress. This complicates the prospect of loosening and openings. Instead, there is a tough lockdown in the east of the Alpine republic, in the west, for example, the gastronomy and hotel industries have been closed for a long time.

An industry-oriented think tank has now calculated what this means for the economy. The Kronen newspaper. Specifically: According to the “Agenda Austria” think tank, it will take seven to eleven weeks before Austria is at the vaccination level of Israel, which is roughly the same size. Both countries have almost 8.9 million inhabitants, but the Israelis are much further with their vaccination campaign, which is why the federal government in Vienna recently also sought talks with Tel Aviv for learning effects.

As the think tank further calculates, the loss of added value in the period described is between five and 14 billion euros. Faster vaccination against the coronavirus is urgently recommended.

Country: Received first vaccination / population: fully vaccinated against corona: Vaccination doses administered per 1000 inhabitants: Israel 60.9% (around 5.3 million) 55.9% (about 4.8 million) 1168 Austria 14.1% (around 1.3 million) 5.4% (about 488,000) 195 Germany 12.1% (around 10.0 million) 5.2% (about 4.3 million) 173

Source: zdf.de with data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) and Our World Data, as of April 5, 10:30 p.m.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: dispute over Easter rest in Vienna, Lower Austria and Burgenland

Update from April 5, 6:15 p.m.: The coronavirus situation is deadlocked in Austria. This applies not only to the Covid 19 case numbers, but in particular to the corona policy of the Federal Government of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP). For days there has been some harsh criticism from the opposition SPÖ.

At the center of the heated discussions: In the east of the Alpine republic, specifically in the federal states of Lower Austria, Vienna and Burgenland, a so-called Easter rest period will apply until April 11th. A lockdown in the cloak of the Easter holidays. The eastern federal states are upset that the lockdown only applies to them, and the SPÖ would like to send the whole country into a short but strict lockdown.

Because: The number of new corona infections remains high. On this Easter Monday, 2,217 newly registered cases were added, 33 further fatalities were counted who died of or with Covid-19. The federal government made up of the ÖVP and the Greens will now discuss how to proceed tomorrow, Tuesday. Austrian media do not expect any new resolutions in consistent reports, but at most an assessment of the situation. Symbolic. This is stuck.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: Tyrol is back in focus in the corona crisis

First report from April 5th: Munich / Vienna / Zillertal – Tyrol. In the coronavirus pandemic *, the western federal state of Austria keeps making headlines. So also around Easter in the Corona crisis *.

Excitement this time: An Easter fair in the picturesque Zillertal. On Holy Saturday in Zell am Ziller, a person infected with Corona * is said to have been among the guests of the service. The Austrian media report unanimously. In the meantime, the state of Tyrol has intervened.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: excitement about Easter fair in Tyrol

According to official requests, all worshipers should pay attention to their state of health. And whether you have any Covid-19 symptoms *. In the event of symptoms such as a sore throat, fever and / or shortness of breath, the hotline 1450 should be called immediately, it said.

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the focus was on Tyrol in March 2020 because there was the first large superspreader corona outbreak in the tourist resort of Ischgl. At the turn of the year, Germany and Bavaria declared their southern neighbors a virus variant area because the mutant B.1.1.7 spread rapidly. Most recently there were reports of the spread of the mutated Corona variant E484K in North Tyrol * – near Kufstein directly on the border with Germany.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: concerns about corona mutant E484K on the border with Bavaria

Zell am Ziller in the Zillertal is around 45 kilometers south of the Bavarian-Austrian border. Tyrol simply does not come to rest, like many other regions in these adverse times.

